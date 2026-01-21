Malone News

Bruce Miller
14h

Because I led the fight in CT against the arbitrary ban by the state against gatherings of more than 5 people during Covid (I personally brought a federal lawsuit against Ned Lamont that forced him to back down) I am very familiar with the 1905 Supreme Court case Jacobson v. Massachusetts. That case did not uphold states’ right to enforce vaccination. It simply rubber stamped the small fine imposed for refusing vaccination. It nowhere said that a state (or the national government) had the right to force vaccination on a citizen.

INGRID C DURDEN
14h

Because the people have been brainwashed in to trusting the white coats? Because doctors have been wrongly believed to be super-humans? Because people don't think for themselves, don't look up things for themselves, even though it is now all available online? It is beyond me that people let their children be used as pincushions, and if I could I would also retract my dog from the obligatory 3 year 'rabies-vaccine', that according to the vet lasts at least 7 years... where is the just research on all this? never done, I guess, like so many of the 'research-papers'.

