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Meemanator's avatar
Meemanator
2h

I'm 79. Been mostly healthy my whole life, meaning I have rarely needed medical care - not including three births. My blood pressure has always been on the low side. On the rare occasions when I needed doctor care the nurse or PA would take my pressure twice because the first number seemed too low.

In January 25 I fell and broke my left femur - had my first ambulance ride and the next day surgery. I was advised to have my general doc do a follow up. My bp was a bit high (maybe still dealing with the trauma?) He prescribed Losartan Potassium 50 mg. Two weeks later I had my annual eye exam. Eye doc nearly had a heart attack. My good eye - the left - pressure was 5. Shou;d be 11. Lost my right eye to glaucoma but had the surgery to save my left eye in 2022. Eye doc looked up side effects of bp med - lowers eye pressure.

I stopped taking the med and did not look back. Recently had to go back to general doc and my bp was good enough so he didn't even ask if I was taking the med.

Conclusion - we have to be proactive for our own health and well being.

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
2h

Does Pharma not know all of the downside of the drugs they produce? The drugs they pay the writers of journals to approve and praise? The drugs they pay the fda to approve?

Or does the new drug they’re producing make the difference from the CEO’s of these companies having a mansion in Alpine New Jersey and a new mansion in Star Island in Miami.

Is it all just about the money?

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