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Malone News

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Jim Brown's avatar
Jim Brown
2dEdited

Dr. Malone, I admire your integrity immensely. Thanks for standing up for sound science - which is the same thing as standing up for the truth. I don't even really know you, yet I consider you and Jill among the finest people I know.

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Karen Baetz's avatar
Karen Baetz
2d

Your humility is what makes you embarrassed to be called a hero. But THIS is why you're a hero.

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