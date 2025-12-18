Breaking NEWS: HHS has terminated multiple federal grants to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), totaling around $18-20 million and for good reason. Consider their recent track record. They have presided over the greatest decline to the health of our children that America has ever seen.

The AAP has recommended that pediatricians provide gender-affirming care for children. Since summer 2021, the AAP has also recommended that all students and school staff aged 2 and older wear masks in schools, even though there is no evidence that mask use would stop transmission. These masks harm children's development because speech, language learning, and emotional growth are delayed or impeded, as facial cues are crucial for development.

In 2025, the AAP issued its own COVID-19 vaccination guidance that diverged from federal policy, recommending COVID shots for all children aged 6–23 months old. This puts children at risk for myocarditis and other severe adverse events from these dangerous injections - injections that are not safe for children, and do not stop transmission or infection.

The AAP continues to advocate various faddish trends that have caused real physical damage to our youth.

HHS notes that the AAP continues to use “identity-based language” and has lost touch with American families and children.



Thank you, Sec. Kennedy and HHS for taking this positive and vital step to ensure the health of our children.

Thanks for reading Malone News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

There is a great article published in the California Globe, titled:

AB 144 breaks the longstanding legal bargain behind vaccine liability protections By Rita Barnett-Rose, December 16, 2025

The article ends with the following statement:

A Collision Course with the Constitution Rather than reckoning honestly with what the COVID era revealed — that COVID shots caused significant harm and that parts of the childhood vaccine schedule warrant serious reevaluation — California’s leadership has chosen to double down. That posture may be expected from pharmaceutical companies and professional organizations that increasingly function as their surrogates. But the state has different obligations: to protect families and children, not industry narratives or partisan positioning. If California insists on operating its own vaccination regime, increasingly detached from federal science and regulatory judgment, it must also accept the legal responsibilities that accompany that power. It may create a state compensation system or allow ordinary negligence suits to proceed. What it cannot do is preserve an aggressive slate of state-preferred vaccines, immunize those who administer them, and deny injured families any meaningful path to be heard. As federal reform accelerates and more vaccines lose their routine status, the legal and constitutional gap created by AB 144 will only widen. The statute places California on a direct collision course with federal vaccine policy and foundational principles of due process. Coercion without accountability is not public health. It is the exercise of raw power — and AB 144 crosses that line.

This great synopsis of the situation in California and other western states joining into this madness, is recommended reading for those following the issues with liability protection from vaccine damage.

Link to the article

The US House has just PASSED legislation to CRIMINALIZE transgender surgeries, hormones, and treatments for minors, 216-211

H.R. 3492, known as the Protect Children’s Innocence Act of 2025, is a bill introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives on May 19, 2025, and referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary. The bill aims to amend section 116 of title 18, United States Code, to address genital and bodily mutilation and chemical castration of minors.

It defines two primary offenses: non-medical procedures that harm a minor’s genitalia or body, including female genital mutilation and surgeries altering a child’s biological sex, and the administration of drugs that suppress puberty or alter sexual characteristics. The bill proposes penalties of fines and imprisonment for up to 10 years for knowingly performing or attempting these actions on minors.

Key provisions include federal jurisdiction over actions involving interstate or foreign commerce, payments, or communications related to these procedures.4 The bill includes exceptions for medical necessity, such as procedures deemed essential for a minor’s health, and exempts female genital mutilation performed during childbirth for medical reasons.

The bill has drawn significant criticism for categorizing gender-affirming care, including hormone therapy and puberty blockers, as “chemical castration” and for creating an exception that permits non-consensual surgeries on intersex children, which advocates argue constitutes Intersex Genital Mutilation (IGM).5 The bill was reported with an amendment by the House Judiciary Committee on June 10, 2025, and placed on the Union Calendar on September 26, 2025.

As of December 17, 2025, several amendments were submitted, including one to redefine the age of a minor as 21 years for the bill’s purposes and another to limit federal criminal liability to specific circumstances. Another amendment requires certification that the bill’s implementation will not criminalize evidence-based medical care or parental assistance with prescribed medication.

Sponsored by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), the bill reflects a Republican push amid 26 states already restricting such care since 2021, though four GOP members voted against it and Senate Democrats are expected to block advancement to President Trump’s desk.