Well, the academic fight of the decade is upon us.

Mainstream media has placed their bets on the winner and have weighted the averages in their favor with their opinion narratives about mean Mister Trump versus the academic citadel of Harvard. The latest battleground has to do with Harvard “right” to issue F-1 student visas in the name of the US government. Below is DHS Secretary Christi Noem:

The Trump administration has gone after Harvard due to complaints of anti-semitism, violence against Jewish people by other students, outside (foreign) agitators on their campus, DEI policies - which violate civil rights laws, the socialist agenda of most of the faculty, ties to the CCP, and more. The more Harvard’s policies come to light, the worse it looks - for Harvard, that is.

Colleges and universities rely on the federal government for funding through grants, contracts, and various regulatory approvals, including non-profit status, student aid, and student visa programs. For Harvard, these federal benefits are now at risk. This new federal action against one of the world's most prestigious universities is unprecedented. However, it is not without justification or provocation.

I have a small stake in the game, as Jill and I gave up a year of our academic careers to attend Harvard as postdoctoral fellows in the International Global Scholar Program. A program that was subsidized by both the CCP and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Having graduated with top honors, I am now officially considered an alumnus of Harvard Medical School. I used to take pride in this fact, but not so much anymore. The more I have read about Harvard’s behavior in the past years, the more concerned I have become.

As President Trump and his White House staff have escalated their rhetoric and punitive measures against the administration of Harvard University to bring them into compliance with federal law, it has become very clear to me that President Trump will handily win this fight. It may not happen with the first volley, but it will happen. Mainstream media still doesn’t fully understand how the federal game is played, and how much financial and political power is being brought to bear.

The truth is that, outside of mainstream “fake news” media talking points, Trump has public support on this issue. Judge for yourself- for a list of some of the courses currently offered by Harvard to students, please scroll to the bottom of this Substack.

Trump is now using the bully pulpit, reinforcing his rhetoric through executive orders and administrative edicts. Predictably, Harvard is challenging these in Federal court. Some of these court cases will ultimately reach the Supreme Court. Even if the Supreme Court rules against Trump on any one of these issues, that is only the first salvo.

The reality is that the Federal government has endless layers of rules and regulations. How rigorously these are administered is a matter of daily policy decisions. Once Trump’s nominees (many of whom are not yet confirmed by the Senate) can fill their top leadership positions, they are likely to apply those rules very stringently to Universities that have been allowed to bend or disregard these rules by the Biden administration. Therefore, the Trump administration can tie up Harvard’s administration with endless oversight procedures. For instance, they can stop both funding programs and visa policies that Harvard has been exploiting or otherwise come to rely on.

Due to a recent Supreme Court ruling that determined the Trump administration can fire Senior Executive Service (SES) leadership, filling senior federal positions with individuals friendly to Trump’s agenda has become much more streamlined. Then, as the SES is reshaped to align with “America First” MAGA and MAHA principles and agendas, it becomes a simple process of applying the rules and requiring that all those rules and regulations be followed to the letter of the law. And we all know there are so many, many rules to apply!

Suppose the current rules on the books don’t effectively stymie Harvard’s progressive agenda, driven by its socialist and progressive faculty. In that case, the next step is likely to involve reinterpreting or creating more laws, regulations, and rules.

The politics of this is that the current Congress is likely to be glad to step up to the task, as Harvard’s PAC has not been particularly generous with its lobbying dollars to Republican lawmakers. And Harvard’s elitist, globalist, socialist “new world order” policies have deeply damaged their “brand” as a bastion of academic excellence. At this point, I doubt whether Harvard or its current administration would poll very well in either red or blue states.

Already, there are many Congresspeople stepping up to help President Trump, as the pro-CCP activities by Harvard have become egregious.

The House Select Committee on China, joined by the House Committee on Education and Workforce and Chairwoman of House Republican Leadership Elise Stefanik, sent a letter to Harvard University on Monday morning demanding transparency and accountability regarding the university’s partnerships with foreign adversaries and entities implicated in human rights abuses.

The letter outlines troubling partnerships and activities that raise serious national security and ethical concerns, including: Harvard’s repeated training of members of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC)—a U.S.-sanctioned paramilitary group that plays a central role in the Chinese Communist Party’s genocide of Uyghur Muslims

Research partnerships funded by the Department of Defense with Chinese military-linked universities , including Tsinghua, Zhejiang, and Huazhong Universities

Collaborations with Iranian-government-funded researchers , including projects financed by the Iranian National Science Foundation

Organ transplantation research involving PRC-based collaborators amid mounting evidence of the CCP’s forced organ harvesting practices

Furthermore, how many alumni, like me, will no longer support Harvard’s alumni programs and stop giving “generously”? How long will the current president last, given that Harvard’s reputation is being shredded? Recent polling indicates that American support for Trump’s agenda is increasing, not declining.

