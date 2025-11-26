2021 banner from my first Substack, Nov 26, 2021.

On November 26, 2021 - exactly four years ago to the day (on the advice of Steve Kirsh), I began this Substack - not thinking that it would soon become both my public voice and a place for my private musings. A forum where I would share not only my intellectual forays into a wide range of topics, but also my private journal about farm life, homesteading, and my own well-being, my own health, and so much more. That Jill would come to share in the daily writings. Together, Jill, our readers, and I would build a community that has helped to sustain all of us in moments of triumph and through the hard times.

That first Subatack, I began with a quote - an idea of a new age of light and darkness, where nothing would ever be the same.

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us… ~ A Tale of Two Cities

Let’s look back to the end of November 2021; Biden had been in office for a little less than a year. A year that had seen the censorship industrial complex ramp up to unimaginable levels - both here and abroad. The vaccine, mask, school closures, and lockdown mandates were being forced on all of us, down to the level of little tiny babies in daycare. The giveaways from the Biden administration to large businesses for COVID-19 relief were beginning to push inflation to astronomical levels.

This graph above, which measures inflation, speaks for itself.

Then there are the illegal immigrants who poured over the border during Biden’s regime: According to a 2024 fact sheet from Congress, since 2021, more than 10.8 million “encounters” nationwide were recorded, including around 8.72 million at the Southwest border. By the end of 2021, we began to realize the extent of the illegal immigration issue.

A week or two after I started this Substack, Omicron hit the USA bigtime. I did the calculations and wrote numerous essays on how Omicron was both a gift and expected. The virus was getting more infectious and less virulent. That the spread of Omicron would displace other variants. I went on various media outlets (including Fox/Laura Ingram) to explain this.

However, soon after, on December 17, Biden came out with his own dire prediction, stating that Omicron was going to cause severe illness and death among the unvaccinated. What a message for a president to make a week before Christmas! Particularly since it was completely and utterly false.

Never forget-