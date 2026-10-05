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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
3hEdited

Covid was a dry run for the tyranny we will certainly face if the communist left takes power in this midterm election and the 2028 presidential election.

The problem we all should fear is if the left gets back into power you can kiss the 1st amendment goodbye. As we witnessed with Covid and the lefts open borders on their 1st go round and the left controlling the 3 branches of government, they silenced the people with censorship. They opened the borders and took peoples voting power away from them. They closed churches and small businesses another source of the people’s power. They jailed political opponents. They even tried to execute their opponents leading candidate. If they regain the 3 branches of government again all hell is sure to break loose. This time there will be a whole new ruthless ruling Democrat regime. Vaccine mandates will be common place. I could see 50 million illegals coming across our borders, spread across the country, completely eliminating people’s voting power. The Supreme Court will be packed. The 1st and 2nd amendment will be eliminated for starters. And things will go down hill from there. Violence and the jailing of people on the right will be common place. So for all the people that think 4.50 a gallon will keep them from the poles, wait and see it get to 10 dollars a gallon if you’re lucky. Voting in these midterms is critical and I would say even more critical than the 2024 election.

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Ben Stafford's avatar
Ben Stafford
3h

Love this! We need to be cognizant that the pendulum can swing too far in either direction. We should not allow our passions, experience, hurts, or fears to blind us to the truth, whatever the truth is.

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