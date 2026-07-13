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Holly's avatar
Holly
6h

I brought a bag of powdered heavy cream on my last group trip to the Virgin Islands! Everybody looked at me like I had two heads! Ha! I also take a prescription for one or two broad spectrum antibiotics if I going somewhere without easy access to reliable medical care, as well as extra EpiPens, not just for me, but it could save another tourists life. It happened to my Mom!

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Mollie's avatar
Mollie
6h

I always pack iodine nasal spray too. Kills those germs before they turn into a cold from the inevitable cougher on the plane ...LOL

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