Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jackelyn S Myers's avatar
Jackelyn S Myers
4h

At a Barbara Lowe Fisher’s event in the 1990’s, I heard a statistician (his books were used in college statistics classes) say that he had personally gone through the VAERS data base.

He said, “If any Fortune 500 company manipulated their statistics like the CDC does, all of their officials would be in prison.”

Reply
Share
5 replies
GABRIELLE TRAUB's avatar
GABRIELLE TRAUB
4hEdited

When are they going to offer individual vaccine options for the trivalent vaccines: DTaP, TDaP, MMR, etc?

Reply
Share
2 replies
47 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture