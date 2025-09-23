The complex landscape of “what” is causing the five-fold increase of autism spectrum disorder in the last twenty-five years is finally being evaluated.

Big-pharma is big mad.

The Trump administration is challenging conventional medicine and science in making this a priority. They are searching deeper, going beyond big-pharma-funded studies that have distorted the concept of “evidence-based” medicine and science.

If you haven’t listened to the press conference from yesterday, please do so. At the very least, listen to the opening statements. For brevity, I cut out a few of the speakers that weren’t making policy statements and some of the “big, beautiful bill” questions towards the end of the press conference.

As President Trump delves into this press conference, he specifically states that:

“I’m making these statements from me.” “I talk about a lot of common sense.” “This will be as important as any single thing I've done.”

Read that last statement again. Secretary Kennedy and MAHA have President Trump’s full support! More than that, these issues are critically important to President Trump.

In this press conference, President Trump states explicitly that no drug should be recommended for pain in pregnant women. That pregnant women should try their hardest to avoid pain medications.

He also states that children should not be given vaccines in large combinations at a young age.

We all know that all vaccines have risks; some vaccines have much higher risks. The compounding effects of medicines are a real issue. Putting two and two together (or not…) is just common sense.

This is all common sense.

The President’s statement is one of the most responsible, pro-scientific process statements ever to come out of the White House, and I am proud to be associated with this movement.

So, what does the “scientific” establishment think about President Trump’s presser?

The greatest shill on earth for Big Pharma had this to say about the press conference.

Not a single mainstream media outlet called Dr. Proffit out on this outlandish statement.

In fact, none of the usual MSM outlets bothered to do any real research before attacking the press conference and its findings, with the exception of Politico, which published an “opinion” piece written by Dr. Jay Bhattacharya,, Dr. Marty Makary, and Dr. Mehmet Oz .

All of the mainstream media outlets attacked the position that taking drugs while pregnant was a bad idea.

Which means they endorse the idea that it is better to be without pain and cause risk of fetal harm… No words can express how disgusted I am by these propagandists.

Of note, Dr. Profit (above) must also believe that Harvard’s School of Public Health and it’s Dean, Andrea Baccarelli, are irresponsible, as they have largely endorsed the President’s statements:

And yet, this is the response by MSM.

With this in mind, as I prepared to speak on various news programs today, I conducted a literature search on recent peer-reviewed papers on the causes of autism.

Below, some of the more recently published papers on Autism are highlighted:

Diddier Prada, Beate Ritz, Ann Z. Bauer & Andrea A. Baccarelli (Dean of the Harvard School of Public Health). Environmental Health volume 24, Article number: 56 (2025)

Abstract Background Acetaminophen is the most commonly used over-the-counter pain and fever medication taken during pregnancy, with > 50% of pregnant women using acetaminophen worldwide. Numerous well-designed studies have indicated that pregnant mothers exposed to acetaminophen have children diagnosed with neurodevelopmental disorders (NDDs), including autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), at higher rates than children of pregnant mothers who were not exposed to acetaminophen. Methods We applied the Navigation Guide methodology to the scientific literature to comprehensively and objectively examine the association between prenatal acetaminophen exposure and NDDs and related symptomology in offspring. We conducted a systematic PubMed search through February 25, 2025, using predefined inclusion criteria and rated studies based on risk of bias and strength of evidence. Due to substantial heterogeneity, we opted for a qualitative synthesis, consistent with the Navigation Guide’s focus on environmental health evidence. Results We identified 46 studies for inclusion in our analysis. Of these, 27 studies reported positive associations (significant links to NDDs), 9 showed null associations (no significant link), and 4 indicated negative associations (protective effects). Higher-quality studies were more likely to show positive associations. Overall, the majority of the studies reported positive associations of prenatal acetaminophen use with ADHD, ASD, or NDDs in offspring, with risk-of-bias and strength-of-evidence ratings informing the overall synthesis. Conclusions Our analyses using the Navigation Guide thus support evidence consistent with an association between acetaminophen exposure during pregnancy and increased incidence of NDDs. Appropriate and immediate steps should be taken to advise pregnant women to limit acetaminophen consumption to protect their offspring’s neurodevelopment.

Crit Rev Toxicol 2025 Feb;55(2):124-178., doi: 10.1080/10408444.2024.2442344. Epub 2025 Feb 21.

Based on available data that include approximately 20 lines of evidence from studies in laboratory animal models, observations in humans, correlations in time, and pharmacological/toxicological considerations, it has been concluded without reasonable doubt and with no evidence to the contrary that exposure of susceptible babies and children to acetaminophen (paracetamol) induces many, if not most, cases of autism spectrum disorder (ASD). However, the relative number of cases of ASD that might be induced by acetaminophen has not yet been estimated. Here, we examine a variety of evidence, including the acetaminophen-induced reduction of social awareness in adults, the prevalence of ASD through time, and crude estimates of the relative number of ASD cases induced by acetaminophen during various periods of neurodevelopment. We conclude that the very early postpartum period poses the greatest risk for acetaminophen-induced ASD, and that nearly ubiquitous use of acetaminophen during early development could conceivably be responsible for the induction in the vast majority, perhaps 90% or more, of all cases of ASD. Despite over a decade of accumulating evidence that acetaminophen is harmful for neurodevelopment, numerous studies demonstrate that acetaminophen is frequently administered to children in excess of currently approved amounts and under conditions in which it provides no benefit. Further, studies have failed to demonstrate long-term benefits of acetaminophen for the pediatric population, leaving no valid rationale for continued use of the drug in that population given its risks to neurodevelopment.

Table 1 from the paper:

Note the number of peer-reviewed papers that link vaccination and acetaminophen with the onset of ASD in this table. So there are abundant data out there.

Stay tuned.

Journal of Health Care and Research

ISSN: 2582-8967, Article Type: Review Article, DOI: 10.36502/2024/hcr.6228

J Health Care and Research. 2024 Feb 07;5(1):1-6

Kai Ahmavaara, George Ayoub

1Psychology Dept, Santa Barbara City College, Santa Barbara, California 93109 USA

Abstract

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is one of several developmental disabilities that can create significant communication and behavioral challenges in affected individuals. Several studies have found that children with ASD have high levels of Folate Receptor Antibody (FRA), which blocks the transport of folate across the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) and leads to Cerebral Folate Deficiency (CFD). Supplementation with folate in its reduced form, such as with folinic acid, has been found to improve communication in autistic children with folate receptor antibodies. Here, we provide an overview of the role of folate in nervous system development, effects of FRA on brain folate levels, and clinical trials that have examined the efficacy of folate supplementation in reducing the symptoms of developmental disabilities. Further, we highlight the importance of prenatal folate supplementation in reducing the risk and severity of developmental disorders and the need for additional research to explore optimal dietary interventions to aid in managing them. The results suggest that supplementing with reduced folate may offer a promising treatment approach for individuals with neurodevelopmental disorders, particularly those with FRA.

One of the more interesting scientific questions to be answered that arises from the conclusions of this paper, is how Tylenol could affect the Folate Receptor Antibody (FRA) - as noted, several studies have found that children with ASD have high levels of Folate Receptor Antibody (FRA).

I posed this question, “How could tylenol impact the Folate Receptor Antibody (FRA)” to CHAT-GPT,

and this was the answer:

This is all hypothetical, of course, but this is how good science is done. One asks questions. A lot of questions.

So, I then asked CHAT-GPT if any studies were testing this theory. This was the response.

Fascinating and an example of how AI is rapidly changing our world.

JAMA Psychiatry. 2019.

Abstract Importance: Prior studies have raised concern about maternal acetaminophen use during pregnancy and increased risk of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in their children; however, most studies have relied on maternal self-report. Objective: To examine the prospective associations between cord plasma acetaminophen metabolites and physician-diagnosed ADHD, ASD, both ADHD and ASD, and developmental disabilities (DDs) in childhood. Design, setting, and participants: This prospective cohort study analyzed 996 mother-infant dyads, a subset of the Boston Birth Cohort, who were enrolled at birth and followed up prospectively at the Boston Medical Center from October 1, 1998, to June 30, 2018. Exposures: Three cord acetaminophen metabolites (unchanged acetaminophen, acetaminophen glucuronide, and 3-[N-acetyl-l-cystein-S-yl]-acetaminophen) were measured in archived cord plasma samples collected at birth. Conclusions and relevance: Cord biomarkers of fetal exposure to acetaminophen were associated with significantly increased risk of childhood ADHD and ASD in a dose-response fashion. Our findings support previous studies regarding the association between prenatal and perinatal acetaminophen exposure and childhood neurodevelopmental risk and warrant additional investigations.

and

NIH Media Advisory, 2019

Although the study cited in this 2019 media advisory is not recent news, the fact is that NIH has been calling attention to the risks of Tylenol use during pregnancy for over five years. So, as MSM screams that there is no scientific evidence, the truth is that our government has been calling attention to this and the studies behind the warnings for a long time.

Researchers analyzed data from the Boston Birth Cohort, a long-term study of factors influencing pregnancy and child development. They collected umbilical cord blood from 996 births and measured the amount of acetaminophen and two of its byproducts in each sample. By the time the children were an average of 8.9 years, 25.8% had been diagnosed with ADHD only, 6.6% with ASD only and 4.2% with ADHD and ASD. The researchers classified the amount of acetaminophen and its byproducts in the samples into thirds, from lowest to highest. Compared to the lowest third, the middle third of exposure was associated with about 2.26 times the risk for ADHD. The highest third of exposure was associated with 2.86 times the risk. Similarly, ASD risk was higher for those in the middle third (2.14 times) and highest third (3.62 times).

As the first trimester of pregnancy is when it is easiest to cause fetal damage, and many women are not aware that they are pregnant yet - this advisory should be taken seriously by any woman of childbearing age.

What is also important is that infant Acetaminophen is still on the market, recommended for both preterm and term infants. It is also recommended for pain relief after vaccination (which could compound neurological damage). Because of the known and unknown risks of Acetaminophen for infants, I advise parents to stop using Acetaminophen for their children or when a mother-to-be is experiencing pain - unless there are no other alternatives. Of note, ibuprofen can be used with infants after six months of age. This is a critical issue to discuss with your healthcare provider.

I am including the following paper because it shows how it took over thirty years for the scientific establishment to accept that vaccines cause Gulf War Illness (GWI). It is also important because it highlights the complex nature of compounding effects on vaccine injury, showing that both environmental factors and individual genetics may influence the severity of vaccine injury. The paper also documents that vaccine injury can persist for decades, if not for a lifetime.

These issues are all relevant to the understanding of ASD.

‘Anthrax Vaccination, Gulf War Illness, and Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA)” Vaccines (Basel). 2024 Jun 4;12(6):613. doi:10.3390/vaccines12060613

GWI (Gulf War Illness) symptoms can last for decades and even longer, they often include persistent fatigue, muscle and joint pain, memory and concentration problems, headaches, gastrointestinal issues, skin rashes, and respiratory problems. In a recent study, they determined that vaccinated veterans were nearly 4 times more likely to develop GWI than non-vaccinated veterans, with symptom severity 1.6 times higher in those who had received the vaccine. Crucially, the study demonstrates that individual human leukocyte antigen (HLA) genetics determine susceptibility: veterans lacking specific protective HLA class II alleles could not mount an effective antibody response to the anthrax vaccine’s protective antigen (PA), leading to the persistence of this toxic antigen and the development of chronic illness.

Of note, when querying an AI (and I tried more than one), this was a typical response regarding what causes GWI:

“The weight of evidence points to neurotoxicant exposures—especially nerve agents, pesticides, and PB pills—as the primary drivers of Gulf War Illness, rather than psychological stress alone” -CHAT-GPT

Not a mention of vaccine-induced injury in their summary.

This is a prime example of how AIs cannot be trusted to provide evidence-based decisions about science and medicine.

People, we all need to dig deeper.

AI speaks with authority, but that doesn’t make it accurate or comprehensive.

So, there you have it —recent scientific evidence backing up President Trump’s statements regarding autism and Acetaminophen is significant. His remarks were responsible and entirely in line with current research.

All documented above for mainstream (dead) media to ignore.

As an aside, Presdient Trump opened with this statement:

Everyone. Thank you very much. So I've been waiting for this meeting for 20 years… I wish this was done a long time ago. Today, we're delighted to be joined by America's top medical and public health professionals as we announce historic steps to confront the crisis of autism. A horrible, horrible crisis. I want to thank the man who brought this issue to the forefront of American politics along with me. We actually met in my office, 20 years ago, right - Bobby? It's was probably 20 years ago in New York.

Read between the lines here. President Trump’s interest in ASD goes back to a meeting with Secretary Kennedy 20 +/- years ago… a time when he had a newborn or a soon to be newborn and young children at home.

I have had the pleasure of watching President Trump interact with his family during his second acceptance speech for the Presidency. This is a man who cares deeply for his family.

His passion for this issue is that of a President yes, but also as a parent and it is decades old.