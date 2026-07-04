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James Schwartz's avatar
James Schwartz
3h

Yes!! Finally Doc! I used to hay at my uncles house in upstate NY ( real upstate by Seneca Lake). My Aunt would make Swichel for us and I never got the recipe. Thank you! I love that stuff. I will finally be able to make something that I haven’t had in 40 years! You just made my day! I have made watermelon sangria for today. It’s red and has blueberries in it so I feel it’s patriotic and it has chunks of watermelon plus orange and lime too but you can hardly see them In the container. I’ll be sipping that all day myself. Happy 4th to every American and to you too Doc! Let Freedom Ring!

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Elaine H's avatar
Elaine H
4h

You Drs Malone never cease to amaze me with your posts. God bless America and God bless Jill and Robert Malone. ❤️

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