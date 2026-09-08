Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas Finegan's avatar
Thomas Finegan
7h

A brilliant, biting editorial but alas I fear satire is wasted on the humorless.

Reply
Share
3 replies
James Lord's avatar
James Lord
7h

"The instrument of democracy has been discovered in the hands of persons not qualified to operate it."

Exactly. I was tuning into France24 again over the weekend; they had the recent AfD electoral success on loop, complete with recurring references to "nazi" and "far-right." Much dismay among the enlightened stage-dwellers that some sizable portion of German citizens opposed dissolution of their country into internationalist soup.

I was hoping with the discovery of the USAID scandal that we'd find evidence that first world taxpayers were funding subversive propaganda and their own cultural demise. But the diabolical still maintain their control over government machinery, driven into deliberate, managed decline.

Reply
Share
7 replies
63 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture