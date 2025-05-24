Malone News

Brien
4h

At the end of the day, this is about Constitutional Law vs. Reflexive Law. There are many who believe that Constitutional Law(based on natural rights, standards and the equal application of justice for all) is a dead letter in 21st Century America. This will be a test of that premise. Reflexive law, which is no law at all, is Political Law. It is a flexible construct that runs on the ungrounded philosophies of judges and self appointed societal arbiters including academia, the mainstream media and the entertainment industry writ large. It subsists on the unelected and prescriptive regulatory power of institutions, including non-government organizations and corporations. It is not an exaggeration to declare that Reflexive Law has become the “law of the land”. Trump vs. Harvard is a litmus test

Thomas A Braun RPh
4h

Isn’t it time for all our university presidents of all our prestigious universities to speak out against violence of any sort against any person. Isn’t it time for them to speak out against the killing of innocent children, whether it be in Ukraine or in Gaza or anywhere else in the world. Our universities should be using their leadership skills and speak in unison!

