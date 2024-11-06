We dare not forget today that we are the heirs of that first revolution.

Let the word go forth from this time and place, to friend and foe alike, that the torch has been passed to a new generation of Americans--born in this century, tempered by war, disciplined by a hard and bitter peace, proud of our ancient heritage--and unwilling to witness or permit the slow undoing of those human rights to which this nation has always been committed, and to which we are committed today at home and around the world. Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of liberty. President John F. Kennedy, January 20, 1961

Musings about an election night that went right

.

And here we are.

“Leaving on a jet plane, don’t know when we’ll be back again…”

We got to bed at 4:00 AM - after one of the most exhilarating nights of my life. We were there - front-row seats. We watched and listened to the big guy. I even made it to Fox News and Youtube while speaking with my friends, Nigel Farage and Bobby Kennedy - so says my friends, who took screenshots.

.Last night was one for the history books, and if I do say so myself, I correctly predicted Trump’s easy win back in July and then again on X the day before yesterday. I also predicted the House and Senate wins.

I am not gloating - but I am well aware how Jill and I are very tuned into pattern recognition signals, and having followed every detail of this election cycle, our hunch was more than that. It was a well-researched and thought-out assessment.

That said, we are still in shock and awe at what happened. Can you tell we were just a wee bit excited?

Earlier in the evening, we attended the MAHA celebrations at the Ben Hotel in Palm Beach, which were pretty incredible. So many patriots and fellow warriors were there. The mood was festive, and from the very beginning, we all knew Trump would win. The only question was how big? We thought landslide - and by golly, we were right!



With this huge win, the left will have a difficult time challenging Trump’s presidency and will have a much more difficult time throwing lawfare at him before he re-enters the White House. The hope is that Judge Marchan backs down, with the democrats suffering such an overwhelming defeat - but we will know soon enough.

Here I am, intently watching the results roll in:



The evening’s discussions were full of political strategy, what ifs, and where things stand now.



Then we were invited to attend the main event as a VIP (thanks to Marla Maples, Bobby, and Mikki Willis) where Trump spoke early this morning.

For me personally, the end of this election is an enormous relief. It is truly the end of a dark time in the United States. Now, let’s all look to a brighter future!

On that thought, any bets on how long the war in Ukraine will last now that President Trump will soon take the oath of office?

Below are various candid shots from the evening:

Calley Means and I - deep in discussions:

Dell Bigtree taking a well-deserved break, after serving as host and master of ceremony for the MAHA election night party

Kennedy - speaking to MAHA:

JD Vance on stage:

and finally, the man himself.



OUR NEW PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES!

Thanks for reading Who is Robert Malone! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share