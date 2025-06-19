Malone News

James Lord
Remarkable to see the battles waged against RFK. Such zeal. As if they were devotees of the cysteine chapel.

It’s something, I was thinking about my mother this morning. She was Italian and when she died one of the things I knew I’d miss was holiday meals where my family would all get together, as we did every night as kids, sit down and have a real home made home cooked meal. My mother would work so hard preparing it for us, it was so much more than just eating good food.

Growing up and trying to exercise, lift weights, and play sports I would take vitamins and protein drinks etc. and my mother would say to me “if you just consistently eat right you will get all of that in your meals”. Funny how right she was. After she was gone those family meals did come to an end, so I guess I was right thinking knowing what would happen.

I often think of those family meals together and know there’s not enough of that old time America around today.

Thinking of her and knowing she’s been gone over 30 years makes me realize how grief doesn’t have a timeline. As Italians, much of our lives revolved around food, good food. Here’s to new beginnings, new ways of thinking, and not letting old hurts get in the way of eating and living healthier. J.Goodrich

