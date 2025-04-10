Yes, Bobby Kennedy Is Crazy – But Not In The Way You Think.

It will take a "Greater Fool" like those who built this country to fix it.

Guest Editorial by Sofia Karstens

Our government is broken. It’s not working. Only a Cervantean Greater Fool with the zenith combination of imagination, courage, and strength to stand up and tilt at this windmill will give us a fighting chance. We are already off the cliff and we need a Quixotic hero right now or all hope will be lost.

We also need to trust the people we put into office; trust them to navigate this terrain effectively and to appoint people who will navigate this terrain effectively. RFK Jr. is in the lions’ den right now – not us. If he makes a wrong move and is eaten, who will we have? Strategy is so called for a reason – it’s not always comfortable, but if it were a choice between cake or death then it wouldn’t require strategy in the first place.

Senator Cassidy has the power to unilaterally block RFK Jr.’s picks for deputy, chief counsel, and other critical roles where he needs his generals. Senator Cassidy is and others involved in selection and confirmation oversight are a very real problem, and RFK can’t blow himself up right out of the gate; because then he can’t do anything. It is not optimal that he has to be strategic, but he does. That’s the reality. He is not all-powerful and he is up against political forces that are both powerful and entrenched.

Armchair quarterbacking is not helpful. People used to ask me about my friend Bill (Maher) “why doesn’t he just come out and say everything about everything? Why does he hold back he should just blow it all up…” Well, genius, partly because it’s not reasonable to expect him to suddenly be an extremist, or to agree with you about everything, partly because he’s an equal opportunity offender, and partly because then he’d be canceled and wouldn’t have a show. So how much is he going to get to say without a platform? Sometimes you need to keep your powder dry. Sometimes you need to live to fight another day. And sometimes that means preventing civil war. Including mini-civil-wars inside the civil war… even when you know everything might not be ideal internally, and inside baseball sucks.

Bobby is the only one with the testicular fortitude to even go up against these forces at his every expense… and right now he is exposed and has virtually no cover. So maybe we let him get the ball down the field before we ask him to blow himself up, after which he can’t advance any ball at all. Or, find someone else and see how long they last. You don’t turn your back on the person in the foxhole with you when you’re under fire from literally all directions. You certainly don’t turn around and shoot him in the face.

If we can give RFK a year he can course correct, but he’s performing triage right now, scalpel in hand… anything less than surgical precision and the patient will die on the table. We have to stop pulling at him whining about our stubbed toe.

What we all really need to do is look at how we might HELP Bobby accomplish this herculean lift against all odds. Instead of adding to the weight… perhaps we also could be strategic and ask ourselves what we can do… how we can help? “Ask not…” and all that…

We didn’t come all this way to dump the load onto Bobby and expect him to shoulder the entire burden. We still have work to do. Now, finally, the road has opened ever so slightly (not much – he’s not a magician) for us to do the work and make some progress… but don’t just walk away and expect him to do it all. This is OUR fight. ALL of us. We need to be asking ourselves how we can best support Bobby so he can support us. Help me help you, Jerry Maguire.

Here's a thought… Bobby is hobbled and muzzled because people like Senator Cassidy can make a real problem for him if he tries to do too much too quickly… but we’re not. How about we give Bobby some cover and put out the information that Senator Cassidy can’t exploit to start swinging.

I’ll start:

The second case of a claimed “death from Measles” involved a girl in Texas who had not had Measles for 2 weeks. She had mono and tonsillitis for up to two months before the measles, came into the hospital with a tonsil problem post-measles, and after admission, developed complications (including sepsis) for which the hospital refused to give treatment according to the parent’s request, which could suggest this was an instance of medical malfeasance. The hospital put her on a bunch of protocols with the assumption that she had active Measles pneumonia, after which she died. For any of us who lived through Covid, from our perspective, that should sound familiar. And what will happen to RFK Jr. if he tries to open rigorous debate around this issue? The same thing happened then: optics and headlines which block the truth from making its way into the mainstream while distracting everyone with ad holmium attacks on and misinformation campaigns about Bobby.

Some of you might recall when Hank Aaron died, and RFK Jr. commented that it was another unexpected death following the Covid Jab. Immediately, a dozen mainstream media outlets attacked him, condemning him and “debunking” something he never said. He never said that the Moderna shot caused Aaron’s death. He made the factual observation that Aaron’s death was part of a wave of deaths among the elderly following acceptance of Covid vaccination. This is a fact.

The recent headlines about this unfortunate death are all of the “RFK Jr. Stoops to New Low by Falsely Tying Hank Aaron’s Death to Vaccine” variety. Citing the Fulton County coroner’s office, The New York Times assured the public that “the Covid vaccine did not kill Hank Aaron.” NBC’s national wire service reported that the Fulton County coroner had determined that Aaron’s death was from “natural causes unrelated to the vaccine.”

The problem is, though… the fact checker lied when they said the coroner exonerated the Moderna vaccine. The Fulton County coroner’s office now denies that any of their staff ever saw Aaron’s body, much less conducted an examination. Candace, a spokesperson and investigator for the coroner, told RFK: “His body was never here. We declined jurisdiction. There was never any autopsy.” Candace explained that since Aaron’s personal physician assumed his death was from “natural causes,” there was never any necropsy or postmortem investigation.

Robert Kennedy cannot spend all day untangling everyone’s misinformation, misunderstanding, or simple LACK OF understanding. This is all very nuanced and complex even before you add the fact that the media are manipulating narratives, often contain enough false information to sink a ship, and further are being COORDINATED distinctly to make us all react precisely the way we are so that Bobby has no chance of making any progress. He’s trying to save us after we’ve fallen from a tall building, and all we keep doing is pulling on his cape.

A clever man never has to lie. Consider Bobby’s words: “The most effective way to prevent the measles is the MMR vaccine”. That is a true statement. Never did he advocate for anyone to get it. Never did he say preventing the measles was necessary or even advisable. Never did he suggest it was safe or effective. Never did he allude to downstream harms or vaccine-induced infections being acceptable. He said the MMR vaccine prevents measles infection… nothing more or less. He has to be more clever than the liars he is dealing with. He has to wait till he’s advanced the ball before he brings in us crazies. The circus can’t come in before our entrance… they’re not ready for us yet.

People aren’t trusting RFK Jr. because he didn’t go in and fix things in a day - those people are hobbling the entire medical freedom movement and everything for which we have worked… and I’m not unconvinced that isn’t the point. Please. Stop. Falling. For. It.

Only a Greater Fool believes he will succeed where all others have failed. Anyone willing to do that has to be a little bit crazy, and in a good way. If those men did not periodically exist throughout history… we would not have a country.

And we won’t have one again if someone like Bobby Kennedy doesn’t have a touch of the madness to take that risk for us. Only someone with a touch of madness can right this ship. He’s taken us this far. Let’s help him carry this ball over the finish line by trusting and supporting him.

The least we can do is stop lighting side fires while he’s battling the inferno alone without any water in the reservoir.

Malone News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. We are deeply grateful to the decentralized network of paid subscribers that enables us to continue doing what we do to support freedom.