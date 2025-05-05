Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Larry Cox's avatar
Larry Cox
29m

Starting a hot war is a stupid way to "solve" any problem.

But it is clear that U.S. interests were much more active in Ukraine than the U.S. government is willing to admit. Thus, the Russian attacks were in some ways indirect attacks on the U.S. While Ukraine is a large country, it by itself is no real threat to Russia, except for the anti-Russian ethnic factions that it harbors. Russia's main concern is with the U.S. and Western corporate interests which want Russian resources, including a desire to change Russian culture. For all we know, this was the genesis of the Russian Revolution in the early 1900s, which weakened their economy and social fabric. The "anti-revolution" of the 1980s had a similar effect.

If we can't curb our own baser impulses to mess around with Russia and its people, the Russian government will likely continue to be on bad terms with us, even though many Russians (and Americans) would prefer otherwise.

Though there is currently a movement afoot to deconstruct and expose the whole "deep state" apparatus on this planet, I don't see a breakthrough yet in that regard, though many have promised one. The truth is still much stranger than most "intelligent" people are willing to consider. Until more are willing to face what is really going on here, I don't see us rising above these violent squabbles that have tormented this planet for endless ages.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
James Lord's avatar
James Lord
34mEdited

I'm reminded of an astonishing video I've posted here multiple times, but not since the new admin has come into office. Circumstances have changed. Senator Rubio is now Sec'y of State. Republicans now control the Senate and thus the committee chairs. Former senator/former committee chair Bob Menendez, who is mentioned by Senator Rand Paul at about 3:35 as complicit with USAID in concealment, is now serving time. Here it is again, from two years ago, USAID Administrator Samantha Power, lying and stiff-arming Senator Paul on the subject of bioresearch:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OkfaXm56mdU

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert W Malone, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture