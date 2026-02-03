Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Victoria A. Rand's avatar
Victoria A. Rand
2h

I am an accountant, not a physician or a scientist, and therefore cannot even begin to understand the complex science the brilliant Dr. Malone outlines in this post.

As an accountant, however, I do understand one thing: BIG PHARMA AND THEIR CAPTURED GOVT BUDDIES PROFITED IMMENSELY FROM PEDDLING AND MANDATING THESE POTENTIALLY HARMFUL REPEATED "BOOSTERS".

Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr. Robert W. Malone and others
Corrin Strong's avatar
Corrin Strong
4h

“children and healthy young adults, groups at minimal risk of severe disease but central to viral spread” I am convinced that this fear of children as vector was at the heart of many policy mistakes, including the closing of schools.

Reply
Share
4 replies
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture