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Karen Baetz's avatar
Karen Baetz
2h

Looking SO forward to the new book! And thanks for the stevia info!

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
2h

I hope your readers don't confuse Stevia and Splenda. Splenda (sucralose) is a artificial sweetener originally marketed by J & J, who sold it off for 300 million dollars. Why? In my view, hidden liability. It contains 3 Chlorine molecules and leaves a metallic taste in your mouth. Some believe that it causes GI inflammation that allows other toxic molecules that are harmful to be absorbed through the lining of the intestines. All the studies that J & J did were of short duration. I wonder why?

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