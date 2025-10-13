The recent WE UNIFY conference in Calgary, Canada, was another of those moments in time where there was a convergence that has the potential to shift the arc of history just a little bit. At times, it is hard for Jill and I to keep up with our own schedules, and the working travel just flows like water under a bridge, day after day, week after week. In the case of the Calgary conference (Sept 20, 21,22), we had arranged to participate on all three days of the conference, and then there was a short-notice CDC ACIP decision to hold the most recent meeting on Sept 18-19. We had to book the flight to the WE UNIFY conference at risk from Atlanta to Calgary on the AM of the 20th, cutting short our participation to just the last two days. We were not even sure that the ACIP meeting would be in Atlanta, given the recent shooting at the main campus, we just had to hope for the best.

As any paying attention can attest, under the current government, Canada continues down the socialist/globalist path charted by the World Economic Forum and other globalist organizations including the United Nations. Massive state-sponsored immigration. Widespread censorship. Suppression of any and all questioning of the safety and effectiveness of the COVID “vaccine” products. Much as has been happening in the United Kingdom.

Upon arrival, Jill and I were struck by the large numbers of indigent, homeless, and seemingly unskilled immigrants from Africa and other “emerging economy” regions. Calgary is a portal to mountain communities with their hiking and recreation, and so there is also a large contingent of ecotourists. And the city is a regional hub for higher education. It is located in the heart of arguably the most conservative, traditionally “western” cowboy culture province in Canada- Alberta. What we found most striking were the vacant-eyed drug users in the parks and alleyways.

My impression is that conservative, traditional Canadians are losing hope. Unlike in the US, the last election did not go well for them. They are getting ground down by incessant pressure from Woke socialists. This might have been our fate here in the USA if the last presidential election had again been stolen. The WE UNIFY conference created an opportunity for them to rally and come together. There was considerable discussion about Alberta seceding from Canada, as Quebec had once attempted.

Our Canadian brothers and sisters need our support, and I was glad to have the opportunity to participate and speak at this conference. I was asked to speak twice, and to serve on a general discussion panel. On the second day, the overall theme for the session I spoke at was “Faith and Freedom”, and I sought to bolster their courage.

The following is the text of my speech for that session.

FAITH AND FREEDOM

Robert Malone MD, September 22, 2025

WE UNIFY conference, Calgary, Canada.

As we look back, what I have observed through the testing and trials that we call the time of COVID, was that members of communities of faith were those best able to maintain an even keel as the madness of crowds spread across the world. There are two key words embedded in that statement – communities and faith. Maintaining community connections and maintaining a humble commitment to your faith, your culture and your family allowed people to maintain their sanity in the face of the state-promoted propaganda and lies.

Social Marxism actively seeks to deny faith, God and the family as a predicate to successfully indoctrinating populations with Marxist philosophies. Likewise, the globalist transhumanism movement of Yuval Harari seeks immortality and substitution of man for God. This aggressive philosophy posits that man has become God, and no longer has a need for faith and faith-based morality. Members of communities of faith have heard that siren call before.

It really comes down to courage. The courage to take a stand that is contrary to current consensus and is grounded in bedrock moral convictions. The courage to face the consequences of taking such a stand. History provides many examples of people of faith standing their ground.

This summer I visited the town of Otranto, Italy. Among other things, Otranto is known for the Otranto Cathedral, also known as the “Skull Cathedral”. In 1480, the Mediterranean seaside town of Otranto (then with a population of 6,000) was invaded by 18,000 Ottoman Empire Islamic Fundamentalists. One fourth of the population died in the invasion. Surrounding the central main altar, this 1,000-year-old church holds the bones of 813 Christian martyrs who were beheaded after the invasion because they would not convert to Islam. The martyrs, men and young boys who refused to convert from their Christian beliefs to Islam, were brutally executed, with the Archbishop beheaded on the altar and others sawn in half. The Christian women of the community were sold into slavery.

The stone upon which they were beheaded is part of that altar. The cathedral’s history includes being destroyed and converted into a mosque by the Ottomans, only to be reclaimed and restored. The Christians recaptured the city of Otranto shortly thereafter, and the martyr’s remains were collected and placed in a dedicated ossuary chapel built in 1711 - a chapel where their skulls and bones are now displayed behind the altar and in display coffins.



