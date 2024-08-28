The time of choosing is coming soon.

Now it comes down to this — a straightforward choice.

Trump/Vance or Harris/Walz.

I have wholeheartedly endorsed what I hope will be future President Trump. I have done this of my free will, in response to no request, being neither coerced nor enticed nor seeking favor or some future direct benefit.

I do this without reservation, knowing he is not perfect, has made mistakes, and will make more.

I am also profoundly aware that I am not a perfect man. I have made mistakes and will make more mistakes in the future. When I do, I will do my best to apologize, make amends, and seek forgiveness for my transgressions or damage done to another.

But I have not been President of the United States nor faced the terrible burden of large-scale life-and-death decisions. Nor have I had to face the outrageous barrage of hypnotized and weaponized hate that he has withstood.

Judge not, that ye be not judged. For with what judgment ye judge, ye shall be judged: and with what measure ye mete, it shall be measured unto you. And why beholdest thou the mote that is in thy brother's eye, but considerest not the beam that is in thine own eye? Or how wilt thou say to thy brother, Let me cast out the mote out of thine eye; and lo, the beam is in thine own eye? Thou hypocrite, cast out first the beam out of thine own eye; and then shalt thou see clearly to cast out the mote out of thy brother's eye. Give not that which is holy unto the dogs, neither cast your pearls before the swine, lest haply they trample them under their feet, and turn and rend you. Matthew 7:1

You can argue around and around about Operation Warp Speed and the jab, but you still face the same decision.

Do you choose freedom or the illusion of a transiently safe, “equality of outcomes” Orwellian future for yourself and your children? Are you willing to compromise freedom for what, in the tide of human affairs, is but a mote?

The prior administration of Donald Trump did not impose the “vaccine” mandates, but the Biden-Harris administration did.

Donald Trump's administration rejected the WHO. The Biden-Harris administration reinstated WHO funding and developed and promoted the WHO sovereignty-destroying “pandemic treaty” and “International Health Accord” updates.

The administration of Donald Trump did not deploy years of COVID-related psychological bioterrorism and disaster cronyism in the US and the world, but the Biden-Harris administration did.

The administration of Donald Trump did not conspire with and coerce corporate media and big tech to censor, propagandize, and deploy a myriad of military-grade psychological warfare methods and weapons on US citizens. The Biden-Harris administration did.

The administration of Donald Trump did not arbitrarily and capriciously abandon allies, advanced equipment and US Soldiers in Afghanistan. The Biden-Harris administration did.

The administration of Donald Trump did not prosecute, capitalize, and propagandize an unnecessary war in Ukraine to advance global imperialist objectives. The Biden-Harris administration did.

The administration of Donald Trump did not sacrifice and cripple European populations and industry at the alter of its Ukrainian fantasies. The Biden-Harris administration was complicit in blowing up the Nordstream pipelines and then deployed propaganda to prevent discussion or consequences for its illegal aggression.

The administration of Donald Trump took multiple specific actions to reduce illegal immigration. The Biden-Harris administration actively facilitated unlawful immigration.

The Trump administration did not jail domestic political opponents or otherwise weaponize the government and the judiciary. The Biden-Harris administration has honed that banana republic strategy into an art form.

The Trump administration did not actively pit Americans against Americans. The Biden-Harris administration cynically did so to gain a short-term advantage during a midterm election.

I can provide example after example to make this point.

Harris-Walz, like Biden-Harris before them, like Obama-Biden before that, actively promote and support the “New World Order” and ”Great Reset”. They have acted to enforce this by the development and deployment of a massive, global #PsyWar censorship-industrial complex. In fact, after leaving office, Obama became one of the leading advocates for the suppression of free speech.

In contrast, Donald Trump has consistently taken on the propaganda and lying, which is characteristic of modern corporate media throughout the Western world.

Harris-Walz clearly support the further development of a Marxist Surveillance state in which both the first and second amendment of the US Bill of Rights are to be considered optional and negotiable.

Four or more years under a Harris-Walz administration will place all freedom-loving people under the yoke of a Woke, social engineering nightmare that will tear our society and nation apart, sap our energy, and destroy our productivity and innovative spirit.

Four or more years of a Harris-Walz administration will be the last phase before transitioning North America to submitting to a poseur, self-appointed "one world government" led by WEF/UN and supported by a network of global public-private partnerships.

This new self-appointed, unelected socialist-corporatist global governance will prosecute more forever wars as it seeks to defeat any State that does not buy into its socialist-corporatist (Fascist) Great Reset/New World Order.

This decision is not subtle. Do not let the trolls and chaos agents convince you otherwise with their constant siren calls of “what about this” and “what about that”. Look deeper. Who are these anonymous avatars that are constantly sowing seeds of doubt? They are almost always low complexity, low connectivity bots and trolls. They manipulate your thoughts and drain your commitment. Synthetic false flag operators whispering in your ear, seeking to either cause you to doubt your own intuition, or to dissuade you from acting, dissuade you from voting.

Are they people that you have known and interacted with for these past years? And if not, is there an indication that they have in some way passed independent validation as actual humans?

Focus on the big picture. Do not be distracted by the manufactured noise.

Please listen to me. Be aware that you are now surrounded by an active psychological warfare battle zone. You are constantly subjected to efforts to manipulate what information you are allowed to see, what voices you are allowed to hear, and what feelings you are allowed to feel. It has become extremely difficult to distinguish friend from foe and truth from lies.

Your only guide is your mind and soul, your conscience, and perhaps the council of the few you know -based on years of experience- will speak truthfully to you. Be still. Listen to that internal voice. It will tell you what is real and what is fake. It is your best guide for navigating this modern surreal psychological battlefield where the chattering of posers and false flag operations constantly bombard you.

I am reminded of the words of fellow Virginian Patrick Henry. Some may wish to skip this section, but others may find it relevant to the present.

The weapons deployed to threaten us differ, but the purpose and intent are the same.

Over time, the face of totalitarianism has been hidden behind many masks. Technology is only the most recent. But always, under the mask, is what JRR Tolkien named Mordor.

Drawing from the official Colonial Williamsburg historic record:

To avoid interference from Governor Dunmore, the Second Virginia Convention met March 20, 1775 inland at Richmond — in what is now called St. John's Church — instead of the Capitol in Williamsburg. Delegate Patrick Henry presented resolutions to raise and establish a militia and put Virginia in a defense position. Henry's opponents urged caution and patience until the crown replied to Congress' latest petition for reconciliation.

On the 23rd, Henry proposed organizing a volunteer cavalry or infantry company in every Virginia county. By custom, Henry addressed himself to the Convention's president, Peyton Randolph of Williamsburg. Henry's words were not transcribed, but no one who heard them forgot their eloquence or Henry's closing words, which ring in the soul of free men just as clearly today as they did then:

"Give me liberty, or give me death!"

St. John's Church, Richmond, Virginia

MARCH 23, 1775

MR. PRESIDENT: No man thinks more highly than I do of the patriotism, as well as abilities, of the very worthy gentlemen who have just addressed the House. But different men often see the same subject in different lights; and, therefore, I hope it will not be thought disrespectful to those gentlemen if, entertaining as I do, opinions of a character very opposite to theirs, I shall speak forth my sentiments freely, and without reserve. This is no time for ceremony. The question before the House is one of awful moment to this country. For my own part, I consider it as nothing less than a question of freedom or slavery; and in proportion to the magnitude of the subject ought to be the freedom of the debate. It is only in this way that we can hope to arrive at truth and fulfill the great responsibility which we hold to God and our country. Should I keep back my opinions at such a time, through fear of giving offense, I should consider myself guilty of treason towards my country and of an act of disloyalty toward the majesty of heaven, which I revere above all earthly kings. Mr. President, it is natural to man to indulge in the illusions of hope. We are apt to shut our eyes against a painful truth, and listen to the song of that siren till she transforms us into beasts. Is this the part of wise men, engaged in a great and arduous struggle for liberty? Are we disposed to be of the number of those who, having eyes, see not, and, having ears, hear not, the things which so nearly concern their temporal salvation? For my part, whatever anguish of spirit it may cost, I am willing to know the whole truth; to know the worst, and to provide for it. I have but one lamp by which my feet are guided; and that is the lamp of experience. I know of no way of judging of the future but by the past. And judging by the past, I wish to know what there has been in the conduct of the British ministry for the last ten years, to justify those hopes with which gentlemen have been pleased to solace themselves, and the House? Is it that insidious smile with which our petition has been lately received? Trust it not, sir; it will prove a snare to your feet. Suffer not yourselves to be betrayed with a kiss. Ask yourselves how this gracious reception of our petition comports with these war-like preparations which cover our waters and darken our land. Are fleets and armies necessary to a work of love and reconciliation? Have we shown ourselves so unwilling to be reconciled, that force must be called in to win back our love? Let us not deceive ourselves, sir. These are the implements of war and subjugation; the last arguments to which kings resort. I ask, gentlemen, sir, what means this martial array, if its purpose be not to force us to submission? Can gentlemen assign any other possible motive for it? Has Great Britain any enemy, in this quarter of the world, to call for all this accumulation of navies and armies? No, sir, she has none. They are meant for us; they can be meant for no other. They are sent over to bind and rivet upon us those chains which the British ministry have been so long forging. And what have we to oppose to them? Shall we try argument? Sir, we have been trying that for the last ten years. Have we anything new to offer upon the subject? Nothing. We have held the subject up in every light of which it is capable; but it has been all in vain. Shall we resort to entreaty and humble supplication? What terms shall we find which have not been already exhausted? Let us not, I beseech you, sir, deceive ourselves. Sir, we have done everything that could be done, to avert the storm which is now coming on. We have petitioned; we have remonstrated; we have supplicated; we have prostrated ourselves before the throne, and have implored its interposition to arrest the tyrannical hands of the ministry and Parliament. Our petitions have been slighted; our remonstrances have produced additional violence and insult; our supplications have been disregarded; and we have been spurned, with contempt, from the foot of the throne. In vain, after these things, may we indulge the fond hope of peace and reconciliation. There is no longer any room for hope. If we wish to be free, if we mean to preserve inviolate those inestimable privileges for which we have been so long contending if we mean not basely to abandon the noble struggle in which we have been so long engaged, and which we have pledged ourselves never to abandon until the glorious object of our contest shall be obtained, we must fight! I repeat it, sir, we must fight! An appeal to arms and to the God of Hosts is all that is left us! They tell us, sir, that we are weak; unable to cope with so formidable an adversary. But when shall we be stronger? Will it be the next week, or the next year? Will it be when we are totally disarmed, and when a British guard shall be stationed in every house? Shall we gather strength by irresolution and inaction? Shall we acquire the means of effectual resistance, by lying supinely on our backs, and hugging the delusive phantom of hope, until our enemies shall have bound us hand and foot? Sir, we are not weak if we make a proper use of those means which the God of nature hath placed in our power. Three millions of people, armed in the holy cause of liberty, and in such a country as that which we possess, are invincible by any force which our enemy can send against us. Besides, sir, we shall not fight our battles alone. There is a just God who presides over the destinies of nations; and who will raise up friends to fight our battles for us. The battle, sir, is not to the strong alone; it is to the vigilant, the active, the brave. Besides, sir, we have no election. If we were base enough to desire it, it is now too late to retire from the contest. There is no retreat but in submission and slavery! Our chains are forged! Their clanking may be heard on the plains of Boston! The war is inevitable and let it come! I repeat it, sir, let it come. It is in vain, sir, to extenuate the matter. Gentlemen may cry, Peace, Peace but there is no peace. The war is actually begun! The next gale that sweeps from the north will bring to our ears the clash of resounding arms! Our brethren are already in the field! Why stand we here idle? What is it that gentlemen wish? What would they have? Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!

I have a stubborn streak of Scots-Irish in me. My ancestors were from the deep South. Those who know me, have listened to me, and have walked beside me know that I will not back down from bullies. It is both a strength and a weakness. But it is deep in my soul, an essential part of who I am.

It is true that I am a fighter. And so is Donald Trump. In these dark times, we need a President who is a fighter, who has experienced the outrageous slings and arrows, survived, and does not back down.

I don’t back down, and neither does Donald Trump. I recognize what that means and what it takes, and I respect that.

Don’t tread on me. Do not take my freedom or that of my friends or those I love; you will face the consequences. I may not be very big, but I use my strengths effectively. When I get harmed, I fight back, either getting even or going down trying.

I recognize those qualities in Donald Trump. At the root of it, these are the qualities I am looking for in a leader I can respect and follow. A battle-hardened President who can gird his loins with the overturning of Chevron Deference, wield a flaming sword called “Schedule F,” negotiate peace backed by strength with Russia, and take on both the Administrative State and the new Globalist World Order.

As I travel all over the Western world, I encounter populist center-right leaders who look to President Trump with hope and for leadership. Most see this US election as pivotal.

We must resist Marxist-Socialism, neo-Malthusianism AND transhumanism with everything we have for the sake of our families, culture, children and humanity. And we need a leader that can help us fight that battle.

This is not subtle. There is only one choice.

Give me liberty, or give me death.