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Dr. Molly Rutherford's avatar
Dr. Molly Rutherford
2h

Pretty sure I microwaved everything in plastic until a few years ago. I should be the wife in the Incredibles by now.

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ron
1h

I was amused at the recent article I read on how researchers were finding "microplastics" in all the experimental tissues they were analyzing - because their gloves were coated with it!!

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