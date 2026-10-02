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Micheal Nash, Ph. D.'s avatar
Micheal Nash, Ph. D.
1hEdited

Presently reading a novel by Mark Cameron where a joke goes...the difference between God and federal judges is that God does not believe he is a federal judge

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
1hEdited

We all remember when Obama said “elections have consequences”. I’m starting to understand Obama meant that for everyone except him. When will we ever stop seeing and feeling the effects of what he did to this country? The DOJ, his cleansing the armed services of patriotic warriors, the Russian collusion hoax, his minions going after political opponents long after he left office, and this, his appointed judges creating constant judicial tyranny. Will America ever be able to move past Obama’s authoritarian Tyranny?

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