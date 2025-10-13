Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Senior Moments's avatar
Senior Moments
11h

Bravo, Dr. Malone. Thank you for standing up for Canada, and standing up for truth, faith and freedom.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jordan Longer Name's avatar
Jordan Longer Name
11h

Great speech. Thank you for sharing it.

To our patriot friends in Canada, my heart aches for you. Do not give up. Lay your burden on the Lord and continue to proclaim eternal truths that support individual liberty. God will not forget or forsake you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
61 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert W Malone, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture