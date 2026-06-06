Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
5h

Imagine if you knew someone that hated themselves so much they wouldn’t celebrate their own birthday. They thought of themselves as an evil, racist, horribly bigoted person. When they hit milestone birthdays like 40, 50, 60 they not only wouldn’t celebrate them they wanted others to hate that day and be miserable.

For me, I wouldn’t want to be around a person like that, certainly not live with them. It’s a kind of suicidal sadomasochist existence. When you hate yourself with such a passion you actually thrive on others misery as well.

Imagine hating your own country this way. These self loathing suicidal sociopaths are saying America and Americans are not worthy of celebrating our founding. No country on earth has 40% of its citizens detest its history the way democrats do. This historically is what communist revolutionaries do, erase a countries history. If this proves one thing it’s that “Liberalism is a Mental Disorder”, (Michael Savage).

Reply
Share
8 replies
Dave's avatar
Dave
5h

When I enlisted I swore an oath that, now decades later, still holds true. Uphold, support and defend the constitution against ALL enemies both foreign and domestic! There are only two options folks. You’re either for or against. There’s no third.

Reply
Share
1 reply
57 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture