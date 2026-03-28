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James Schwartz's avatar
James Schwartz
10h

I read the verdict from the SC and was like “are you kidding me?” Those running around crying this is some verdict for free speech are delusional too. It says nothing about outsourcing to some NGO that can be paid from our Govt and contact social media platforms and made special note that these social media platforms are privately owned entities and what they do with speech is entirely up to them. A victory would be a huge monetary judgement for the plaintiffs and maybe some jail time for the facilitators. This was theatrical at best. Free speech will continue to be attacked and when it’s lost it’ll never come back just like the other civil liberties we have had impeded. This country is screaming for a third party right now.

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VictorDianne Watson's avatar
VictorDianne Watson
10hEdited

Thank you for your complete explanation of what happened with the Supreme Court’s Consent Decree, Dr Malone. The “10 years” limitation is what baffled me. No censorship but it’s ok after 10 years was a concept I couldn’t get my brain around. I asked this very question on every Substack I read concerning the issue. No response until now. I believe that Barrett and Kavanaugh still believe some censorship is necessary because of their previous work. To hell with free speech. So my Spidey sense was right, this decision was not all it was cracked up to be. Feet of clay for the SC.

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