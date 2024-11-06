We dare not forget today that we are the heirs of that first revolution.
Let the word go forth from this time and place, to friend and foe alike, that the torch has been passed to a new generation of Americans--born in this century, tempered by war, disciplined by a hard and bitter peace, proud of our ancient heritage--and unwilling to witness or permit the slow undoing of those human rights to which this nation has always been committed, and to which we are committed today at home and around the world.
Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of liberty.
President John F. Kennedy, January 20, 1961
Musings about an election night that went right
.
And here we are.
“Leaving on a jet plane, don’t know when we’ll be back again…”
We got to bed at 4:00 AM - after one of the most exhilarating nights of my life. We were there - front-row seats. We watched and listened to the big guy. I even made it to Fox News and Youtube while speaking with my friends, Nigel Farage and Bobby Kennedy - so says my friends, who took screenshots.
.Last night was one for the history books, and if I do say so myself, I correctly predicted Trump’s easy win back in July and then again on X the day before yesterday. I also predicted the House and Senate wins.
I am not gloating - but I am well aware how Jill and I are very tuned into pattern recognition signals, and having followed every detail of this election cycle, our hunch was more than that. It was a well-researched and thought-out assessment.
That said, we are still in shock and awe at what happened. Can you tell we were just a wee bit excited?
Earlier in the evening, we attended the MAHA celebrations at the Ben Hotel in Palm Beach, which were pretty incredible. So many patriots and fellow warriors were there. The mood was festive, and from the very beginning, we all knew Trump would win. The only question was how big? We thought landslide - and by golly, we were right!
With this huge win, the left will have a difficult time challenging Trump’s presidency and will have a much more difficult time throwing lawfare at him before he re-enters the White House. The hope is that Judge Marchan backs down, with the democrats suffering such an overwhelming defeat - but we will know soon enough.
Here I am, intently watching the results roll in:
The evening’s discussions were full of political strategy, what ifs, and where things stand now.
Then we were invited to attend the main event as a VIP (thanks to Marla Maples, Bobby, and Mikki Willis) where Trump spoke early this morning.
For me personally, the end of this election is an enormous relief. It is truly the end of a dark time in the United States. Now, let’s all look to a brighter future!
On that thought, any bets on how long the war in Ukraine will last now that President Trump will soon take the oath of office?
Below are various candid shots from the evening:
Calley Means and I - deep in discussions:
Dell Bigtree taking a well-deserved break, after serving as host and master of ceremony for the MAHA election night party
Kennedy - speaking to MAHA:
JD Vance on stage:
and finally, the man himself.
OUR NEW PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES!
Who is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In the long history of the world, only a few generations have been granted the role of defending freedom in its hour of maximum danger. I do not shrink from this responsibility--I welcome it. I do not believe that any of us would exchange places with any other people or any other generation. The energy, the faith, the devotion which we bring to this endeavor will light our country and all who serve it--and the glow from that fire can truly light the world.
And so, my fellow Americans: ask not what your country can do for you--ask what you can do for your country.
President John F. Kennedy, January 20, 1961
The ending of the war in Ukraine will be huge. It will save many, MANY lives and stop the economic carnage done by the sanctions. The number of dead, widows and orphans is horrifying.
Thank you for giving momentum to a movement that helped bring RFK Jr to a place where he can make a real difference, Dr. Malone!! Had it not been for those like you, it would have been easier to gas-light him into oblivion,
Earlier today, I wrote the post below, in anticipation of today's Substack:
Ode to [Authentic] Joy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iOAzVcFJVTE
We are hardly there yet. I know that. But we just took a giant step in the right direction.
Thank you, Dr. Malone, for forming this Substack community. I attempt humor here that sometimes veers into irony and snark, but I am sincere when I say it’s good to find a group of friends I’ve just never met. It has helped me survive the overwhelming darkness of these last 4 years, and at a low point of physical illness and psychic anguish in 2022, I honestly and quite literally thought I wouldn’t.
I say without apology that we’d better make hay while the sun shines. Magnanimity? Screw that. We have federal bureaucracies that still push for 6-month-olds to be made eligible for an abbreviated lifetime of myo/pericarditis, blood clots, turbo cancer, neurological disorders, fertility issues, etc. And that just tops a long list of profound betrayals. There’s a varied and long-overdue reckoning at hand, and an awesome one at that. And I hope we see an assembled team of heavyweights who are not squeamish or tentative about doing what needs to be done.