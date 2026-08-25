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Malone News

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Dr Linda's avatar
Dr Linda
12h

I am so sick of being robbed. I am equally sick of being treated like a moron.

The government is wasting the money, not me.

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DSB's avatar
DSB
13h

Not only did Social Security recipients pay into the fund, but so did their employers. The employers share should be seen as wages deferred.

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