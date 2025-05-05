On March 09 and 10, 2022, Malone.news published two primary source articles focused on the Ukraine Biolabs. These articles provided direct evidence that the United States Government was funding biological research laboratories in Ukraine. The first of these articles raised the question of whether military action by the Russian Federation to destroy these facilities would be justified, with an analogy drawn to the question of what would be the likely actions of the US Military if it were determined that analogous biological infectious disease research laboratories funded by a global competitor (such as China) were to be discovered in Northern Mexico.

After these articles were published, I was contacted by an active Air Force LTC-rank officer who had direct visibility/intelligence on the early events of the Ukraine conflict that the bombing and destruction via air of those laboratories, attributed by US Corporate media to Russian air force action, was performed by the US Air Force. The implication is that the USG either actively destroyed evidence or acted to prevent the armed forces of the Russian Federation from acquiring information and resources (potentially including biological specimens) from those laboratories.

There is no denying that an active PsyWar propaganda campaign has been deployed to obscure the early events associated with the Ukraine war intentionally. The focus of this propaganda has been to delegitimize the justifications for the invasion of Ukraine offered by the Russian Federation. Any and all in NATO countries who questioned that propaganda campaign were labeled as Russian agents and actively targeted for delegitimization and censorship.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., while a Democratic candidate for the 2024 presidential election, commented on the existence of U.S. biolabs in Ukraine and their connection to biological weapons research. He stated that these biolabs are developing bioweapons using advanced genetic engineering techniques like CRISPR, which were not available to previous generations.

Kennedy also mentioned that the U.S. has been making bioweapons at places like Wuhan, China, and Ukraine, and that some of the research was moved to the Wuhan laboratory, which is suspected to be the origin point for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. has long dismissed claims about the biological research laboratories in Ukraine as "Russian propaganda," until senior State Department official Victoria Nuland unexpectedly confirmed their existence at a 2022 Senate hearing under questioning by Senator Marco Rubio. However, the Pentagon continues to insist that the research is neither illegal nor intended for military purposes.

Following is a comment from a scientist that is deeply embedded in DoD “Biological Countermeasures” planning and operations. The Trump Administration recently appointed this person to a Special Government Employee position, where he will apparently be supporting the White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness, and is rumored to be posted to BARDA (Biodefense Advanced Research and Development Administration). Original publication of this comment was in the March 10, 2022 Malone.News article “Ukraine Biolab Watchtower”.

“As for the Ukranian labs, you should look at the actual DoD agreement and other associated open source materials. The Ukranian labs put out published reports on a variety of public health and agricultural threats, including Swine Fever from China and Congo Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) are some of the more recent ones, as well as public health messaging on topical items that you can watch on youtube. Unannounced inspections of these laboratories by DoD personnel are allowed. These labs fulfill a vital mission in global surveillance of emerging infectious diseases. Similar to US APHIS program, State public health labs, etc. Most work is low biosafety (BSL 2) although some places have Class III cabinets for things like CCHF. I think one place has a small hood line. There are no micronizers, spray dryers, aerosol test chambers, particle size counters, etc. needed for biowarfare research and aerosol stabilization testing. All the mainstream media pundits that suddenly became overnight COVID experts have now suddenly become overnight national foreign policy experts. It is aggravating to watch them cloud the issue and add fuel to the current Russian Chinese propaganda. Plus, it’s a huge waste of everyone's time having to correct their BS. Outside of some small seed stock cultures in liquid nitrogen or held in -70 cryofreezers, the Ukranians have nothing in these public health or agriculture labs that the Russians do not already have in their own still very active and sophisticated BW program that nobody talks about.”

In recent comments by Tulsi Gabbard, current US Director of National Intelligence, she cites the PsyWar attacks she received consequent to merely speaking the verifiable truths which Malone.news documented on March 09 and 10, 2022. In light of these comments by DNI Gabbard, it is worth reviewing sections of those prior reports.

“The reason why this is so important is not just what happened in the past, it's because this gain of function research is happening in labs around the world. I got attacked, and I think you saw this we've probably talked about in your show before when I warned against us funded bio labs in Ukraine when the Russia, Ukraine war kicked off for this very reason. Who knows what kinds of pathogens are in these labs and, if released could create another covid like pandemic. And for that, I was called a Russian asset. You're trumpeting Putin's talking points, all of this nonsense simply for speaking the truth and stating facts that by the way, are still on US Embassy Ukraine's website today about how the US has funded these biolabs in Ukraine. But my point is, in order to prevent another covid-like pandemic or another major health incident that could affect us in the world, we have to end this gain of function research and provide the evidence that shows exactly why and how it's in our best interest the American people's best interest to bring about an end to it.”

I never really allowed myself to confront the possibility that we might not be the good guys, the white hats. Until I experienced what we have all been through over the last two years. A government (or really multiple governments) that clearly believes that it is justified in disregarding fundamental principles of bioethics and the common rule. And like many others, once I saw that, it was like having backed into a light switch and suddenly the entire room was lit up, and I could never un-see what was revealed. Are we always the good guys? Or is this just more interchangeable Spy vs Spy, where ethics and roles and fungible and “situational”. A world in which there are no good guys, no white hats. Just a matter of media spin, perspective, and realpolitik. The world as envisioned by Henry Kissinger and Klaus Schwab. And by the way, “biodefense” is big business. Yet more weapons of war. Most of us that are not deep into the mass formation process at this point can see the coordinated pivot from legacy media pushing the COVID fear-porn to the same outlets pushing the “Putin crazy bad man - Zelenskyy good man” theme. But almost as soon as the shooting war started, a more nuanced and complex counter-narrative cropped up. That is the deep ties between children of key Democratic party leaders and Ukrainian petroleum industry interests.

And the USA-sponsored bioweapon research facilities located throughout Ukraine, including along the Russian border.

And the legitimate Russian concerns about NATO efforts to geopolitically encircle Russia.

And the issue of whether Zelenskyy is really just a western puppet, rather than being the populist leader that has been pitched to us.

And the surreptitious hand of World Economic Foundation meddling in all of this. Things started looking a lot more complicated that just “Putin crazy bad man - Zelenskyy good man”.

Quoting from this last article:

America’s Biological Threat Reduction Program (BTRP) established Ukraine as its major partner: “The U.S. Department of Defense’s Biological Threat Reduction Program collaborates with partner countries to counter the threat of outbreaks (deliberate, accidental, or natural) of the world’s most dangerous infectious diseases. The program accomplishes its bio-threat reduction mission through development of a bio-risk management culture; international research partnerships; and partner capacity for enhanced bio-security, bio-safety, and bio-surveillance measures. The Biological Threat Reduction Program’s priorities in Ukraine are to consolidate and secure pathogens and toxins of security concern and to continue to ensure Ukraine can detect and report outbreaks caused by dangerous pathogens before they pose security or stability threats.” Back in April 2021 Newsweek Reported on “Vladimir Putin’s Adviser Says U.S. Is Developing Biological Weapons Near Russia” Interestingly, the BTRP has a direct connection the EcoHealth Alliance. That’s the same EcoHealth Alliance connected to Dr. Anthony Fauci. It doesn’t take much to add all of this up. Ukraine is at the forefront of the US Department of Defense’s Biological Threat Reduction Program that essentially is another form of a Wuhan lab, which means the US DoD is researching bioweapons right across the border from Russia. Putin may be brutal, but given what came out of Wuhan, these bioweapon research facilities in the Ukraine appear to be an existential danger to Russia. Why would he want to take a chance with an increasingly brazen NATO on his doorsteps and the threat of bioweapons? None of the above justifies the Russian army’s brutality in its attacks on Ukraine, but the US DoD’s games in far off places having been causing more problems than they solve and if the game here was to get a one up on Russia, then it is America’s willingness to play with fire that is the real trigger for this war. NATO has done a good job over the years painting itself as the “defender of freedom” against an autocratic Russia. However, given the brutality showed across the world connected to COVID-19 restrictions, coupled with the fact that it was the USA’s own government (albeit only a clandestine part of it) that had a direct hand in developing the COVID-19 pathogen, it is increasingly getting harder to tell the difference between the two sides.

