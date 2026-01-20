Malone News

User's avatar
Dan Stevenson's avatar
Dan Stevenson
3h

I can not even wrap my head around this kind of evil. The people involved in forced organ harvesting deserve a very special place in hell.

MightyMouse's avatar
MightyMouse
3h

After seeing my brother go thru a heart transplant I’ve instructed my family that I do not wish to donate my organs or receive anybody else’s organs. My brother contracted West Nile from the donor and died from the complications of that. But the part that bothered me the most was that my brother didn’t seem like the same person afterwards. I’ve read about the personality being transferred thru cellular memory. Needless to say it was creepy. It felt very dark.

