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Washington DC· Dr.s Robert W. Malone and Jill Glasspool Malone



A twenty-eight-year-old employee of Russia’s Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute developed a rapidly progressive pneumonia and died on October 2. Her death triggered quarantines at hospitals, the isolation and monitoring of roughly two hundred contacts, an emergency regional response, and the personal involvement of Anna Popova, the head of Russia’s federal public-health agency. Russian officials initially described the event as a suspected “particularly dangerous infection.” One regional governor went further and publicly said the woman had died of plague.

Then Moscow began denying that anything unusual had happened.

The World Health Organization wanted an answer. On October 3, WHO sent the Russian Federation a formal verification request under the International Health Regulations, asking Russia to confirm the event, provide the laboratory tests and results, explain the contact tracing, report the health status of those contacts, and assess any international implications.

Russia’s answer arrived three days later.

WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier read the substance of it to reporters in Geneva. Russia said that no case of plague had recently been registered in Irkutsk oblast. It said the woman’s illness had initially presented as a typical acute respiratory viral infection. It said no dangerous infectious-disease pathogens had been found among her contacts and that medical observation of those contacts was complete.

What Russia did not say is more important.

It did not say what killed Darya Shipilova. It did not disclose the results of testing on her own specimens. It did not identify the pathogen that prompted hospital quarantines and the isolation of roughly two hundred people. And it did not say that plague had been ruled out.

That distinction is the key to understanding what Russia has now told the World Health Organization. “No plague was registered” is not the same statement as “there was no plague.”

Every sentence in Russia’s filing may be technically true while plague remains the cause of Darya Shipilova’s death.

That is the subject of this essay.

Washington moves from watching to asking

Washington is not treating Moscow’s answer as the end of the matter.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was cautious when he first addressed the Irkutsk death on October 5. The United States was watching the situation closely, he said. It was not yet cause for alarm, but it was “cause for focus” (Raufoglu and Siberia.Realities 2026). The State Department confirmed that it was monitoring reports of a fatal case of suspected pneumonic plague with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other federal agencies.

By Tuesday, the language had changed. Rubio publicly called on Russia to be transparent and provide the world with enough information to respond appropriately (Interfax 2026a).

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow issued its own statement, acknowledging reports of a suspected pneumonic plague death, hospital closures, and quarantine measures in the Irkutsk region (Silverman 2026). But there is an important qualifier buried in that statement: the Embassy attributed those facts to press reports. It did not say that the United States had independently confirmed them. Nor did Washington change its travel guidance. The existing Level 4 advisory, issued December 29, 2025, already tells Americans not to travel to Russia for any reason.

Behind the scenes, however, considerably more was happening.

A State Department official told CNN that American officials had been in direct contact with the Russian government since October 2, including conversations between State Department health experts and the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Reporting described Shipilova’s death as having caused immediate concern inside the administration, triggering a rapid effort to collect intelligence and prepare a public-health response. For now, officials say there is not enough information to justify measures such as entry restrictions.

Then Washington took another step.

The United States is now reportedly preparing a formal diplomatic request for additional information from Russia. In diplomatic language, this is a demarche: a government-to-government approach intended to put a concern, request, or warning formally before another state. According to reporting cited by Interfax, Washington intends to remind Moscow that international law requires timely sharing of information about potentially significant outbreaks (Interfax 2026a).

That is an important development. WHO asked Russia what happened and received an answer on October 6. Washington is now preparing to ask again.

There is also an unusual complication.

The United States formally withdrew from the World Health Organization in January 2026 and had already rejected the 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations. I have not been able to establish whether the American national focal point still has access to WHO’s restricted Event Information Site, where member states receive information about events reported under the Regulations.

If that access ended with the American withdrawal, Washington may not have seen Russia’s actual filing. That would help explain why the United States is now going around the WHO channel and asking Moscow directly.

It would also create a strange diplomatic situation: the United States may be invoking Russia’s obligations under the International Health Regulations from outside the international system through which those obligations are normally administered.

Either way, Washington’s behavior tells us something important. The Russian statement may have been sufficient to report that no plague case has been officially registered.

