Some of you may be aware that Jill and I recently traveled to Tokyo, Japan, to participate in the 6th International Crisis Summit, and then immediately after returning to Washington DC, I spoke briefly at the “Rescue the Republic” rally on the DC Mall before finally returning home to our farm. Even fewer may remember that I spoke in both Tokyo and in DC regarding the self-replicating mRNA COVID vaccine that began deployment in Japan on October 01, 2024. The product is named “Costaive”.

This variant on the original mRNA vaccine concept and patents does not involve use of pseudouridine, so there is that upside. It requires much lower doses of mRNA/lipid nanoparticle complexes than used by either Pfizer or Moderna, so this is also encouraging. However, it does rely on delivery of an mRNA molecule which is “self replicating”, so once it makes its way into your cells (cytoplasm, not nucleus) it will reproduce itself to yield large numbers of genomic copies, and in this way drive your cells to produce of large amounts of the “payload” protein. In the case of the COVID vaccine version the payload is the toxic SARS-CoV-2 “spike” protein. All this is based on one version of the equine encephalitis virus alphavirus type. As you can tell from the name, the native form of these alphaviruses cause infections and inflammation of the brain - ergo “encephalitis”.

These alphaviruses are considered “attractive” for development as biowarfare agents because they typically do not kill people, but usually cause such an incapacitating effect on the brain (debilitating headache) that potentially infected warfighters will not be able to fight. This strategy is attractive for those so inclined to develop such bioweapons because they are non-lethal, and therefore fall outside of the current international biowarfare treaty/agreement.

This self-replicating RNA vaccine technology does not involve a complete alphavirus, but rather just those genetic elements necessary for the alphavirus genome to replicate in the cytoplasm of mammalian cells, including the origin of replication sequence and the sequence coding for the alphavirus polymerase.

From a commercial point of view, this technology pretty much completely circumvents key composition of matter and technology platform patent estates which underpin the NIH/NIAID/VRC, U Penn, Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA vaccine portfolios.

Once again, as we saw during Operation Warp Speed, regulatory testing norms have been bypassed on the fast track to approval to market this product, and the central safety issues of potential shedding and uptake by other (non-injected) humans, or animals has not been assessed. To provide context, “naked” single stranded RNA virus RNA can be infectious - the notable example being polio virus RNA. The key concept here is that, when you have a self-replicating system, a rare event of “naked” RNA “transfection” can eventually lead to a lot of RNA. Of course this is important both for spread to other organs and tissues in the intended vaccine recipient as well as in others who may be in close contact with the vaccine recipient. Furthermore, this alphavirus - self replicating RNA technology has been plagued by a chronic problem throughout the preceding three+ decades of development. Neurotoxicity. So you would think that the responsible regulatory authorities would require careful assessment of the risks that these products and technology to the central and peripheral nervous system. This has apparently not been done. In fact, there has been little or no long term safety assessments of the risk profile of these products. What we do know is that virtually all humans across the globe have already been infected with SARS-CoV-2 and have some level of “natural” immunity to the disease, and that methods for treating the disease (COVID) involving early drug treatment are inexpensive and widely available.

As you might infer from my prior comments, the human test bed for initial deployment of this product and technology is Japan and the Japanese people. A highly compliant population, much like was the case with Israel.

Which brings me to the present situation, recent travels to Tokyo, the massive protest against using the Japanese people as lab rats, and the deployment of this product into the elderly Japanese population.

Those paying attention to this story may recall that the CEO of the Japanese corporate partner who is behind this drive to expose Japanese elders to this novel, innovative, technology which lacks shedding and long term toxicity data has threatened legal action or arrest of any raising concerns about this technology and its deployment. Nothing says “safe and effective” quite like threatening any who question safety with legal consequences or jail.

A brief excerpt of this legal threat follows, and the full statement is included at the bottom of this essay.

Meiji Seika Pharma President Kobayashi Takes Legal Action Against Two Groups Repeating Unscientific Claims on Costaive: "Cannot be Overlooked” Daikichiro Kobayashi, president and representative director of Meiji Seika Pharma, announced at a media event held on October 8 regarding Costaive, the next-generation mRNA vaccine for the novel coronavirus. The company will take legal action against representatives of the National Coalition to Stop mRNA Vaccines and the Japanese Society of Nursing Ethics. This is because they have repeatedly spread unscientific claims regarding the Replicon vaccine which is featured by Costaive. Japanese Society of Nursing Ethics has been working with nursing departments at various universities to ask them not to use Costaive. President Kobayashi stated, "Our stance has been to clear up any misunderstandings, but we can no longer overlook them. According to President Kobayashi, the legal action will be taken on Hitoshi Goto, representative of the National Coalition to Stop mRNA Vaccine ("National Coalition"), Yasufumi Murakami and Mako Ganaha, vice representatives, and Jukai Maeda, president of the Japanese Society of Nursing Ethics. Meiji Seika told the publication that it had sent a warning letter to the National Coalition regarding the one-sided content based on unscientific evidence about Costaive and the repeated broadcasting of factually incorrect information about Meiji Seika on its video website. However, he explained that he had not received a response to the warning letter by the deadline set by Meiji Seika. A letter of request was sent to the Japan Society of Nursing Ethics, asking for the deletion of several items, including the statement that "there is concern about shedding (i.e., infection from the vaccinated to the unvaccinated) with the Replicon vaccine," along with explanations based on scientific findings. The society stated on its website that they have received a letter of request from Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. on September 27, and the board of directors is currently discussing how to respond to it through constructive dialogue, as we are in the sameposition of protecting the lives and health of the public. The specifics of the legal measures indicated by President Kobayashi on that day were not disclosed.

So, how is the rollout of these products going so far?

This just in from one of our Japanese colleagues who played a central role in enabling the International Crisis Summit #6:

It looks like no one wants to take the self-replicating mRNA shot. It is said that even the nursery homes don't want to apply it. For Meiji Seika Pharma and the consortium behind it is a major business disaster. Therefore, they need someone to blame. This is a big point for us in the first round, with special thanks to the international speakers at the ICS6. But we need to make sure that it stays like this and be even more proactive. We wish to counter the lawsuit (or its announcement) with an international front of scientists against the mRNA shots, in particular the self-replicating type. Please post this news on X or write an article on Substack. Thanks a lot!

In sum, so far this looks like a commercial flop. Once again, as we saw with the DEI and ESG policies that were forced down our throats by “Bud Light,” “Target,” John Deere, Harley Davidson and so many other corporations, consumers voted to just say no.

There is hope. So don’t despair. When the succeed at isolating and dividing us, they win and we lose. But when we act collectively and just refuse to go along, then they have two choices. Go full totalitarian or slink back into the night.

We are about to learn which option Meiji Seika Pharma and its US and Aussie partners will choose, and what the political blowback will be for the long ruling Japanese political party.

Maybe there are limits on just how much Biopharmaceutical industry lawfare and PsyWar marketing strategies a population will tolerate.

◎Complaint calls and one "star" reviews to medical institutions that have begun taking reservations for Costaive inoculations: "Stand firm against subversive activities.”

On September 25, President Kobayashi also held a press conference on Costaive, stating that he would "strictly deal with medical and pharmaceutical experts (organizations and individuals) who repeatedly make unscientific claims about Costaive, including legal action in both civil and criminal matters.” Typical examples of Costaive s unscientific claims are that "mRNA vaccines continue to proliferate after administration" and "there is concern or possibility of shedding," but Meiji Seika and the ministry of health and labor have denied these claims and information.

At the media event on that day, President Kobayashi said, "Since September 25, there has been an increase in reports based on scientific evidence from experts, rather than some opinions with confirmation bias. The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare and related academic societies have also started to disseminate accurate information," and recognized that "unscientific information has been rejected and safety and efficacy have been mentioned. He also stated that the official opinion of the three academic societies, the Infectious Disease Society of Japan, the Respiratory Society of Japan, and the Japanese Vaccine Association, will be released within the next day or two, and that they are expected to state that there is no difference in the safety of the five vaccines, including Costaive, to be used in the routine vaccination program starting in October.

On the other hand, President Kobayashi also pointed out that medical institutions that have begun accepting reservations for Costaibe have been slandered and threatened one after another via telephone and SNS, making it difficult for them to continue providing medical care, and that "business sabotage" has occurred, with a large number of one-star ratings being uploaded in word-of-mouth reviews of these institutions. Some medical institutions have reportedly temporarily stopped accepting Costaibe appointments.

He added, "These are already acts of vandalism. They have nothing to do with the words and actions of the anti-vaccine (i.e., anti-vaccine) faction. As the manufacturer and distributor of Costaibe, we cannot overlook the fact that these things are being done with impunity," he stressed. We must stand firm against subversive activities. We have a sense of crisis that the foundation for the provision of accurate information in public health in Japan will collapse," he said.

He also reiterated that "it is a threat to Japan's public health that vaccines are not delivered to those who should be vaccinated due to the spread of unscientific information," and said, "We will do our best to ensure that correct information reaches medical professionals and the general public in cooperation with the relevant ministries and agencies.

◎President Kobayashi: First human being inoculated with commercialized Costaibe

Before the media event of the day, President Kobayashi revealed that he had been inoculated with Costaibe at a medical institution in Tokyo. He said, "It seems that I am the first human being inoculated with the commercialized Costaibe," and added, "There was no pain at all. Some might say it was a difference in my mood, but the inoculation was very easy," he commented.

Costaibe is a next-generation, self-amplifying mRNA vaccine. Also called a "replicon vaccine," the mRNA encoding the antigen protein is replicated within the cells after inoculation, resulting in the sustained production of the antigen protein. It is expected that the vaccine dose is low and the vaccine effect is long-lasting. President Kobayashi reiterated that "this is a vaccine with a profile suitable for routine annual vaccination.