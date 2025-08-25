The Sunday Times had a great article yesterday on how our universities and academic institutions have become factories for turning out woke ideologues. The article explains that this has happened because of (not despite) senior academics, who have been complicit in creating this global propaganda machine.

From the Sunday Times:



“As young teachers at Oxford we know how deep-rooted woke thinking is. And it’s the older colleagues who stood by nodding it all through.”

The authors begin by explaining the situation that has evolved almost universally in academic institutions:



The more we have seen of university life, however — as undergrads, then PhD students and finally teaching — the clearer it has become that the damage being done by woke ideology is not confined to student skirmishes, but has infected academia at every level: taught content, research, disciplinary norms and even institutional design. In fact, the conventional emphasis on the menace of woke student activism risks getting things backwards. There is indeed an important generational component to the malaise gripping universities. But the culpable figures are not students. They are those academics in positions of authority and secure employment who have negligently allowed the culture to be trashed, leaving a mess for the next generation to clear up.

The bulk of the essay then lays out just how bad things have become. The examples are eye-opening and numerous. If you haven’t been deep in the trenches of the fight against woke in academia, you will be horrified by what is happening. And woke-ism and Marxist teachings continue almost unabated. These academics are unable to see the damage they are inflicting on their students and society at large. No, worse, they are proud of it.

The authors then offer some solutions, almost all of which require governmental intervention.

There are many lessons to draw from academia’s sustained indulgence of woke ideology. Any serious government should curb the funding of EDI (equality, diversity and inclusion) bureaucracies. Subsidies that have been used to inflate the demand for college degrees, depressing standards, should be wound down. Tenure, a form of job security often justified on the grounds that it liberates academics to speak their minds, has proven doubtfully effective in that respect. Its unfortunate effect now may be to allow some of the worst proponents of a bankrupt ideology to continue to haunt their institutions long after the excesses of woke are banished from the rest of public life. The past decade has shown that wokeness disables academia from promoting knowledge and furthering the good in myriad ways. Perversely, but unsurprisingly, one of the things that bias precludes, for those in the grip of it, is its own discovery and correction. Steering universities towards this realisation should be the aim of academia’s real progressives. John Maier and Daniel Kodsi’s book, Fall of the Ivory Tower, will be published next year

The article is long but a satisfying portrayal of a system gone off the rails. We highly recommend the read.

The Hidden Risk of an Abortion

A disturbing study was published last month in the Journal of Psychiatric Research, which found that women who had abortions were twice as likely to be hospitalized for psychiatric disorders, substance use, and suicide attempts compared to women who were pregnant and who did not get an abortion (this category includes both pregnancies carried to term and stillbirths). The researchers had data that stretched out 17 years, so they were able to document that this risk is not just short-term, but lasts for years after the induced abortion. The first five years are when women are at the highest risk.

Highlights from the Study

Mental health hospitalization rates are higher after abortion than live births.

Risk is elevated for psychiatric disorders, substance use, and suicide attempts.

Patients with preexisting mental illness or age <25 years are most at risk.

The risk of mental disorders is most significant within five years of abortion.

Risk of most mental disorders disappears 17 years after an abortion.

Abstract

Background

The relationship between induced abortion and long-term mental health is not clear. We assessed whether having an induced abortion was associated with an increase in the long-term risk of mental health hospitalization.

Methods

We carried out a retrospective cohort study of 28,721 induced abortions and 1,228,807 births in hospitals of Quebec, Canada, between 2006 and 2022. The exposure was induced abortion compared with other pregnancies, and the outcome was hospitalization for a psychiatric disorder, substance use disorder, or suicide attempt over time. We followed patients up to 17 years after the end of pregnancy to identify mental health-related hospitalizations. We calculated hazard ratios (HR) and 95 % confidence intervals (CI) for the association between induced abortion and mental health hospitalization, adjusted for pregnancy characteristics.

Results

Rates of mental health-related hospitalization were higher following induced abortions than other pregnancies (104.0 vs. 42.0 per 10,000 person-years). Abortion was associated with hospitalization for psychiatric disorders (HR 1.81, 95 % CI 1.72–1.90), substance use disorders (HR 2.57, 95 % CI 2.41–2.75), and suicide attempts (HR 2.16, 95 % CI 1.91–2.43) compared with other pregnancies. The associations were greater for patients who had preexisting mental illness or were aged less than 25 years at the time of the abortion. Abortion was strongly associated with mental health hospitalization within five years but risks waned over time.

Conclusion

Induced abortion is associated with an increased risk of mental health-related hospitalization in the long term but the association weakens with time.

Figures from the Article

Discussion

In this population-based study of more than 1.2 million pregnancies, having an induced abortion was associated with an increased risk of hospitalization for a mental disorder more than a decade later. Compared with live births and stillbirths, patients with induced abortions had a greater risk of admission for psychiatric disorders, substance use disorders, and suicide attempts over time. Patients with abortions who were under age 25 years or had a preexisting mental health disorder were most at risk of mental health hospitalization. The association with mental health hospitalization was greatest within five years of abortion and weakened thereafter. After 17 years of follow-up, the risk of mental health hospitalization began to resemble pregnancies that carried to term.

Whose winning?

A quick tour of tourism in the USA - WOKE versus AWAKE STATES…

The California Tourism Industry blames Trump for its slump VERSUS: The Florida Tourism Industry Set Records on the Number of Tourists Visiting the State - with a Campaign Focused on Freedom.

Florida tourism is rising in 2025 due to strong domestic demand, increased international visitors, and steady promotion emphasizing safety and freedom - ergo - Florida promotes Trump policies.

While California tourism is declining mainly because of public safety concerns, high costs, ongoing wildfires, and “political tensions” -ergo - California blames Trump.

Florida: Factors Driving Tourism Growth (according to a very woke AI)

Florida welcomed a record 34.4 million travelers in Q2 2025, with the vast majority (91.5%) coming from within the US, and overseas visitation jumping over 11% compared to last year.

The state has actively promoted itself as open, affordable, family-friendly, and safe, capitalizing on relaxed COVID-era restrictions and an image of public safety and "freedom-first policies".

California: Reasons for Tourism Decline (according to a very woke AI)

Safety concerns in major cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco, driven by high-profile crime and homelessness, have hurt the state’s image, especially with international travelers.

High costs for hotels, transportation, and basic expenses make California seem less accessible for average tourists in 2025, especially with inflation impacting budgets.

Wildfires, drought, and resulting environmental disruptions have closed attractions and created instability for visitors.

Political tensions, including rhetoric from US leaders and policies perceived negatively by Canadian travelers, have led to boycotts and a large drop in Canadian tourism, historically a key market for California.

The state's annual tourism forecast projects the first year-over-year decline in visits since the pandemic rebound, compounded by reduced international travel.

These are the facts.

But MSM has another opinion - and it is all about Trump…

Why does this all matter?

Overall, international tourism, particularly from Canadians, is down (although this is not the case in Florida).

However, domestic tourism in the USA is up in 2025, reaching or surpassing pre-pandemic levels and showing robust demand for travel within the country.

It appears that states, such as Florida, that celebrate family values, freedom, and safety, are having a robust tourist season.

People are tired of homelessness, crime, WOKE agendas, socialism, and reverse racism. They want a place where freedom is valued, where everyone is equal, and where it is safe for families and children.

Places where Americanism is a valued brand.

The California of today is so yesterday.