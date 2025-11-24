Malone News

dan brandt
7h

As an Air Traffic Controller for the FAA for 25 years, it became apparent the one big fatal flaw of government. Mandating a dual function, usually in opposition to each other, for agencies giving them responsibility for regulating and promoting the system(s) they were responsible for.

Example, who was in charge of airport security when 9/11 happened. The airlines. Why were there not more advanced scanners for passengers before boarding? The airlines said they couldn't afford them. Why were there not reinforced cockpit doors in use? The airlines said they were too expensive. Why is our ATC system, especially when compared to such countries as Britain and Australia, in such a state of disrepair and inadequate manning? Because the FAA's mandate to promote flying certainly has more vocal and financial pressure to promote flying and gets the lions share of favorable attention of the FAA. Until someone dies, the FAA is reluctant to change rules for the sake of a "maybe" in safety. We called it, naturally, rule by death is how the FAA operates.

The same is true of the medical system and the government's dual agency mandates of regulation and promotion being controlled by one agency. Or in the case of covid, giving one person the power over both. e.g. Fauci.

Until this fatal flaw of the govenrment is overcome, no IGs are not the answer, our most important systems will fail to fulfill their mandates of regulatory and safe oversight with promotion.

And the scary part is, most of those who need to be involved to change the system have no clue or just ignore what needs to be done.

Fain Zimmerman
6h

I'm reading Vaccines, Amen, now. It is really good!

