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Dan Stevenson's avatar
Dan Stevenson
1h

Dr. Malone. It's articles like these that first convinced me to sign up to your substack. These plain English guides explaining what really happens after taking the mRNA vax and boosters are invaluable for everyday people that want to understand the risks and consequences that their doctors and the mainstream media never mention. It infuriates me when I see how the media, and even some of your peers vilify you. Thank you for all you do!

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DWBBSNRN's avatar
DWBBSNRN
1h

I had a sister in law that received Covid vaccines and EVERY booster offered. She was terrified of the disease and never left her home during the initial "outbreak". She developed ovarian cancer in Feb 2022 , Stage 3C initially. She underwent Neoadjuvant chemo, followed by surgery, then chemo again, then immunotherapy with oral Lynparza. All standardized treatments. She did well for 20 months, which is a great response, but then PET scan showed a very small recurrence in the pelvic region, which is a normal recurrence, especially for Stage 3 C. She began chemo again per NCCN guidelines, but this time ( as she continued getting every booster ) her body rejected EVERY treatment drug offered, even the same drugs given previously with success. Sadly after exhausting all drug options, even targeted therapies based on genetic mutations, she passed away last year. Although I know Stage 3C is hard to overcome, I have witnessed ( I am a retired Oncology RN) many older patients and sicker with chronic disease patients overcome this stage successfully , but they either did not receive Covid injections initially, only got one or two injections or did not continue to get the multiple Boosters. I without a doubt blame the vaccine and the multiple boosters on her demise....and of course the media for the propoganda that led her to make these decisions. For the record, she was a (supposedly) well educated person.

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