In the meantime, the mainstream fake news “experts” have yet to put together a logical and cohesive argument over the latest volley by Trump. That being the termination of federal authorization for Harvard to grant F-1 Visas. The principal argument by the fake news media against these policies seems to be that President Trump is being mean to poor little Harvard University. But what President Trump and his administration is doing is prompted by Harvard leadership having created an unsafe campus environment by allowing "anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators" to harass and assault Jewish students on campus.

The predominantly leftist “fake news” press seems to forget that the President is responsible for the executive branch of the United States government. The U.S. Constitution vests the executive power solely in the President, making him the head of the executive branch and responsible for implementing and enforcing the laws written by Congress. The President acts as both the head of state and the head of government, oversees federal agencies and departments, and serves as Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces.

News Break! There is nothing in the US Constitution that requires that the President should play nice with countries, institutions, or organizations that promote racism or act to advance the interest of foreign competitors and adversaries. Most citizens with an ounce of common sense or objectivity welcome a President who is decidedly NOT nice to these types. Apparently, the leftist media prefers a sleepy, mentally compromised President who allows the US Government to suborn our national sovereignty to the socialist United Nations and it’s World Health Organization.

The White House has a wealth of resources, personnel, and funding to devote to this cause. Harvard University administration has picked the wrong fight, and I suspect that the majority of US Citizens will remain on the side of the President in this little skirmish. This is not about “academic freedom,” it is about the corruption, compromise, and subversion of what was once the leading institution of higher learning in the United States. Harvard seems to have forgotten that it is an American institution, chartered and financially supported by the US Government and US Taxpayers to serve US Citizens, not a globalist non-governmental organization. It is not subsidized to serve as a vehicle for Middle East agitators or as a pathway for technology and knowledge transfer to our principal global adversary via student visas and training programs - no matter how much profit these Harvard policies generate for the institution.

The truth is that the battle is not just about Harvard, but also about the woke and racist policies that have become the norm throughout most higher academic institutions in America, and about the subversion of academia to become a tool of technology transfer to our adversaries to generate short-term revenue for academic bureaucrats and entitled socialist elites. Our colleges and universities have lost focus on their mission and purpose; the federal government and US taxpaying citizens should not have to foot the bill for their folly. Harvard has come to epitomize academic culture gone rogue, just as Stanford became the poster child for censorship with its “Stanford Internet Observatory”. Just as the COVID crisis demonstrated for all to see, academic medicine has become the handmaiden of the biopharmaceutical-industrial complex.

President Trump has had enough. And so say we all. The corruption, compromise, and narcissistic entitlement of the academic elite must be ended. If MAGA and MAHA are to succeed, U.S.-based academia must be brought back in line to focus on the interests, education, health, and well-being of the children of U.S. citizens. Not the promotion of either globalist agendas or the advancement of our adversaries’ interests.

Thanks for reading Malone News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Give a gift subscription

For those interested in what Harvard actually teaches young adults, below are a few descriptions of coursework currently being offered:

Transgender-Related Courses at Harvard

Harvard University offers a range of courses across multiple departments that focus on transgender topics, histories, rights, and health. These courses are found in disciplines such as History and Literature, Law, Public Health, and Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies. Below is an overview of notable classes:

History and Literature

HIST-LIT 90GH: Global Transgender Histories

This course provides a global perspective on transgender history, examining lives of people who crossed sex and gender boundaries from ancient to modern times. It covers cross-dressing, queer sexuality, gender non-conformity, and the history of trans activism in the U.S. and globally. Students also learn about global gender vocabularies beyond the binary and the impact of racism, imperialism, and medicalization on gender identities17.

Law

Transgender Law & Politics

This intensive course examines legal, social, and political issues concerning the status and treatment of transgender persons, exploring contemporary debates and legal frameworks2.

Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies (WGS)

WGH 230: The Health of Transgender and Gender Diverse People

This course focuses on health issues specific to transgender and gender-diverse populations, addressing disparities, medicalization, and public health approaches3.

SPANSH 236: Queer, Trans, and Feminisms in the Americas*

Explores intersections of queer, trans, and feminist movements and identities in the Americas3.

WOMGEN 1400E: Queer Ethnography

While not exclusively transgender-focused, this course includes ethnographic studies of queer and trans lives5.

The Sexual Life of Colonialism

This class examines sexuality and gender identity—including queer and transgender rights—in the context of colonialism and postcolonial societies. It addresses how colonial histories shape modern understandings of LGBTQ and transgender rights6.

Health and Medicine

Race, Gender, and Medicine (SSCI E-145)

Offered through Harvard Extension School, this course addresses the development and racialization of transgender medicine, the challenges faced by transgender and gender-diverse youth, and trans liberation movements8.

Queer and Trans Lives

This course explores a broad range of issues related to the lived experiences of sexual and gender minorities, including transgender individuals, in the United States9.

Sexual and Gender Minority Health Teaching Modules

Harvard Medical School provides modules to train clinicians in care for sexual and gender minorities, including transgender patients10

Notable Courses and Programs on Progressive Activism

Harvard Kennedy School (HKS)

MLD 370: Social Movements: The Art and Science of Social Change

This course, taught by Liz McKenna, examines the dynamics of social, labor, and political movements, focusing on what makes collective action effective. It includes experiential learning where students analyze real-world social movement organizations and develop practical skills in strategy, leadership, and advocacy3.

MLD-375: Creating Justice in Real Time: Vision, Strategies and Campaigns

Led by Cornell William Brooks, this course addresses issues like environmental injustice, criminal justice reform, voting rights, and reparations. Students engage in hands-on advocacy projects in partnership with organizations and government entities3.

MLD-377M & MLD-378M: People, Power & Change (Practicum in Leadership, Organizing and Action)

Taught by Marshall Ganz, these courses provide practical training in campaign design and leadership, rooted in the history and practice of grassroots organizing3.

Harvard Law School

Progressive Alternatives: Institutional Reconstruction Now

This seminar explores the agenda of progressives, focusing on institutional and structural change in the market system and democratic politics. It addresses themes such as the future of the knowledge economy, labor relations, and the concept of freedom in progressive thought1.

Faculty of Arts and Sciences

Social Justice Activism (History & Literature 97)

This course introduces students to methods for studying social justice activism in the U.S., covering movements from anti-lynching campaigns to reproductive justice. Students engage with a variety of materials, including legal documents, literature, and media, to understand the relationship between activism and policy objectives4.

Harvard Extension School

Social Justice Graduate Certificate

This certificate program consists of four online courses that provide tools and knowledge to champion equity and transform communities, covering economic, political, and social rights, and theories of justice2.

Undergraduate Social Justice Certificate

This program offers three online courses focused on examining the systems that contribute to societal disparities and developing strategies for positive change5.

Harvard Law School

Critical Race Theory: This course examines the emergence of CRT within American legal theory, focusing on how race and racial inequality permeate law and society. The curriculum includes classic and contemporary CRT scholarship, as well as critiques and alternative perspectives. There are no prerequisites, and the course does not have a final exam1.

Harvard Graduate School of Education

EDU T002: Critical Race Theory in Education : This course investigates the epistemological, methodological, and pedagogical applications of CRT to analyze and address race-based educational disparities in K-12 and higher education. It covers CRT’s origins in critical legal studies, its application to various racial groups, and its relevance to global racial dynamics. Students are encouraged to apply CRT frameworks to their own research interests3.

Education T004: Ethnic Studies and Education: While not exclusively about CRT, this course introduces students to the origins, frameworks, and key concepts of ethnic studies, including critical pedagogy, CRT, white privilege, and white supremacy. It uses texts by authors such as Franz Fanon and Peggy McIntosh2.

Harvard Kennedy School

DPI-385: Race and Racism in the Making of the United States as a Global Power: Recently added as a core requirement for Master in Public Policy students, this course draws on CRT, whiteness studies, and the histories of various racial groups to examine the role of race and racism in shaping U.S. institutions and policies. It covers both historical and contemporary perspectives, using CRT as a key analytical lens4.

Other Initiatives

Harvard’s Office for Equity, Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging also offers the Inclusive Teaching Institute, which incorporates CRT and related theories into teaching practices across the university4.

Social Justice Courses at Harvard

Harvard University offers a variety of courses and programs focused on social justice, spanning undergraduate, graduate, and professional education. These courses approach social justice from multiple disciplinary perspectives, including philosophy, law, policy, health, and the environment.