Returning to my commentary:

Here’s the point. Once upon a time, the US engaged in thermonuclear war brinksmanship with the USSR because of Russian missiles being placed on Cuban soil. The weapons of war have evolved. Bioweapons technologies have matured. What would the USA do if Russia was transforming Mexico into a client state and had placed biowarfare research laboratories along our southern border. Would we invade? I strongly suspect so. Are “we” the good guys or the bad guys here? Or is this just more Spy vs Spy, with a strong dose of fearporn administered to the general populace by the legacy media to insure that we “think” and behave as the Overlords desire us to.

Documents which detail these laboratories are purported to have been removed by the US Embassy-

a) Kharkiv Diagnostic Laboratory, Kharkiv Oblast Laboratory Center, Pomirky region, Kharkiv- Fact Sheet

b) State Regional Laboratory of Veterinary Medicine, Luhansk Regional Diagnostic Veterinary Laboratory (Luhansk RDVL) 9a, Krasnodonnaya Str. Luhansk- Fact Sheet

c) Dnipropetrovsk Diagnostic Laboratory, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Laboratory Center 39/A, Filosofs’ka str., Dnipropetrovsk- Fact Sheet

d) Vinnytsia Diagnostic Laboratory (Vinnytsia DL) Vinnytsia Oblast Laboratory Center 11, Malinovskogo str., Vinnytsia- Fact Sheet

e) Kherson Diagnostic Laboratory Kherson Oblast Laboratory Center 3 Uvarova Str., Kherson- Fact Sheet

f) Ternopil Diagnostic Laboratory, Ternopil Oblast Laboratory Center 13 Fedkovycha str., Ternopil- Fact Sheet

g) Zakarpartska Diagnostic Laboratory, Zakarpartska Oblast Laboratory Center 96, Sobranetska Street., Uzhgorod- Fact Sheet

h) Lviv Diagnostic Laboratory, Lviv Oblast Laboratory Center 27, Krupyarskaya Str. Lviv- Fact Sheet

i) State Regional Laboratory of Veterinary Medicine, Lviv Regional Diagnostic Veterinary Laboratory 7, Promislova Str. Lviv- Fact Sheet

j) Electronic Integrated Disease Surveillance System (EIDSS)

k) Pathogen Asset Control System (PACS)

l) Dnipropetrovsk State Regional Diagnostic Veterinary Laboratory, (Dnipropetrovsk RDVL) 48, Kirova ave., Dnipropetrovsk- Information Summary

m) Institute of Veterinary Medicine of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences- Fact Sheet

So here is my “assuming best intention” current “working hypothesis” concerning this hot mess:

