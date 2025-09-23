Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob B.'s avatar
Rob B.
12h

Unfortunately, 'the science' doesn't explain the TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) other than truly a simple case of ... mentally nutz!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Faz's avatar
Faz
12h

Good article. Response by Paul Offitt not surprising - he has so many conflicts of interest when it comes to vaccines it's a joke. Follow the money - his cash register rings with every shot. The comment on AI is right on. I use ChatGPT and Gemini every day on chemical research, and I have formulated the following rule (for simple stuff like the pH of a acid, base and a dissolved metal), a rule which is probably good for any search: 1) ask another WAY 2) ask another DAY. In the course of getting to an answer I usually get 10 or so apologies from AI as I challenge the last response by asking another WAY. Then back at it tomorrow with a string of different answers. AI can be so authoritatively incorrect it's scary to think about people using it when they don't have a clue what the answer should be.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
76 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert W Malone, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture