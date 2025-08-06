Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
1h

Grass feed meat sources are rich in Omega 3 as well!

I focus on that in my diet and my HDL is 85+ and LDL and Tri Glycerides in the 60’s. Average American adult has Omega 6 dominating when it should be the reverse.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Swabbie Robbie's avatar
Swabbie Robbie
1h

Wife read this and said: "you just described my diet." Thanks for this article.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert W Malone, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture