Robert and I are in Tampa today. We flew in yesterday and, if all goes according to schedule, we’ll be back home tomorrow morning.

One of the questions we’re asked most often is, “How do you do it?” How do you travel so much and still keep a busy farm running?

The short answer is that we have help. When we’re away, one employee stays at the farm to make sure everything is fed, watered, and safe. But the reality is that the gardens, orchards, poultry, livestock, and the countless day-to-day chores that come with a homestead are still largely managed by Robert and me.

Over the years, we’ve learned that the secret isn’t working harder. It’s building systems. Horses are inherently labor-intensive, but we’ve streamlined almost everything else by establishing routines, designing efficient chicken coops and run-in sheds, using raised beds that are easier to maintain, and letting equipment like our tractor do the heavy lifting whenever possible.

We’ve approached travel the same way. After hundreds of flights, countless hotels, and trips spanning nearly every continent, we’ve accumulated a collection of habits, strategies, and a few indispensable gadgets that make traveling smoother, less stressful, and far more enjoyable. Some are obvious. Others are the kinds of tricks you only learn after spending far too many hours in airports.

Of course, eating healthy is paramount. So avoid overeating, tons of sugar, and getting really drunk. Yeah, you may be on vacation, but if you can, find other ways to reward yourself.

Finally, move your body. Walk, if you can, and consider using the gym or swimming. Sitting around for hours on an airplane is unhealthy.

Travel is hard on the body; try to take care of yourself while doing it.

Before You Leave

Scan your passport, driver’s license, Global Entry card, visas, and travel insurance. Keep copies in cloud storage or printed, and another copy on your phone. This is particularly important for international travel.

Leave a paper copy of your itinerary with someone at home.

Check passport expiration. Many countries require six months of validity beyond your travel dates.

Notify your credit card companies if traveling somewhere unusual.

Bring at least two different credit cards from different issuers.

If traveling internationally, use an ATM as soon as you get in-country to pull out cash. The money exchange kiosks at airports charge much higher fees, and there is often a line. Trying to get currency before arrival can be a real PITA, and there is plenty of money available wherever you are traveling.

Sign up for frequent flyer programs for the airlines you travel on often, then enter your TSA PreCheck and Global Entry numbers into your profile.

Packing

Clothes are the one place where people pack way too much. Don’t pack extra clothes. Think about how you will spend your day, events, restaurants, and outdoor activities. Don’t just throw all your favorite things into the bag (but do pack some of your favorite things), likewise, don’t pack things that you don’t wear or don’t really fit.



Don’t overpack pairs of shoes (which are heavy) - so find shoes that can do double duty. Don’t bring shoes that will hurt your feet, no matter how pretty they are. Figure out which events you can wear the same outfit to, and choose a color scheme so you can mix and match outfits.

We travel a lot, so I often pack the same clothes. That way, I can grab and go.

I like to bring one wool sweater in a neutral color that can be worn with everything. Don’t pack tons of warm clothes - choose wisely.

We aren’t umbrella people - but for some, a packable umbrella can be useful if rain is expected.

My goal always is to get away from a checked bag, so we do a carry-on and a backpack - with an internal computer pocket. My personal preference: the backpacks are black, without a lot of bling, so they are professional-looking, and we can go into a business meeting or a hotel without being embarrassed. Likewise, our luggage is black -for us, we need to project professionalism.

We keep a stocked dopp kit and sundries, so they do not have to be pulled from your personal stores. I use silicon travel containers and glass jars for shampoo, lotion, and tallow (which I use for skin care). Travel-sized products are great. I keep a toothbrush, razors, etc in the dopp kit, so I don’t have to pack that stuff each time.

It is easy to overpack. Remember that almost anywhere you go, there are shops…

Things to Consider Bringing:

A three-outlet splitter (hotel rooms never have enough outlets)

A travel blanket - I use a down travel blanket that compresses small enough to fit in my backpack. This is incredibly useful for airplanes and for cold hotel rooms with thin blankets.

I also have travel down booties - which are lifesavers for airplane travel. Again, they compress to almost nothing. In addition to the booties, I always made sure I had a pair of warm socks in my backpack.

Robert packs a short, packable down jacket in his backpack - instead of a blanket.

Finally, I can’t stand hotel creamer, which is ultraprocessed junk. So, I buy dehydrated cream for our coffee and then pack some in a small jar.

