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James Lord's avatar
James Lord
1h

After COVID and their globalist power grab via IHR amendments/pandemic treaty, WHO will be the bad guys forever hence as far as I am concerned.

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glissmeister's avatar
glissmeister
1hEdited

True. Sadly, the record of WHO as a political animal is not good. Some EU/NATO governments are actively clamoring in preparation for war with Russia. However stupid, by all recent indications that seems to be the case. Why would Russia trust such a politically and institutionally compromised dominated by malthusians and eugenicists like Bill Gates and King Charles and the apparent agendas and ambitions of his Privvy Council presiding cryptically in London City with the Bank of England on one leash and Whitehall on the other?

It's contaminated by the politics. We'll never know how much the continuing tragedy of Ukraine suffering the criminals in government led by Zalenskyy and the ambitions of Europe to subsume the Russian nation and usurp its resources are motives for the non-compliance with international WHO norms. There are no innocents here. The bodies continue to pile up as if non-pathogenic deaths are exempt and of little public concern.

We should know in the next few weeks if the world has been endangered by this, or worse, if this episode is exploited by other actors with a more ambitious and depraved agenda in furtherance of established British and European Commission goals..

Britain and Europe may be friendly from time to time, but they are not our friend. Just look at how they have treated their own people. They would not likely treat us better and given the chance, they'd probably treat us worse.

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