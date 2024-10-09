In it’s most recent fake news, which is being amplified globally, “The Blob” (trademark, Mike Benz) is doing everything it can to influence the upcoming US Presidential election results, just as it did last time with the Hunter Biden “laptop” story (which was about so, so much more than just the laptop from hell).

On “Fine Point,” which can be found on the One America News Network (OANN) yesterday, Chanel Rion and I discussed the new Bob Woodward book, “War,” and the Washington Post’s exuberant praise of the book, Woodward, Biden and Harris.

In addition to the overt subservient partisan boosterism, the book and the Post zeroed in on attacking President Trump just three weeks before the election. Of course, one can’t discuss Woodward or “Pravda on the Potomac” without discussing black propaganda, the deep state, the blob, and Operation Mockingbird…

Please listen to this ten-minute piece to fully understand the discussion below:

Black Propaganda: Black propaganda is designed to create the impression that it was created by those it is intended to discredit. It is typically used to vilify or embarrass an opponent or enemy through misrepresentation. Sometimes the source is concealed or credited to a false authority and used to spread lies, fabrications, and deceptions. When used effectively, a major characteristic of black propaganda is that the recipient is unaware that they are being influenced. It is most often associated with covert psychological operations. Black propaganda relies on the receiver's willingness to accept the source’s credibility. One example of black propaganda is the method of “bad-jacketing,” which became a prominent FBI strategy to sow mistrust and division within the 1960s civil rights movement. Bad-jacketing involves spreading rumors that targeted leaders are not sincere and act on behalf of those they appear to oppose. This typically takes the form of promoted accusations that a leader acts as “controlled opposition.” Bad-jacketing and other black propaganda methods have been refined by application of the insights of modern psychology. Black propaganda is explicitly a method for waging Fifth-generation or PsyWar against a targeted population. Jill and Robert Malone, PsyWar: Enforcing the New World Order.

Of note, the Woodward book has yet to be released. But multiple news sources now have the book in hand, and it is being heavily promoted throughout state-sponsored media across the NATO nations.

Below are some of the direct quotes from those articles. To me, unknown sources, unknown dates, used in such a manner to influence the reader - while the recipient is unaware of being influenced - meets the criteria for black propaganda.

Here are some direct quotes about “War,” by Bob Woodward

Woodward reports that Trump asked an aide to leave his office at his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, so that the former president could have a private call with Putin in early 2024. The aide, whom Woodward doesn’t name… (Associated Press, Oct 9, 2024).

Woodward also cites an unnamed Trump aide who indicated the Republican leader may have spoken to Putin up to seven times since leaving the White House in 2021 (France 24, Oct 9, 2024).

Woodward's book, titled "War," raises new questions about the relationship between Trump and Putin, a top U.S. adversary, one month before the Nov. 5 election between Trump, the 2024 Republican nominee, and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. While he was still president, Trump secretly shipped Putin COVID-19 testing machines when such testing was rare, Woodward reports in the book, a copy of which was obtained by USA TODAY in advance of an Oct. 15 release. USA Today, Oct 8, 2024).

Note: USA Today reported Woodward’s writings as factual - but doesn’t mention that Woodward’s hit job on Trump doesn’t cite the actual sources, and specific dates are not included. The truth is that Bob Woodward’s accounts are hearsay, as he doesn’t include any verifiable citations.

The Wrap-up Smear

The wrap-up Smear is a deflection tactic whereby a smear is made-up and leaked to the press. The press then amplifies the smear and publishes it, which conveys legitimacy. Then another organization or author can use the press coverage of the smear as a validation to write a summary story which is the wrap-up smear. Jill and Robert Malone, PsyWar: Enforcing the New World Order.

The reviews of Woodward’s book are then being used for other “news” outlets stories that are being written. And a new wrap-up smear is born.

Note how other newspapers begin to quote the above reviews as fact.

Examples abound from sources such as NPR, BBC, and Axios:

The Post, reporting Woodward's account, said that at one point in early 2024, Trump ordered an aide out of his office in his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida because he wanted to hold a private call with ex-KGB officer Putin. (France 24, Oct 9, 2024).

Vice President Harris is criticizing Donald Trump following new reporting by the journalist Bob Woodward that the former president secretly shared COVID-19 test machines with Russia’s Vladimir Putin at a moment in 2020 when tests were out of reach for most Americans. The revelation, first reported by CNN and The Washington Post on Tuesday, is detailed in a forthcoming book called War by the famed Watergate journalist about Trump’s international record and President Biden’s. According to the book, Trump sent the secret shipment of testing equipment to the Russian leader at the height of the pandemic in 2020, even as the U.S. and other nations were facing crippling shortages of testing kits. (NPR, Oct 8, 2024).

In one episode reported by Woodward, Trump ordered an aide away from his office at Mar-a-Lago in order to take a private call with Putin early in 2024 (NPR, Oct 8, 2024).

The number of news reports on Woodward’s book - as if this were all headline news - is astounding. If you want to map which corporate media is in the tank for the Democrat party and in opposition to MAGA and Trump, all you need to do is search for those that are publishing this “story” - for that in fact is what it is, a story based on hearsay.

This is a classic example of promoted propaganda.

Derivative articles do not mention that the sources were unnamed, and relevant dates are not included. The book’s accounts are reported as facts in many of these articles. Hence, this is another professionally concluded wrap-up smear by mainstream media.

The deep state and the blob are driving these news stories.

So, ask yourself and each other, who is the puppet master?

Operation Mockingbird

“Operation Mockingbird: Operation Mockingbird was organized by Allen Dulles and Cord Meyer in 1950. The CIA spent about $1 billion a year in today’s dollars, hiring journalists from corporate media, including CBS, the New York Times, ABC, NBC, Newsweek, Associated Press, and others, to promote their point of view. The original operation reportedly involved some 3,000 CIA operatives and hired over 400 journalists. In 1976, the domestic operation supposedly closed, but less than half of the media operatives were let go. Furthermore, documentary evidence shows that much of the Operation Mockingbird was offshored at that time. It is rumored that British Intelligence picked up many of the duties of Operation Mockingbird on behalf of the US intelligence community.” (Bernstein, C., “The CIA and the Media. How America’s Most Powerful News Media Worked Hand in Glove with the Central Intelligence Agency and Why the Church Committee Covered It Up.” Rolling Stone, 1977) Jill and Robert Malone, PsyWar: Enforcing the New World Order.