Undergraduate and Graduate Certificates in Social Justice

Harvard Extension School offers both undergraduate and graduate certificates in social justice. These programs are designed to help students explore social, political, ethical, and environmental dimensions of justice, and to examine systems that contribute to societal disparities124. The Undergraduate Social Justice Certificate requires three courses (12 credits) chosen from a designated course group. Topics include classical and contemporary theories of justice, historical and cultural systems of inequality, and the application of justice principles to education, government, health, media, and religion4. The Graduate Social Justice Certificate requires four courses (16 credits), including a foundational course and electives. Students study theories of justice, human rights, affirmative action, income distribution, economic systems, and policy issues related to global challenges such as poverty and the environment2.



Notable Individual Courses

Justice (PHIL 22/ETHICS 22): Taught by Professor Michael Sandel, this renowned course introduces students to moral and political philosophy, focusing on social and criminal justice, affirmative action, equality, and the role of markets. The syllabus includes readings from Aristotle, Locke, Kant, Mill, Rawls, and contemporary philosophers, and examines current debates on rights, equality, and public policy367.

International Environmental Governance, Policy, and Social Justice: This course explores the intersection of environmental policy and social justice, examining how international governance structures address environmental inequalities and promote justice10.

Law and Social Justice

Harvard Law School integrates social justice and diversity issues into core courses, such as legislation and regulation, and offers public lecture series on diversity and social justice in first-year law classes89. These discussions address how legal frameworks impact equity, regulation, and the distribution of resources.

Health and Social Justice

The Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) series at Harvard Medical School features lectures and dialogues focused on health disparities, leadership, and advocacy. Topics include the impact of COVID-19 on marginalized communities, health equity, clinical advocacy for transgender youth, and the intersection of climate change and health5.

Harvard Courses on Environmental Justice

Harvard University offers a range of courses and intensive programs focused on environmental justice, spanning multiple schools and disciplines. Here are some of the key offerings:

Environmental Justice: Concepts and Practice

This course covers the fundamental principles and frameworks of environmental justice, delving into the social and biological mechanisms behind environmental health disparities. It includes methods for assessing and measuring the disproportionate burden of environmental harm on certain communities, the role of discrimination, and strategies for community-based participatory research. The course uses case studies and features guest lectures from leading figures in the field1.

Environmental Justice, Climate Action, and Health

An introductory course examining how policy decisions contribute to environmental degradation, air pollution, and climate change, with a focus on their impact on health inequities. The course introduces environmental justice concepts, explores the environmental justice movement, and discusses how climate action can advance health equity. It includes lectures and practitioner conversations, and is open to MPH-GEN students3.

Environmental Justice (Harvard Law School)

This course explores the history and development of the environmental justice movement in the United States, its intersection with civil rights and racism, and the legal and policy frameworks that have shaped environmental inequity. Topics include procedural and distributive justice, the role of federal agencies, and recent policy developments. Students may complete a research paper to fulfill the Analytical Paper requirement4.

Environmental Justice Boot Camp (Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health)

A two-day intensive course featuring seminars and applied sessions on key environmental justice concepts, exposure assessment, epidemiologic methods, community engagement, health policy, and statistical analysis. The boot camp is designed for those interested in solution-driven environmental justice research and is available both in-person and online26.

Related Courses in Environmental Science and Public Policy

The Environmental Science and Public Policy (ESPP) concentration offers a variety of courses that may intersect with environmental justice, although specific course titles are not listed in the search results. Students can explore foundational and advanced courses, junior seminars, and capstone projects related to energy, environment, and public policy5.

Harvard Courses on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)

China and Communism (Harvard Online/HarvardX)

Harvard offers a prominent course titled China and Communism, available through its Professional and Lifelong Learning platform and Harvard Online. This course is taught by Harvard faculty and explores the rise of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the Maoist period, and major historical developments including the Cultural Revolution and the reopening of China in the 1970s127.

Key topics include: The origins and rise of the CCP Changes under the People’s Republic of China, especially under Mao Zedong The impact of the Cultural Revolution Sino-Soviet relations and China’s place in the socialist world order Reforms and reopening in the 1970s Critical perspectives on the successes and failures of the CCP since 1949

The course encourages students to critically examine official narratives and develop their own informed perspectives on the CCP’s role in shaping modern China127.

Executive and Leadership Programs for CCP Officials

Beyond public courses, Harvard Kennedy School’s Ash Center has hosted specialized mid-career executive programs designed for Chinese government officials, including CCP members. These programs focus on: Leadership, strategy, and public management U.S. policy and government, media operations, negotiation strategy, and crisis management Site visits to government and international institutions

These programs are not open to the general public and are tailored for Chinese officials, aiming to provide skills relevant to governance and public administration3.

Student-Led and Historical Marxist Studies