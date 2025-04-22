Malone News

James Lord
10h

I just opened my copy of Upton Sinclair's "The Jungle." On the first page inside the cover, I read this:

"...But Upton Sinclair's fame rests on his muckraking novel The Jungle, a solidly researched expose of Chicago's meat-packing industry. The public furor that followed its publication in 1906 led directly to the passage of the Pure Food and Drug Act later that year..."

In the book, which begins with Lithuanian immigrant Jurgis Rudkus' struggle to support his family working in a meat-packing plant, we see the unscrupulous plant ownership allowing/promoting junk and fillers to be mixed in with the meat.

So in 1906, they were mixing unhealthy junk and fillers into our food.

In 2025, they're mixing unhealthy junk and fillers into our food.

I have this sneaking suspicion that federal bureaucracies sometimes act in their own best interests, rather than ours.

D D's avatar
D D
10h

Thank you for helping to try to calm the MAHA doubters as to the process needed to make any headway on these poisons. One step at a time. The list of foods that are contaminated with these dyes is overwhelming and even tho I have eaten organic for many years, I fell through the cracks of discernment. These days I am so much more careful, and even then I continue to need to pay attention. For the people that don't know or perhaps care, if they live to an elderly age the problems will mount up, let alone the young! What an eye-opener!

