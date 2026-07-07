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Beyond Spin's avatar
Beyond Spin
8h

Not sure if you intend to discuss this in forthcoming parts, but what pigs consume also directly affects the healthfulness of their meat. This is especially true with fatty acid compositions. Unlike ruminants, that convert polyunsaturated fats into monounsaturated and saturated fats via a process called biohydregantion, monogastric livestock (pigs and chicken) more reflect what they consume. So, CAFO pigs fed lots of soybean and corn meal have very different fatty acid compositions than pigs raised on pasture. CAFO pigs have much higher, often nearly twice, levels of PUFAs (approx 25 to 33% vs 18%) and more specifically much higher rates of Omega-6s (23 to 30% vs 12.5%). Monounsaturated fats (namely oleic fatty acid) is also much higher in pastured pork. One of my friends who raised lard pigs (Mangalitsa) tested the fat on his pigs, and it was 60% oleic fatty acid. Olive oil in 70% oleic fatty acid. His pigs forage in the woods and eat tons of acorns before they're harvested.

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6 replies by Dr. Robert W. Malone and others
Barbara Williamson's avatar
Barbara Williamson
8h

Thus SPAM was born! The epitome of “processed meat.” I would be useless on a “working farm.” I would want to make all the animals my pets! (Just being honest) ;-)

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