It was not sufficient to make the questions go away.

What Moscow is telling Russians

Inside Russia, the message has been remarkably consistent: the situation is calm, there was no laboratory accident, and the public should ignore rumors.

Rospotrebnadzor said on October 5 that sixty percent of the identified contacts had completed medical observation and that the situation was calm. A day later, the agency denied reports circulating online that stricter sanitary measures had been imposed in Irkutsk oblast. No such restrictions had been ordered, it said, and conditions in Irkutsk and Shelekhov remained calm (Interfax 2026b; Interfax 2026c).

More importantly, Rospotrebnadzor has stood by its conclusion that nothing went wrong inside the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute. An internal biological safety commission found no emergency involving work with pathogenic microorganisms. A second expert commission, dispatched on Anna Popova’s orders, reportedly confirmed that finding. Among the contacts, testing identified two cases of COVID-19 and two rhinovirus infections. No other dangerous infectious agents were reported (Interfax 2026a).

The Kremlin has reinforced that message. Asked about the case Monday, spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russians to rely on Rospotrebnadzor rather than rumors and speculation. The agency, he said, has the expertise to determine what happened (Meduza 2026).

But there is another Russian record, and parts of it have been disappearing.

Independent outlets report that coverage by major Russian broadcasters and newspapers has been removed (Ynet 2026). On October 3, authorities in Baikalsk warned residents not to travel to Shelekhov, citing unofficial information about a human plague case there. The warning disappeared about two hours later (Mediazona 2026). The previous day, Irk.ru published a report linking the hospital quarantine to suspected plague and subsequently removed it. The article vanished, but one artifact survived: the English word “plague” remained embedded in its web address (Echo 2026a).

And then there is Alexey Tsydenov.

On October 2, the head of the neighboring Republic of Buryatia wrote that, according to Rospotrebnadzor and the Buryat government, the woman “who died of plague” in Irkutsk oblast had not visited Buryatia. In a parallel post, the wording was later softened to say that she had possibly died of plague (Echo 2026b).

That is difficult to dismiss as an internet rumor. Tsydenov is a sitting regional head, and he explicitly attributed his information to Rospotrebnadzor and his own government.

So the contradiction comes from inside the Russian state itself.

On October 2, a regional governor citing Rospotrebnadzor described Shipilova as a woman who had died of plague. Four days later, the Russian focal point, relying on technical information from that same federal public-health system, told the World Health Organization that no plague case had been registered.

Those two statements are not necessarily logically incompatible.

But explaining the difference between them is precisely what Moscow has not done.

Why WHO Had to Ask

There is an important fact buried in the chronology: Russia did not notify the World Health Organization about the Irkutsk event. WHO learned about it from somewhere else and went looking for an answer.

That distinction matters under the International Health Regulations. The IHR are the international rules governing how countries report potentially significant public-health events to WHO. They exist for an obvious reason: infectious diseases cross borders, and the system cannot work if governments wait until an outbreak has escaped containment before telling anyone about it.

Every participating state maintains what the treaty calls a National IHR Focal Point, an office reachable around the clock that communicates with WHO on the country’s behalf. Rospotrebnadzor supplies the technical findings behind Russia’s communications.

The actual document Russia sent is not public and probably will not become public. Communications between national focal points and WHO are generally handled through restricted channels. WHO shares relevant event information with participating states through its password-protected Event Information Site. It has issued no Disease Outbreak News bulletin on Irkutsk. What the public has instead are WHO’s descriptions of Russia’s response: Christian Lindmeier’s Geneva briefing, a statement from Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and an emailed statement provided to Newsweek. None reproduces Russia’s filing itself.

But we know how the exchange began.

WHO’s monitoring system picked up reports of a suspected pneumonic plague death on October 2. On October 3, WHO contacted Russian health authorities and asked them to verify what had happened. Tedros explicitly described Russia’s eventual filing as a response to that verification request (World Health Organization 2026b).

That puts the exchange under a different part of the International Health Regulations.

Article 6 covers notification: a country identifies a potentially significant event within its own borders and tells WHO.

Article 10 covers verification: WHO learns of a potentially significant event through another channel and asks the country what is going on.

The difference is not semantic. Notification is a government raising its hand. Verification is WHO knocking on the door.

Under Article 10, a country has twenty-four hours to acknowledge a verification request. Russia’s substantive response arrived three days after WHO asked. An earlier acknowledgment may have occurred without becoming public, so the available record does not establish that Russia violated the Article 10 deadline.

Article 6 raises the more interesting question: should Russia have notified WHO before WHO had to ask?

The Regulations require a country to assess unusual public-health events occurring within its territory and notify WHO within twenty-four hours when the event meets specified criteria. Annex 2 provides the decision instrument. It asks whether the public-health impact is serious, whether the event is unusual or unexpected, whether there is a significant risk of international spread, and whether there is a significant risk of international travel or trade restrictions. Two affirmative answers can trigger notification.

But pneumonic plague presents an even simpler problem.

Annex 2 specifically identifies diseases for which even a single case can demand immediate international attention. Pneumonic plague is among the diseases specifically identified in the decision instrument.

Now return to Irkutsk.

On October 2, the day Darya Shipilova died, Governor Igor Kobzev convened an emergency meeting of the regional sanitary and anti-epidemic commission over a suspected “particularly dangerous infection.” Anna Popova flew from Moscow to Irkutsk (Novaya Gazeta 2026). That Russian regulatory category includes plague, along with diseases such as cholera, smallpox, yellow fever, anthrax, and tularemia.

Whatever Russian authorities knew at that point, they considered the event serious enough to activate an extraordinary public-health response.

Yet WHO did not learn about it through a Russian notification.

WHO picked it up through its own monitoring on October 2.

WHO asked Russia about it on October 3.

Russia answered on October 6.

That sequence is worth remembering as we examine what Russia’s answer actually said, and what it left out.

The WHO Questions Moscow Did Not Answer

Russia answered the WHO. But the answer leaves out the facts that would resolve the central question.

“Registered” is not “excluded.” To register a diagnosis is an administrative act. On the same day Russia reported that no plague case had been registered, WHO said that no cause of death had been officially confirmed and that laboratory testing was reportedly still underway. Those statements can both be true. Russia is saying that plague has not been entered as a diagnosis. It is not saying that plague has been ruled out.

Rospotrebnadzor has made a stronger claim domestically, saying that Shipilova’s samples contained no microorganisms connected to her work. But that assertion does not appear in WHO’s description of what Russia told Geneva.

The answer tells us about the contacts, not the woman who died. Nearly every substantive negative in the Russian response concerns the people around Shipilova. We are told what was not found in the contacts. We are told that they remained well. We are told that their observation was completed.

We are not told what was found in her.

No cause of death is given. No pathogen is identified to explain the extraordinary public-health response. Nothing is disclosed about her specimens: no culture, no PCR result, no F1 antigen test, no autopsy finding, and no indication of whether antibiotics were administered before specimens were collected, which would affect the significance of a negative culture.

WHO noticed the same hole. Its follow-up questions ask Russia for the cause of the severe pneumonia, the pathogen that prompted the public-health measures, and clarification of reports that a second institute employee developed pneumonia of undetermined cause (World Health Organization 2026b).

That is an extraordinary question for WHO still to be asking. What organism caused authorities to quarantine hospitals and isolate roughly two hundred people?

Russia has not publicly answered it.

The observation timeline does not add up. WHO gives plague an incubation period of one to seven days, with pneumonic plague capable of developing very rapidly. Hospital contacts could have been exposed through Shipilova’s death on October 2. A seven-day observation period for the latest possible exposures would therefore extend to approximately October 9.

Yet on October 6 Russia told WHO that observation of all identified contacts was complete.

Even if Russian sanitary rules use a six-day observation period for plague, the latest exposures would extend to approximately October 8. That regulation should be confirmed before relying on the six-day figure, but either way the chronology requires an explanation.

There are at least two possibilities. Plague may already have been conclusively excluded in Shipilova, making continued observation unnecessary. If so, Russia could end much of this controversy simply by releasing that result.

