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Malone News

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Lou Bishop's avatar
Lou Bishop
4h

Hello Robert.. there were antibodies to the bird flue… yes indeed a whole herd of ostrich that were gunned down by the Canadian government… they had got the flue… and survived… the owners begged for a chance to use their antibodies.. nope… can’t have that. Log into Rebel News… they did a whole documentary about that fiasco…

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10 replies by Dr. Robert W. Malone and others
Fran Tabor's avatar
Fran Tabor
4h

Is it possible that eating naturally disease resistant food, be it animal or vegetable, would help the consumer of the food become more disease resistant as well?

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