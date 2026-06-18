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Dr. Robert W. Malone's avatar
Dr. Robert W. Malone
4h

I am editing this paragraph into the essay - as I think this may be critically important line of investigation:

Another possibility rarely discussed is whether changing patterns of childhood exposure have altered immune tolerance. Previous generations growing up in tick-endemic regions spent far more time outdoors, accumulated far more environmental exposures, and likely experienced repeated encounters with ticks and tick-associated antigens from an early age. Modern allergy research increasingly recognizes that the timing and context of exposure can influence whether the immune system develops tolerance or sensitization. Whether a similar process contributes to alpha-gal syndrome remains largely unexplored, but it raises an intriguing question: has something changed not only in the ticks, but in us?

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The Great Santini's avatar
The Great Santini
5h

Excellent review. The media, including social media, feeds on controversy, emotion, repetition and retransmission. It doesn’t have an inquisitive or rational filter. This leads to a lot of flash-in-the-pan hysterical overreactions.

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