I visited the ossuary- you cannot experience that in person and not be affected. In 2013, Pope Francis canonized these martyrs, making them officially recognized saints.

These Christians had the courage of their convictions to the point of choosing to be brutally beheaded. But they retained the integrity of their souls and beliefs.

Soon after the mRNA and recombinant Adenovirus gene therapy-based COVID vaccines were emergency use authorized, the orthodox Jewish community in New York and New Jersey noticed something odd. One of their unique practices is that the Rabbi’s monitor the menstrual status of reproductive age wives. This relates to the policy of prohibiting intercourse during menstruation. They noticed that those young wives who had accepted the products were having menstrual irregularities. The CDC and FDA still denies that this happens, but the Rabbi’s knew what they were seeing. Despite the strong support for use of these products (injections) among the orthodox community of Israel, they convened a rabbinical court and sought testimony from physicians and scientists, including myself.



The outcome was a ruling forbidding women of reproduction age from accepting these products (the jab), and advising others in their community to not accept these injected products. Consequently, members of the orthodox Jewish communities in New York and New Jersey faced extreme social pressure, ridicule, and media attacks for not accepting these products. But they stood their ground, and this decision has since been vindicated by data from all over the world.

Courage to stand by their convictions despite enormous social and media pressure.

A short time later, I was invited to help organize and speak at the first International COVID Summit, convened by invitation in the historic Italian Senate in Rome, with Canadian leaders doing the heavy organizational lift. The Catholic Church had been standing idly by while coercion, enticement and compulsion to take the experimental emergency use authorized COVID products had become the norm. I , and others with connections to the Vatican, naively thought that it would be helpful for me to speak with someone within the Vatican during the meeting, and to explain what I knew about the products and their risks. Many people with high level connections at the Vatican lobbied on my behalf, and I was granted an audience with Cardinal Turkson. Turkson was rumored to be next in line to succeed Pope Francis at the time, and had been appointed head of the Vatican committee overseeing the response of the Church to COVID. I met privately with him for over an hour. He told me that he personally carried with him an African anti-inflammatory herbal remedy that was useful in treating early stage COVID.

He also told me of a series of nuns in a particular convent that had died after receiving the Pfizer product. The Vatican had basically endorsed the Pfizer injection. After speaking with me, he indicated that he would re-convene his committee and reconsider the recommendation. Shortly thereafter he was removed from heading that committee and relocated out of the Vatican complex. My vision of the Pope providing moral leadership to the west to reinforce fundamental principles of medical bioethics came to nothing.

A gross failure to support fundamental medical ethical principles that formed the basis of the post-WWII Nuremberg trials against NAZI physicians.

A failure of courage and conviction.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. government and various states imposed restrictions that affected religious gatherings, including limits on in-person worship. These restrictions led to a noticeable decline in church attendance, with several studies confirming that rates of in-person worship dropped and have only partially rebounded since the pandemic’s height.

What is a person of faith, courage and conviction to do, when faced with the culture of deception and suppression that we saw so clearly during the COVIDcrisis?

You have no choice other than to listen to and be true to your soul.

The human soul has an amazing ability to discriminate between truth and falsehood. You must stay true to your fundamental beliefs, to the teaching and ethical principles that have been the bedrock of western civilization for centuries. What is referred to as the Judeo-Christian ethic. Biblical principles and world view. Listen carefully to your heart and soul, trust your ability to reason.

Have the courage to stand by your convictions despite the enormous social and media pressure that surround you. If you are willing to make those small compromises to go along and get along, with each compromise you lose a piece of your soul. If you do this, when you reach your elder years, you find that you are hollowed out, and wondering what it was that you made all of those sacrifices for.

Mark 8:36. “What does it profit a man to gain the whole world and forfeit his soul?”

Many are not aware that Secretary Kennedy and Charlie Kirk discussed the issue of risks of assassination. They both agreed that there are worse things than death. Like losing your soul and having to live out the rest of your earthly and eternal days as a slave to regret.

So have faith and courage. Stand tall. Teach values and traditional ethics. And never forget the lesson of centuries of experience.

The pulpits and persons of faith do have the power to change Canada and the world. The faithful must stand firmly on their values and ethics, and must clearly communicate the fundamental, foundational moral principles upon which Judeo-Christian culture depends. The biblical world view.

For the sake of our children, our culture, our civilization, and the future of humanity.