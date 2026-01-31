The benefits of Raw cow’s milk

Research consistently shows that children who consume raw or minimally processed cow’s milk early in life tend to have lower rates of asthma, wheeze, allergic rhinitis, colitis, and atopic sensitization, especially among farm communities. This interesting connection is often called the “farm milk effect.” This in itself is a reason to raise those kids and grandkids on a farm!

But the research on the health benefits of raw milk is impressive if one digs deep into the peer-reviewed literature.