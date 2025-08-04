Malone News

Meddling Kid's avatar
Meddling Kid
8h

Shamed and shunned is not enough. Fauci caused millions of premature deaths because of his belief that genetic experimentation was for a greater good. It was not, it was for power. And he should pay for that with his life as a mass murderer.

Those participating in any such form of genetic alteration to force public behavior change are guilty of no less. Protein is needed in our diet and the substitutes are wholly insufficient. People will starve, the intended genetic effect will go sideways and have horrible unintended effects.

Outlaw it now. Disappear Gates and Soros and all of the other maniacal oligarchs before it’s too late.

JollyLittlePerson's avatar
JollyLittlePerson
8h

I know people with Alpha Gal syndrome. It makes them very ill. They also mostly went through months of suffering before they got a diagnosis.

Forcing it on people is insane and evil.

