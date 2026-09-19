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JulesB's avatar
JulesB
31m

So interesting. Thank you for compiling this valuable resource! God bless.

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Charlotte Skvortsov's avatar
Charlotte Skvortsov
30m

Great article. Which brings me to your Homesteading for Health book; I built a page on my gardening website that links to your book; https://www.vegetable-gardening-online.com/homestead-gardening-for-beginners.html

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