Or the contacts may have received antibiotic prophylaxis, standard practice after a significant pneumonic plague exposure. If they did, the fact that they remained asymptomatic becomes far less informative about whether an exposure occurred in the first place.

Neither Russia’s filing as described by WHO nor any Rospotrebnadzor statement I have seen says whether prophylactic antibiotics were given.

“It looked viral” is not a diagnosis. Russia also told WHO that Shipilova’s illness initially presented as a typical acute respiratory viral infection. That sounds reassuring until one remembers that early pneumonic plague can resemble influenza and other severe respiratory infections.

The statement describes how the illness began, not what ultimately caused it.

And it leaves the same problem sitting in the middle of the record: a twenty-eight-year-old employee of an anti-plague institute progressed from an apparently viral respiratory illness to mechanical ventilation and death, while hospitals were quarantined, roughly two hundred contacts were isolated or monitored, and the head of Russia’s federal public-health agency flew to Irkutsk.

What caused that response?

WHO still wants to know.

A Second Case? A second death, reported and unverified

Two separate reports are now circulating about another possible case, and they should not be confused.

The first is a report of a second death. The Israeli outlet Ynet reported this morning that Russian media had described the death of a second, unidentified person at a hospital in Irkutsk oblast after allegedly contracting plague. But Ynet does not identify the Russian outlet, and searches of Russian-language coverage have not located the original report. Ynet itself acknowledges that there are no laboratory results or other official evidence connecting this death to plague and that the report has not been independently confirmed (Ynet 2026).

Until the original Russian source can be found, the second-death claim should be treated as unverified and presently unsourced.

The second report is different, and considerably more important.

WHO has formally asked Russia to clarify media reports that a second employee of the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute developed pneumonia of undetermined cause. That does not establish that a second employee is sick, much less that the illness is plague. But it establishes that the report has reached a level of credibility sufficient for WHO to ask Russia about it directly.

So far, Russia has not publicly answered that question.

There is also no evidence at present of a spreading outbreak. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control reported on October 6 that there were no known secondary cases and no evidence of sustained human-to-human transmission (ECDC 2026). WHO currently assesses the risk as moderate to low in Irkutsk, low for Russia as a whole, and very low for the wider WHO European region, while cautioning that the assessment may change as additional information becomes available (World Health Organization 2026a).

European governments are nevertheless paying attention. The European Union placed the Irkutsk incident on the agenda of its Health Security Committee meeting in Brussels this morning (Euronews 2026).

For now, then, there is no evidence of an expanding plague outbreak.

There is evidence of an unresolved death at a plague institute, an unverified report of a second death, and a separate report of a second institute employee with unexplained pneumonia that WHO has now asked Russia to explain.

Those are very different claims. Keeping them separate matters.

Plague Is Not Getting Stronger

President Trump was asked about the Irkutsk case on the South Lawn Monday afternoon, before boarding Marine One for Nebraska. He said the United States was looking at the situation “very strongly” and had just learned about it. Then he offered an explanation for the danger. Plague used to be controllable, he said, but microbes and germs have become “stronger and smarter,” so that drugs that once treated pneumonia no longer work as well (Holland, Hunnicutt, and Erickson 2026; UNN 2026).

The offer of American help was appropriate, and the Kremlin welcomed it the following day. But the explanation is wrong. Nothing presently known about Irkutsk points to antibiotic resistance, and Yersinia pestis has not been steadily evolving beyond the drugs used to treat it.

In fact, Y. pestis remains remarkably susceptible to antibiotics. Streptomycin, gentamicin, doxycycline, ciprofloxacin, and levofloxacin are all effective against it. These are not exotic experimental drugs. Most have been available for decades. A study of ninety-two Y. pestis isolates collected over twenty-one years found broad susceptibility across twelve antimicrobial agents tested (Frean et al. 2003).

Antibiotic-resistant plague does exist, but its rarity is the point. Two unusual resistant isolates were identified in Madagascar in 1995, including one resistant to multiple antibiotics and another with high-level streptomycin resistance (Galimand, Carniel, and Courvalin 2006; Guiyoule et al. 2001). The findings prompted calls for continued surveillance, but no resistant plague lineage subsequently emerged and began circulating around the world.

Two exceptional isolates three decades ago are not evidence that plague is getting stronger.

The history actually runs in the opposite direction. Before effective antibiotics became available in the 1940s, pneumonic plague was almost uniformly fatal and bubonic plague killed a large proportion of those infected. Antibiotics transformed the disease from one of history’s great killers into a treatable bacterial infection.

The problem with pneumonic plague today is not that the drugs have stopped working.

The problem is getting the right drug into the patient quickly enough.

WHO warns that untreated pneumonic plague can be fatal within eighteen to twenty-four hours after symptoms begin. The diagnostic trap is that the disease initially resembles other severe respiratory infections. A patient arrives with fever, cough, weakness, and pneumonia. Nobody thinks of plague because almost nobody encounters plague. By the time someone does, the treatment window may be closing.

That is what makes Darya Shipilova’s reported course so important. She was hospitalized on September 29 and died early on October 2. Russian reporting indicates that her physicians initially suspected severe COVID-19. If she did have pneumonic plague, those three days would not point to an organism that antibiotics could no longer control. They would point to the oldest problem in plague medicine: recognizing the disease before the clock runs out.

That distinction matters because antibiotic resistance sends attention in the wrong direction. Nothing in the public record from Irkutsk suggests a drug that suddenly stopped working.

The unresolved question is much simpler.

A young employee of an anti-plague institute developed a rapidly fatal pneumonia. Two hospitals were quarantined. Roughly two hundred contacts were identified and monitored. Russia’s top public-health official flew to Irkutsk.

What organism were they responding to?

That is the question Moscow still has not answered.

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The Framework Assessment, Updated

Jill and I built our six-layer verification framework to assess possible Biological Weapons Convention violations using open-source evidence. We applied it to the Irkutsk event in “The Broken Tube” and again in “Five Hospitals and a Denial.” The purpose of the framework is simple: as new evidence arrives, ask what it actually changes.

The developments this week change some things and leave others exactly where they were.

There is still no genomic evidence, no environmental evidence, no publicly available isolate, no sequence data, and no clinical specimen result from Shipilova. Nothing new points toward weaponization. Nothing establishes that the organism involved was genetically manipulated. Those parts of the assessment do not move.

What has changed is the behavioral and information-control evidence.

Russia has now responded formally to WHO, but its answer is narrowly constructed. It tells us that no plague case had been “registered.” It tells us about testing and observation of the contacts. But it does not identify Shipilova’s cause of death, disclose the results from her specimens, identify the pathogen that triggered the quarantine response, say whether contacts received antibiotic prophylaxis, or resolve the report of a second institute employee with unexplained pneumonia.

Those omissions are consistent with what we would expect to see if authorities were managing the disclosure of a laboratory biosafety event. They do not prove that such an event occurred. That distinction matters. The pattern belongs in the behavioral and information-control layers of the framework, not in the genomic evidence and not, by itself, as proof of a treaty violation.

There is also one conclusion from Monday that I need to correct.

I wrote that if plague were later confirmed, Russia’s filing would become a documented false notification. On the evidence now available, that goes too far. Russia did not tell WHO that plague had been conclusively excluded. It said that no plague case had recently been registered. A subsequent plague diagnosis could therefore emerge without making that earlier statement literally false.

What it would make the statement look is carefully incomplete.

That is a narrower conclusion, but it is also the more defensible one. If Russia already possessed evidence pointing toward plague when it told WHO only that no case had been registered, a later confirmation would put the wording of that response under much greater scrutiny. Whether the omission was deliberate would depend on what Russian authorities knew, and when they knew it.

So the overall assessment does not change dramatically. The Irkutsk event remains a moderate biosafety concern and a low treaty-compliance concern. Nothing disclosed this week provides evidence of weaponization.

What has changed is the transparency assessment.

Russia has now answered the World Health Organization. It still has not answered the central question.

What to ask next

For all the complexity surrounding this case, what remains unresolved is remarkably simple.

WHO asked Russia to verify the Irkutsk event on October 3. Russia answered three days later, but much of that answer concerned the people who did not get sick. The central facts about the woman who died remain undisclosed.

Four questions would resolve most of what is still open, and none requires a new investigation. Russian authorities already possess the answers.

What did laboratory testing of Darya Shipilova’s own specimens show? Which tests were performed, by which methods, on what dates, and with what results? Which pathogen prompted the response? What caused authorities to quarantine hospitals, isolate or monitor roughly two hundred contacts, convene an emergency regional commission, and bring the head of Rospotrebnadzor to Irkutsk? Did the contacts receive antibiotic prophylaxis? If so, which drug was used, when was it started, and for how long? Without that information, the fact that contacts remained asymptomatic tells us considerably less. What happened to the reported second institute employee? WHO has specifically asked Russia about reports of another employee with pneumonia of undetermined cause. Is that person sick? What was the diagnosis? What did the testing show?

These are not speculative questions about biological weapons. They are not demands for intelligence information or access to a sensitive laboratory. They are basic epidemiological facts about a fatal public-health event that triggered quarantines, contact tracing, an emergency government response, international monitoring, and now a formal WHO inquiry.

The International Health Regulations exist for precisely this reason. An unusual event inside one country can become another country’s problem very quickly, and the system depends upon governments providing enough information to determine what happened and whether anyone else is at risk.

Russia has now told WHO that no plague case was registered. It has told WHO that the contacts did not develop a dangerous infectious disease. It has told WHO that their observation is complete.

What it still has not told WHO is what killed Darya Shipilova.

Until Moscow answers that question, everything else is reassurance around empty words.

RWM/JGM

Dr. Malone currently serves as a U.S.-nominated Qualified Expert on the roster of the United Nations Secretary-General’s Mechanism for Investigation of Alleged Use of Chemical and Biological Weapons (UNSGM), whose experts may be called upon to participate in UN investigations of alleged chemical, biological, or toxin weapons use. The views expressed here are his own, and do not necessarily represent those of the US Department of State or the UNSGM.

This essay required comparing a WHO press briefing transcript with the Director-General’s statement, Russian government communications, wire reports, and Russian-language sources to determine exactly what Moscow told Geneva, and just as importantly, what it did not.

No newsroom assigned us to do that. Jill and I did it because this is the kind of work MALONE.NEWS exists to do: follow the evidence past the headlines, find the primary sources, and keep digging when the official explanation leaves important questions unanswered.

MALONE.NEWS has no advertisers, no institutional funding, and no pharmaceutical sponsors. This work is supported by our readers. Paid subscriptions fund the hours spent researching, translating, cross-checking, and tracing claims back to their original sources. They also allow us to publish what we find without worrying about whether the conclusion pleases an advertiser, a political party, an institution, or anyone else.

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References

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Novaya Gazeta. 2026. “A Suspected Death from a Particularly Dangerous Infection near Irkutsk. The City Cancels Its Community Workday.” Novaya Gazeta, October 2. https://novayagazeta.ru/articles/2026/10/02/pod-irkutskom-zapodozrili-sluchai-smerti-ot-chumy-v-gorode-otmenili-cubbotnik-news.

Raufoglu, Alex, and RFE/RL’s Siberia.Realities. 2026. “Siberian Anti-Plague Institute Staff Isolated After Worker’s Death.” Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, October 5. https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-plague-warning-siberia-irkutsk-laboratory/33870385.html.

Silverman, Hollie. 2026. “U.S. Embassy Issues Russia Plague Update for Americans.” Newsweek, October 6. https://www.newsweek.com/u-s-embassy-issues-russia-plague-update-for-americans-12532284.

UNN. 2026. “Trump Said the US Is Ready to Help Russia over a Possible Plague Outbreak.” Ukrainian National News, October 5. https://unn.ua/en/amp/trump-stated-that-the-us-is-ready-to-help-russia-due-to-a-possible-plague-outbreak.

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Ynet. 2026. “Second Death Reported in Siberia as Russia Denies Plague Outbreak.” Ynet Global, October 7. https://www.ynetnews.com/article/rjbgso7img.