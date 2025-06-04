Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Debra Nolasco's avatar
Debra Nolasco
3h

This whole focus on food additives (not that it does not need to be addressed), is a very convenient diversion tactic from what is really harming everyone - the mRNA injections. To add insult to injury, the FDA has just approved Moderna's next generation covid-19 mRNA injection (without a placebo-controlled trial) mNEXSPIKE (mRNA 1283) for adults 65+ as well as ages 12-64 with at least one or more underlying risk factors. Great - just what we need. So, while MAHA is over-focusing on food additives, Moderna is churning out more toxic injections, with the FDA's approval. Kind of reminds me of this card trick called, "Look Over There"!https://youtu.be/LtKYZfM3_2U?si=qscXzyVeJZnSuntl. I've yet to meet anyone who has died from eating too many Twizzlers while I know of many who have been harmed & died from the mRNA injections.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
3h

The Big Food Corps are going to have to retaliate by creating water downed federal legislation, because the disruption to the distribution of processed foods into 50 states will be a nightmare.

If the FDA had been a protector of the health of American citizens, there would not be 10,000 food additives available for processing factory foods. Europe got it right with only 400 or so. UIC researcher for 20 years has been notifying the FDA in her research reports how the chronic consumption of carrageen is detrimental GI health. Totally ignored. Just an example.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert W Malone, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture