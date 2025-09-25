Malone News

Malone News

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kim's avatar
Kim
1h

So - Tylenol overdoses are obviously Trump’s fault. He drove them to it -

because they just. can’t. stand. him. I thought people were closed minded during covid but this is a whole new level of insanity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dr. K's avatar
Dr. K
1h

Robert,

I teach this topic in the medical school hematology block (folate key not only to neural development but also to the megaloblastic anemias). This is as good an analysis of the impact of acetaminophen in that more-than-complex axis as I have seen at a level that will be useful to burgeoning physicians. So a double contribution. Many thanks. R

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert W Malone, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture