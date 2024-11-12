“We live in an evenly divided country.”

Except we don’t.

The House and Senate are now all led by Republicans, with solid majorities. The president is 2 points ahead in the popular vote and yeh, 312 electoral votes is a solid win.

Then there is Oklahoma. Evidently, it is the one perfect state.

But honestly, it is hard to watch this amazing video (which came to me via Charlie Kirk’s feed) without gloating.

Here is the same cast of characters, eight years earlier in 2016 (I keep saying it, but you can’t make this stuff up).

Ground hog day in November.

(I wish I knew who to credit for these videos - they are brilliant).

But the TDS continues and it is really, really hard to take it seriously.

For those not on TikTok or Instagram - yes, the rumor is true - some women are shaving their heads in protest. Some are even withholding sex.

At Harvard, evidently students children are still needing time off, and some need psychological counseling, due to the outcome on November 6th.

Then there is the profession of psychiatry - where liberals abound.

It appears that many psychiatrists and psychologists are advising their patients to boycott family members who voted for Trump because the emotional distress of meeting a Trump supporter is just too much for the progressives to handle at this point. And breaking bread with them? Out of the question!

If this isn’t Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) - I don’t know what it.

Despite the obvious TDS that has affected half of the country, a search on Google News for “TDS” does not yield a single result.

Maybe we need to add mass formation psychosis into the differential diagnosis of what is going on in these people’s heads.

What a surprise (not).

However, what has been affected in MSM is the ability to make a profit.

After all that has been done to us over the past four years, is it any wonder that some might desire a bit of retribution?

After all the meanness that has been aimed at us - conservatives, medical freedom movement lovers - how could we not gloat just a little?

There, feel better? OK.

Now, let’s get to work and restore our great country.

The future starts with us.