Things We Never Travel Without

Universal power adapter for international travel (but if you forget, most hotels do have loaners)

A charging cable for every device. We have Apple products, so we use a folding multi-unit magnetic charger that fits the iPhone, AirPods, and the Apple Watch.

Noise-canceling headphones

A trash bag for dirty laundry, and if swimming, a separate one for swimsuits.

Ziplock bags (astonishingly useful)

A pen (or two)

Never Check Anything You Can’t Replace

If the airline loses your luggage:

Keep with you

medications

passport

electronics

chargers

essential toiletries

valuables

important documents

The biggest avoidable travel headache is relying on checked luggage for essentials.

Airport Strategy

If you travel a lot, getting TSA PreCheck makes sense. If you travel internationally, the Global program saves hours getting back into the country. We have the Global mobile app, and we breeze through.

Build your timeline so that you get to the airport in plenty of time.

If you need to get a taxi or Uber early in the morning, schedule it in advance.

Always have car rental reservations made well in advance.

Choosing Seats

For overnight flights:

window seats

away from lavatories

away from galleys

If you can afford it, don’t choose seats in the back of the “bus.”

For daytime flights:

aisle, if the flight is long

Exit rows can have more legroom, but often the seats do not recline.

Both have disadvantages.

Know which matters most on each trip.

On Long Flights

Hydrate constantly.

The cabin humidity is extremely low.

Alcohol makes jet lag worse.

Walk every couple of hours, in part to reduce risk of blood clots.

Compression socks are worthwhile on long-haul flights.

Carry lip balm and hand lotion.

Sleep mask.

Earplugs or, even better, noise-canceling headphones, or even better, AirPods or other noise-canceling earbuds.

Food

Never board the plane hungry.

Airport food is unpredictable and, for the most part, unhealthy, with ultraprocessed foods being common.

Carry foods like healthy protein bars, nuts, dried fruit, and jerky. Apples and even mandarin oranges can travel well. Electrolyte packets are a great idea.

Electronics

Download everything before boarding.

Never assume airport Wi-Fi works (or that it is secure).

Download:

hotel confirmation and address (in case you can’t get internet access on your cell phone at the airport)

boarding passes or confirmation #s.

offline Google Maps

books

movies

Never assume you’ll find an outlet.

Hotels

As soon as you enter:

Check

room safe

locks

Is the water potable? Do you need to buy bottled water?

air conditioning and heating - find the controls, because 3:00 AM in the morning is not the time to find the thermostat. Hotel rooms are always too cold for me, so I turn up the heat.

The Backpack

Keep everything in its place

Car keys in one pocket

Passport in another

A pouch with extra cash, and include small bills for tips for porters, bell boys, valets, or car parking, etc., in another place

Chargers go in another area, as does my journal.

I keep a silk scarf to cover my head for when I am sleeping.

An eye mask

An inflatable neck pillow (the solid pillows take way too much space)

A travel toothbrush, travel toothpaste

Cosmetics

Pen

I keep a small bottle with over-the-counter drugs in my backpack. Naproxen, Claritin, ibuprofen, and famotidine are all included.

Robert packs a Hypochlorous acid nose spray, as it helps with his sinuses (allergies and respiratory issues).

Prescription medications

Health

Carry your own mini pharmacy in your dopp kit.

Mine includes:

naproxen or ibuprofen (your basic NSAID)

antihistamine

loperamide (an antidiarrheal medication)

Band-Aids

antibiotic ointment

electrolyte packets

any prescription medications

Personal hygiene products - particularly for women, running out can be a real PITA.

Carry several extra days of prescriptions.

Security

Don’t advertise wealth.

Split cash between locations or people.

Consider an internal money belt when traveling in areas with high crime rates.

Never keep your passport, wallet, and phone in one pocket.

Use hotel safes only for convenience; you should not assume they’re impenetrable.

Don’t travel with valuable jewelry that can be lost or stolen. And keep your jewelry in your carry-on luggage.

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Jet Lag

Start adjusting your sleep schedule before departure.

Upon arrival:

Stay awake until the local bedtime.

Get outside.

Morning sunlight works remarkably well for resetting your circadian rhythm.

The Biggest Lesson

After decades of international travel, I’ve concluded that successful travel has very little to do with airplanes.

It has everything to do with reducing friction.

Every decision should answer one question:

“If something goes wrong, have I already solved the problem?”