USA DoD/DTRA partnered with the government of Ukraine to (at a minimum) support collection, storage and monitoring of infectious biological agents and toxins by researchers in Ukraine, and there seems to have been some component of personnel training and facilities engineering involved with this. US State Department via the Embassy in Ukraine announced this DoD/DTRA effort in a transparent manner via a readily available web page. If I were working as an analyst for the Russian government, paid to perform and enable risk assessment, I would be skeptical that the US DoD/DTRA effort was limited to just collecting and archiving biological samples, and I would have to conclude that there is significant risk that these facilities were involved in (at a minimum) “dual purpose” research. “Dual purpose” is a euphemism for “could be used to develop defensive capabilities or could be used to develop offensive capabilities”. Clearly, whether in sincerity or for propaganda purposes (time will tell if they provide the documentation and receipts), the Russian government is stating that the activities of these laboratories included bioweapon research which was coordinated with US DoD/DTRA. Prior to invasion of Ukraine, the government of Russia signaled that the presence of these DTRA-sponsored “biolabs” in this region was perceived as a threat to Russian national security and biosecurity. Again, if I were a Russian analyst, I would likely conclude that these laboratories represent a threat to national security. Based on information available to me, the US Government does not seem to have made any attempt to assure the government of Russia that these laboratories were performing benign activities. One action which might have mitigated Russian concerns would have been to allow unannounced inspections, much as US and NATO have insisted on in the case of foreign nuclear enrichment or reactor programs. In my professional opinion, based on the language employed by Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, I believe that there is a significant risk that the Russian government has obtained documents or other evidence that (at a minimum) one or more of these laboratories have had biological materials the existence of which is likely to prove embarrassing to the United States. The language used appears to my ear to imply that there are biological materials the existence of which could damage US strategic and tactical geopolitical interests. It is likely that the “chain of custody” or veracity of any evidence which the Russian government may present to support their case will not be clean, and that there will be a strong effort by western media and information sources (social media, tech) to delegitimize any communication by Russia (as a government) and by any persons (Russian or otherwise) who present or attempt to discuss such communication. Including myself. It is highly likely that management of any information concerning this topic is already being globally handled by the Trusted News Initiative organization, and that obtaining or discussing unfiltered and unprocessed “raw” information will soon not be possible. In other words, in my opinion, this is another topic that we will never be able to get to the bottom of, and we will never be able to discern something akin to objective “truth”. Best we can hope for is some sort of approximation of truth that is sort of like a kalidescope image viewed in a hall of mirrors.

In conclusion

In my opinion, the partnership relationship between DoD/DTRA (as historically structured) and the current government of Ukraine (which has functionally become a client state of the USA) was ill advised. At a minimum- this relationship has provided some semblance of political cover for military actions which the government of Russia believes are in its strategic interests, and which are of such importance that the Russian government was willing to take significant geopolitical and financial risk. At a minimum, congressional testimony on this topic by a relevant US official representing DoD/DTRA should include a detailed description of the nature and capabilities of each of the facilities which have been funded, and a summary of the activities taking place therein. DoD inspection reports should be disclosed both to congressional investigators and the general public, with redaction if necessary for sensitive information. This would go a long way to dispelling concerns which the US public and global community may have, might help to reduce tensions, and at a minimum might mitigate the blowback which may damage the reputation of DoD/DTRA and the USG if not managed appropriately and intelligently. Given the lack of faith engendered with the US public and global community after the demonstration of coordinated public health-related propaganda activities during the last two years (clearly involving USG-legacy media-social media-big tech coordination), mounting yet another propaganda campaign attempting to discredit all information and discussion of this topic is unlikely to be effective, and may boomerang. In my opinion. Finally, the (mis)management of this whole mess personally reminds me of the mismanagement of the withdrawal from Afghanistan. I have no opinion or insight regarding whether the shooting war and subsequent cascade of tragic events could have been avoided, given the multiple geopolitical factors which provide motivators for Russian aggression in this context at this time. But focusing on the specifics of the biological laboratories in question, assuming that the intent and activities associated with the DoD/DTRA- Ukranian “cooperation/collaboration” (my term and quotes) was as benign as my deep state colleague asserts, the risk that the purpose and intent of these facilities would be misinterpreted by the government of Russia should have been assumed, and risks stemming from such misinterpretation should have been anticipated and mitigated. Assessing whether or not there was adequate planning, risk evaluation, and risk mitigation for the obvious potential for Russian concerns and reaction, particularly given the historic tendency of the Kremlin to be a bit (understandably) paranoid, is absolutely a topic that merits investigation by Senate and House of Representative committees. I hope that this is something that both political parties can agree on. But let’s please stop the propaganda/media war response to every crisis. This increasingly strikes me as very immature, and a horrible way to run a country. Grow up, own your mistakes, and stop trying to obfuscate them with a barrage of flying feces. The USA is supposed to be the dominant political, military, and economic power in the world at this point. So act like it. This reminds me of a young child that keeps seeking to blame everything bad that happens on someone or something else. Just stop it.