A public university in Pennsylvania is getting $5 million from American taxpayers to research the effectiveness of a special center it launched in 2021 to address systemic racism. It is called the Racial Equity Consciousness Institute (RECI) and its founders at the University of Pittsburgh claim it is essential because “systemic racism is an endemic public health crisis in the United States that has a profoundly negative impact on the mental and physical health of millions of people—focally, people of color.” Furthermore, racism is a “social virus” that metastasizes through a web of systems that sustains a reinforcing preponderance of racial inequities across multiple sectors of society, according to RECI.

Washington, D.C. – Today U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. is releasing the latest developments in his ongoing investigation into Covid-19 origins which includes new information from a Department of Defense (DoD) whistleblower. New records from the whistleblower confirm that the U.S. Intelligence Community (IC) had access to evidence during its assessment of the COVID-19 origin that points to the virus’ laboratory origins at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). Senator Marshall sent the records and other new information in a letter to Thomas Monheim, Inspector General of the IC, requesting an investigation into the integrity of the Intelligence Community’s COVID-19 origins assessment process and its unchanged conclusion after four years that despite significant evidence in support of a lab leak, the IC continues to assess that a natural outbreak or a lab leak are equally likely. The letter outlines concerns about ODNI staff and private scientific advisors to the IC who may have been involved in the assessment without disclosing significant conflicts of interest. “Witnesses claim that during the ODNI-led investigation, conflicted individuals may have censored the laboratory-origin related intelligence and, if true, this signals an alarming breach of integrity in the investigative process. New evidence from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) proves that the U.S. Intelligence Community (IC) had classified access in July 2021, to a proposed research plan that, if completed, could have produced a synthetic coronavirus in 2019 with the same unique construction as SARS-CoV-2 (SARS2),” Senator Marshall wrote. The research plan, Project DEFUSE, was submitted to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency in March 2018 by the New York-based non-profit, EcoHealth Alliance in partnership with the WIV. “The new records from DoD validate that ODNI and the IC experts had access to the DEFUSE proposal and budget records, therefore investigation is warranted to determine if the DEFUSE to determine if the ODNI or IC evaluations of the DEFUSE records were impeded, misdirected or if the significance of the proposal was downplayed by advisors or staff,” Senator Marshall continued. You can read Senator Marshall’s letter to Inspector General Monheim HERE. Records the DoD whistleblower shared with Senator Marshall’s office related to the presence of DEFUSE files on DARPA’s servers are available HERE.

The knives are out for Kamala Harris as donors and campaign staff question how she could raise $1 billion, blow the election, and wind-up millions of dollars in debt in the aftermath. The vice president remains hidden behind closed doors for the second day in a row with no public events on her schedule. Meanwhile, the Democratic Party is dealing with the fallout from her campaign debt, reported to be up to $20 million, and worried it may cost them in two years when they're begging donors for money for the midterm elections. Donors are furious and demanding answers on where their money went. They are also questioning why the campaign held seven-figure celebrity events in its closing days, and are complaining about the lack of transparency around spending decisions. Fundraising continues long after voters had their say and elected Donald Trump, and there is no plan to end emails and texts anytime soon. Even Harris' campaign staff is furious about the situation. One senior campaign official told NBC News that the fact supporters are still being asked for money – even after Harris lost - is 'appalling.' Another called it 'disgusting.'

Rumor has it that the campaign spend a vast amount on money to buy endorsements from celebrities, musicians, and influencers alike. From Fox News:

FEC filings show the Harris campaign made two $500,000 payments to Oprah Winfrey’s production company, first reported by the Washington Examiner, on Oct. 15, a month after Winfrey appeared with Harris at a town hall event and weeks before Oprah was on stage with Harris at a Philadelphia rally before election day.

The long list of celebrities that joined Harris on the campaign trail included Beyoncé, Bon Jovi, Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez and Bruce Springsteen. The Washington Examiner also reported that the Harris campaign spent over $12 million on digital media consultants and "spent six figures on building a set for Harris’s appearance on the popular Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper." The campaign spent at least $15 million on "event production," FEC records show, with many payments lining up with high profile events and concerts with celebrity attendees or performers.

The Economic Times reports:

Beyond podcasts and talk-show endorsements, the campaign reportedly invested up to $20 million on a series of concerts across seven swing states on the eve of the election.



These events featured major stars, including Jon Bon Jovi in Detroit, Christina Aguilera in Las Vegas, Katy Perry in Pittsburgh, Lady Gaga in Philadelphia, and 2 Chainz in Atlanta.

Obviously, and America agrees - this is no way to run a presidential campaign!

Rep. Adam Schiff is now Senator Schiff.

Having won Dianne Feinstein’s old seat, the new Senator is now at the bottom of the Senate seniority system and in the minority!

Good luck with that!

Gaetz is precisely what the Department of Justice deserves “after abusing its power to pursue President Donald Trump and his supporters in flagrantly partisan prosecutions.”

In my opinion, Gaetz is exactly what the DoJ needs to clean up the rot that has stunk up the halls of the DoJ long enough! He is smart and a bulldog with an investigatory ability to follow a stink to its rotting core.

I can’t wait to see who he prosecutes regarding the persecution of the 467J-6ers, who have or are serving prison sentences. Some of the protestors, like my friend John Strand, ended up in prison for years - in his case, he committed no crime. In many cases, the individuals imprisoned did nothing more than protest.

The raid at Mar-A-Lago was a stain on the United States of America. A full investigation of that event needs to happen immediately.

Gaetz won’t back down from a fight, and I look forward to what he accomplishes in his new role!

