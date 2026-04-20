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IthinkthereforeIam just asking's avatar
IthinkthereforeIam just asking
6h

Thank you for this info about liver. We Love liver in this family. We get it locally at an organic farm - where we also get our "raw" organic, free range milk, chicken livers, beef and other good stuff.

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SR Miller's avatar
SR Miller
6h

No! Emphatically No.

What’s left out of this is that organ meats are high in purines which get converted to uric acid once consumed which for too many people leads to gout. Personal experience, flare ups are not fun. Thing is, it’s not just the flare ups - my experience and reading led me to eliminate most sources of elevated purines, even low doses, because even controlling for flare ups there can be a low grade inflammation in the joints.

What’s interesting to me is that the source of purines is equally important: research has shown that purines from plant sources ( asparagus 🤔) do not lead to elevated uric acid and certain critters are safe - 🤤 sardines and salmon/trout

The biggest disappointment, and was almost a killer, was learning that beer, and my beloved dark beers, were a tremendous source of purines ( brewers yeast {sigh} ) and within days of foreswearing beer I noticed a reduction in joint pain, esp knees. On the bright side, while I haven’t done an elimination comparison, my near daily consumption of bread, home made sourdough, doesn’t seem to be a problem. Speaking of yeast, some folk put a lot of stock into nutritious yeast, vegemite, etc., which are also high in purines.

I’ve been off allopurinol for a couple/several years without even a hint of gout related joint pain. Generalized OA, as well as bone on bone in my knees, well that’s a whole ‘nother story.

So, if you can tolerate organ meats, particularly minimizing the amounts, power to you - I won’t be elbowing in to join you.

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