The President and the troll

Yeah, I watched the debate, and I am so glad I did.

Seeing the two men on stage next to each other immediately brought to mind the Nixon-Kennedy Debate. You know, where Kennedy comes across as presidential and Nixon looks brooding and dark. No one even had to watch the debate to know who won. The same thing happened in last night’s debate.

As Vance stood at the podium and the camera scrolled from one man to the other, the stark differences jumped out through the lens. Walz looked mottled and red - with a troll-like demeanor. Vance was handsome, with perfect posture, a wry smile and bright blue eyes - with a presidential appearance. Night and day.

Trump is smart. He knows he has one term, and then, due to the cycle of life and the fact that Americans don’t want their leaders to be elderly, his time in politics will be up. For MAGA to last through the decades, it will need a young, charismatic leader to carry the torch.

Last night, Vance emerged as a potential torchbearer for the future. The question that lingers is, will he be able to carry the torch and lead the way?

Barring a sex or financial scandal, I believe that the answer is yes.

“Walz wandered into the wrong bar” Scott Jennings, on CNN

Ouch…

“The Hero with a Thousand Faces” (Joseph Campbell, 1949)

The Hero’s Journey describes the classic storytelling pattern first identified by Joseph Campbell. This is the transformative quest of a hero who sets on a journey, faces challenges, and returns home changed. There is usually an element of redemption buried within the story. The journey consists of three acts: Departure, Initiation, and Return.

“Hillbilly Elegy’, J.D. Vance’s memoir, can be seen as an embodiment of the Hero’s Journey Vance’s transformation from a troubled child in Appalachia to his eventual success at Yale.

J.D. Vance’s origin story is powerful. It aligns with MAGA. It is MAGA. This is Trump’s legacy.

I predict that Vance will not be relegated to the sidelines like many other vice presidents. Instead, I trust that he will be more active in this administration. Trump needs Vance to carry his legacy—that is, MAGA—through time.