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Dr. Robert W. Malone
2h

This essay was prepared and published in support of my roundtable discussion with Mike Benz at CPAC today.

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D D
1h

There were so many points that caught my eye, but the ability to discern between false narrative and true information is largely unavailable to the average person. That's why Obama and others of oratory skill have been such a powerful figure in all this. His ability to con his way thru these structures is polished and precise. This vulnerability to not know the deeper strategy behind a convincible argument is a problem of vast proportions. Just ask R.F.K. JR.

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