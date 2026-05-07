By: JGM

Your joints are not failing simply because you are getting older. They are failing because they carry excess weight, experience chronic inflammation, and face metabolic consequences increasingly associated with a sedentary lifestyle and the American diet.

For decades, we were told that joint pain, eventually leading to arthritis, was simply “wear and tear.” That creaky knees and aching hips were inevitable. Just part of aging. But that explanation never fully made sense. Plenty of older farmers, ranchers, and tradesmen who worked their bodies hard their entire lives stayed mobile well into old age. Meanwhile, younger Americans now limp around in their forties with inflamed knees, swollen ankles, and backs that feel twenty years older than they are.

Something changed.

Obesity is the obvious culprit. Every extra pound of body weight translates into several pounds of force across the knees and hips with every step. A person carrying fifty extra pounds is not just heavier. Their joints endure thousands upon thousands of pounds of additional mechanical stress every single day. The body can compensate for a while. Then one day it cannot.

But the real story goes deeper than simple weight.

Fat tissue is biologically active. It is not just stored energy. Excess fat pumps out inflammatory chemicals that circulate throughout the body. This creates a low-grade chronic inflammatory state that quietly damages cartilage, tendons, ligaments, and the tiny structures inside joints. In many ways, metabolic disease ages the joints faster than time itself.

This is why joint disease tracks so closely with diabetes, insulin resistance, fatty liver disease, and the cluster of problems now called metabolic syndrome. High blood sugar damages collagen. Chronic inflammation disrupts repair mechanisms. Poor circulation reduces nutrient delivery to cartilage, which already has a limited blood supply. The body becomes trapped in a cycle of inflammation, degeneration, pain, inactivity, and more weight gain.

Then comes the cruel part. Pain discourages movement. But movement is exactly what joints need to stay healthy.

Human joints were designed for motion. Walking, squatting, lifting, climbing, stretching. Cartilage depends on movement to circulate nutrients and lubricate the joint surface. Sedentary lifestyles starve the system. Then we add ultra-processed diets loaded with seed oils, refined sugars, and nutrient-poor calories, and we wonder why so many people feel broken before retirement age.

Aging matters, of course. Collagen production slows over time. Muscle mass declines. Recovery takes longer. But aging alone is not the smoking gun. Frailty is not synonymous with age. We have simply normalized poor metabolic health.

The good news is that joints often improve dramatically when inflammation and metabolic dysfunction improve.

Weight loss alone can significantly reduce knee pain. Blood sugar control matters. Strength training matters. Muscle acts like biological armor for joints. Walking matters. Sunlight matters. Sleep matters. Real food matters.

And yes, certain supplements may help.

Glucosamine and chondroitin remain controversial in the literature, but many people report meaningful improvement, particularly when used consistently over time. Collagen peptides are increasingly popular and may support connective tissue health. Omega-3 fatty acids can help dampen inflammation. Curcumin, derived from turmeric, has shown anti-inflammatory effects in some studies comparable to over-the-counter pain relievers, without the same gastrointestinal risks. Magnesium matters for muscle and nerve function and is chronically deficient in many Americans.

Vitamin D deserves special mention. Low vitamin D levels are strongly associated with musculoskeletal pain, weakness, and poor bone health. Many people who spend most of their lives indoors are running chronically low.

None of these supplements are magic bullets. There is no capsule that can fully overcome obesity, inactivity, poor diet, and metabolic disease. But they can support recovery when combined with lifestyle changes that address the root cause rather than simply masking symptoms.

Adequate protein intake is one of the most overlooked foundations of joint health, particularly as people age. Joints do not function independently. They rely on strong muscles, healthy tendons, ligaments, cartilage, and ongoing tissue repair, all of which require sufficient dietary protein. Without enough protein, the body struggles to maintain muscle mass and connective tissue integrity, leading to weakness, instability, slower recovery, and increased stress on the joints themselves. Aging adults are especially vulnerable because muscle loss, known as sarcopenia, accelerates with age and contributes directly to joint pain, falls, and loss of mobility. Protein also supplies the amino acids needed for collagen production and tissue healing while helping regulate metabolism and maintain healthy body composition. In many cases, improving protein intake alongside resistance exercise does more to preserve long-term mobility and function than relying solely on joint supplements.

Resistance training is one of the most effective long-term strategies for preserving joint health, mobility, and independence as we age. Strong muscles act as natural shock absorbers and stabilizers for the joints, reducing mechanical stress on the knees, hips, spine, and shoulders during daily movement. Regular strength training also helps maintain bone density, improve balance, enhance metabolic health, and reduce the chronic inflammation associated with obesity, insulin resistance, and aging. Contrary to popular belief, properly performed resistance exercise does not usually “wear out” healthy joints. In many cases, it actually reduces pain and improves function by strengthening the muscles and connective tissues that support joint stability. Even modest, consistent strength training can help slow sarcopenia, preserve mobility, and improve overall resilience, making it one of the most powerful tools for healthy aging and long-term musculoskeletal health.

Hormone replacement therapy may help joint health in both women and men, particularly when hormone levels have declined with age.

In women, falling estrogen during menopause is often linked to increased joint pain, stiffness, and inflammation. Estrogen helps support cartilage, collagen, bone density, and overall joint function, so some women experience meaningful improvement with HRT.

In men, low testosterone can contribute to loss of muscle mass, increased body fat, frailty, and reduced physical activity, all of which place greater stress on joints. Testosterone replacement may improve strength, recovery, and mobility, which can indirectly reduce joint pain.

Hormones are not a magic fix, but they play a much larger role in musculoskeletal health than many people realize.

Modern medicine often approaches joint pain like an orthopedic engineering problem. Replace the knee. Inject the joint. Prescribe the anti-inflammatory. Sometimes those interventions are necessary. But too often we ignore the biological terrain that created the problem in the first place.

The body is not a machine with interchangeable parts. It is a living metabolic system.

Healthy joints are built in the kitchen, in the pasture, in the garden, on the walking trail, and under the barbell long before they are repaired in the operating room.

Perhaps that is the real lesson here. Joint health is not just about joints. It is a mirror reflecting the overall health of the body itself.

In my own case, I was never sedentary, but I did gain weight over the years. Yeah, I am not so young - at 65 years of age, I have worked my body hard. So, while I was horseback riding, gardening, farming, walking, and feeding livestock daily, my joints slowly became swollen, my fingers just a bit misshapen, and my back ached more often than not. My knees began to give me problems. I also experienced arthritis, particularly in the winter when working outside and from bucking hay. Nothing major, nothing to stop me from working my body. Just what I thought was the normal wear and tear from working hard each and every day.

At the beginning of 2022, I lost 50 pounds. I removed most sugar from my diet, stopped being a vegetarian, increased my protein intake significantly, and began a heavy-duty supplement regimen. Since then, I have kept that weight off. Slowly, the chronic joint pain has largely resolved. This, in some ways, seems like a small miracle.

People ask what supplements and brands I recommend for joint health. I don’t have a single brand - but I do try hard to buy American-made, GMP, third-party tested products.

Below is a list and description (along with a few photos) of what I take: