Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Be Noble's avatar
Be Noble
8h

This is absolutely wonderful news. The AAP is corrupt to the core. Glad to see our tax dollars will no longer sustain them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Edward Duke's avatar
Edward Duke
8h

I spent seven years as the executive VP for a 1200 doctor medical Society in the 1970s. I finished out my next 40 years as Exec, VP and CEO of various hospital, insurance companies, and consulting firms for physicians.

I am so disgusted with what organized medicine has now become. but I am so happy for what you, Dr Malone, and other brave physicians are doing to attempt to restore confidence in private physicians and uphold the true science of medicine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Robert W. Malone
44 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture