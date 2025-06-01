On May 31, The “Daily Mail” and the web-based news aggregator “All Sides” had articles titled: “CDC tells Americans to CANCEL their flights after finding world's most infectious disease is spreading on planes.”

This is one of the most clear-cut examples of fake news being deployed in a coordinated manner to advance a psychological bioterror campaign that I have ever encountered.

These articles make outright false claims about Measles. Other terms to describe what is being done here include psychological bioterrorism, fear porn, or simply lies and disinformation. The proof of this follows. Which leads to the burning question of whether or not the notoriously censorial UK Government of Keir Starmer will do anything about it. If not, we can reasonably consider this prima facie evidence that the UK government is (at a minimum) complicit in spreading disinformation and promoting false fear of infectious disease for some hidden purpose.

Psychological Bioterrorism is the use of fear about a disease to manipulate individuals or populations by governments and other organizations, such as Big Pharma. Although the fear of infectious disease is an obvious example, it is not the only way psychological bioterrorism is used. Other examples include propaganda regarding environmental toxins, unsafe drinking water, soil contamination, and climate change risks. Another name for psychological bioterrorism is information bioterrorism. Malone MD MS, Robert W. PsyWar: Enforcing the New World Order (p. 492). Kindle Edition.

Here is the key statement:

The CDC is urging Americans to cancel their upcoming flights if they are not vaccinated against measles. The agency has upgraded its health travel warning after discovering the virus - one of the most infectious in the world - is spreading on US airplanes. A previous recommendation that said Americans should 'consider making alternative travel plans' if they could not get vaccinated before departing now says travelers should 'consider postponing their trip.'

After reading this article and noting that the Daily Mail does not link to the CDC health advisory it cites, I set out to find this advisory- and could not do so.

I did find that both “CBS News” and “All Sides” had amplified these false claims.

So, after an extensive search on the CDC website, I turned to GROK to find out whether the AI could find the primary sources.

At first, GROK backed up the Daily Mail, CBS, and the All Sides news stories. If you went no further and just relied on the X platform “GROK” AI, you might consider this factchecked “true”. But I had already spent the time to search the primary source - the CDC website- and knew this was fake news. So, I asked GROK a series of questions and soon discovered that the “‘trusted news” sources had also fooled the AI. But it gets worse; GROK then created fake CDC websites in order to back up the claims made by the fake news media. It wasn’t until I called out these as having made false claims that GROK then backed away from the lies.

The importance of this is self-evident. However, the context of this AI interaction is fascinating. So below is the whole conversation that I had with GROK about this:

Malone:

GROK:

“Yes, in late May 2025, the CDC urged unvaccinated Americans to cancel or postpone upcoming flights due to measles spreading on airplanes. This followed reports of at least 62 cases of measles linked to air travel within the U.S. that year, with at least one confirmed instance of transmission during a flight. The CDC upgraded its travel warning after three passengers on a Turkish Airlines flight to Denver tested positive for measles, including one vaccinated adult. The agency emphasized the high contagiousness of measles, which can linger in the air for up to two hours, and recommended that all travelers be fully vaccinated with the MMR vaccine before flying, especially internationally.”

Malone:

GROK:

“The CDC's official statement on the measles travel warning after spread on airplanes is found in their Measles in Globe - Level 1 - Practice Usual Precautions - Travel Health Notices, updated May 28, 2025. It recommends that all travelers be fully vaccinated against measles with the MMR vaccine due to rising cases globally and at least 62 cases linked to air travel in the U.S. in 2025. The notice advises unvaccinated individuals to consider postponing travel. You can access the full advisory here: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices/level1/measles-global. Additionally, the CDC's Health Alert Network (HAN) Advisory from March 7, 2025, addresses the expanding measles outbreak in the U.S., emphasizing vaccination for travelers: https://www.cdc.gov/health-alert-network/2025/han00522.html.[](https://www.cdc.gov/han/2025/han00522.html)”

Malone:

GROK:

“I apologize for the oversight. The specific claim that the CDC urged unvaccinated Americans to "cancel their flights" after finding measles spreading on planes appears to have originated from secondary sources, such as news outlets, rather than a direct CDC statement. The primary CDC source, the Measles in Globe - Level 1 - Practice Usual Precautions - Travel Health Notice, updated May 28, 2025, does not explicitly state that unvaccinated Americans should cancel their flights. Instead, it advises: All international travelers should be fully vaccinated against measles with the MMR vaccine at least two weeks before departure.

Unvaccinated travelers are at risk of measles and should consult healthcare providers about vaccination before travel.

Travelers should monitor for symptoms like rash, fever, cough, runny nose, or red, watery eyes for three weeks after travel. The notice emphasizes vaccination and monitoring but stops short of directing unvaccinated individuals to cancel flights. The stronger language about canceling flights likely stems from media interpretations, such as those in the Daily Mail or CBS News, which reported the CDC urging unvaccinated individuals to cancel or postpone flights due to 62 cases linked to air travel in 2025, including a confirmed in-flight transmission on a Turkish Airlines flight to Denver. The closest primary CDC source, the Health Alert Network (HAN) Advisory from March 7, 2025, focuses on the measles outbreak in Texas and New Mexico, recommending vaccination for travelers but does not mention flight cancellations. You can review it here: https://www.cdc.gov/health-alert-network/2025/han00522.html.[](https://www.cdc.gov/han/2025/han00522.html) No primary CDC source explicitly states "cancel flights" for unvaccinated Americans. The recommendation is more nuanced, focusing on vaccination and caution. If you need further clarification or additional sources, let me know!”

Malone:

GROK:

I apologize for the confusion and the incorrect link provided in my previous response. The claim that the CDC explicitly urged unvaccinated Americans to "cancel their flights" after finding measles spreading on planes appears to be an overstatement or misinterpretation from secondary sources, as I could not locate a primary CDC source that uses this exact language. Let me clarify the sources and address the issue with the provided link. Source of Information The information I provided was primarily drawn from a combination of the CDC's Measles in Globe - Level 1 - Practice Usual Precautions - Travel Health Notice, updated May 28, 2025, and interpretations from secondary media reports that may have exaggerated the CDC's guidance. The correct link for the CDC's Measles Travel Health Notice is: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices/level1/measles-global. This notice states: Measles cases are rising globally, with 62 cases linked to air travel in the U.S. in 2025, including a confirmed in-flight transmission on a Turkish Airlines flight to Denver.

All international travelers should be fully vaccinated with the MMR vaccine at least two weeks before departure.

Unvaccinated travelers should consult a clinician and consider postponing travel if they cannot safely receive the MMR vaccine. The notice does mention "consider postponing their trip" for unvaccinated individuals unable to receive the vaccine, but it does not explicitly state "cancel their flights" for all unvaccinated Americans. Error with the HAN Link The link I provided for the Health Alert Network (HAN) Advisory (https://www.cdc.gov/health-alert-network/2025/han00522.html) appears to be invalid or not publicly accessible as of my last update, and I regret the error. Instead, the correct and relevant HAN Advisory is likely the one from March 9, 2025, titled "Expanding Measles Outbreak in the United States and Guidance for the Upcoming Travel Season," available at: https://www.cdc.gov/health-alert-network/2025/han00523.html. This advisory details: A measles outbreak in Texas and New Mexico with 208 confirmed cases as of March 7, 2025, and emphasizes vaccination for travelers.

It does not mention flight cancellations but stresses MMR vaccination for all travelers, especially before international travel, and monitoring for symptoms post-travel. Secondary Source Influence The specific assertion about the CDC urging unvaccinated Americans to "cancel their flights" likely stems from secondary sources, such as news articles from outlets like the Daily Mail or CBS News, which reported on the CDC's guidance in late May 2025. These reports may have amplified the CDC's recommendation to "consider postponing travel" into a stronger directive to "cancel flights." For example, posts on X and web articles referenced the CDC's warning about 62 U.S. cases linked to air travel and a confirmed in-flight transmission, which may have led to the interpretation that unvaccinated individuals were told to cancel flights outright. Clarification and Critical Examination Upon reviewing the primary CDC sources, the agency’s guidance is more cautious and focused on vaccination rather than a blanket directive to cancel flights. The Measles Travel Health Notice (May 28, 2025) emphasizes vaccination and monitoring for symptoms, with a specific note for unvaccinated individuals to consider delaying travel if they cannot be vaccinated. The HAN Advisory from March 9, 2025, reinforces this but does not mention flight cancellations. The absence of the exact phrase "cancel their flights" in these primary sources suggests that secondary media reports may have overstated the CDC’s position for dramatic effect, a common issue when critically examining public health narratives. Conclusion The primary CDC source for the measles travel advisory is the Measles in Globe - Level 1 - Practice Usual Precautions - Travel Health Notice, updated May 28, 2025, available at: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices/level1/measles-global. It advises unvaccinated travelers to consider postponing travel but does not explicitly instruct them to cancel flights. The incorrect HAN link was a mistake, and the relevant HAN advisory is at: https://www.cdc.gov/health-alert-network/2025/han00523.html.



I recommend checking these primary sources directly for the most accurate guidance. If you’d like me to dig deeper into specific media reports or X posts that may have contributed to the "cancel flights" narrative, let me know

Malone:

GROK:

The narrative that the CDC urged unvaccinated Americans to "cancel their flights" due to measles spreading on planes appears to have been amplified by specific media reports and X posts in late May 2025, which likely exaggerated or misinterpreted the CDC's official guidance. Below, I’ll detail the primary CDC sources, analyze the media reports and X posts that contributed to this narrative, and critically examine how the language may have been distorted. Primary CDC Guidance The primary CDC source is the Measles in Globe - Level 1 - Practice Usual Precautions - Travel Health Notice, updated May 28, 2025, available at: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices/level1/measles-global. This notice states: Measles cases are rising globally, with 62 cases in the U.S. linked to air travel in 2025, including at least one confirmed in-flight transmission on a Turkish Airlines flight to Denver.

All international travelers should be fully vaccinated with the MMR vaccine at least two weeks before departure.

Unvaccinated travelers who cannot safely receive the MMR vaccine should "consider postponing their trip."

Travelers should monitor for symptoms (e.g., rash, fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes) for three weeks post-travel. The CDC’s Health Alert Network (HAN) Advisory from March 9, 2025, titled "Expanding Measles Outbreak in the United States and Guidance for the Upcoming Travel Season," available at: https://www.cdc.gov/health-alert-network/2025/han00523.html, reports 208 confirmed cases in Texas and New Mexico as of March 7, 2025, and emphasizes vaccination for travelers but does not mention flight cancellations. Neither source explicitly directs unvaccinated Americans to "cancel their flights." The strongest language is the recommendation to "consider postponing their trip" for unvaccinated individuals unable to receive the MMR vaccine, which is more nuanced than an outright directive to cancel. Media Reports Contributing to the "Cancel Flights" Narrative Several media outlets in late May 2025 published articles that framed the CDC’s guidance in stronger terms, likely contributing to the "cancel flights" narrative. Here are the key reports: Daily Mail (May 30, 2025) Article Title: "CDC tells Americans to CANCEL their flights after finding world's most infectious disease is spreading on planes" Key Claims: The article states, "The CDC is urging Americans to cancel their upcoming flights if they are not vaccinated against measles," citing the upgraded travel warning and the confirmed in-flight transmission on a Turkish Airlines flight to Denver. It estimates 10% of U.S. adults (roughly 25 million) may lack immunity due to not receiving the MMR vaccine or waning immunity.

Analysis: The Daily Mail’s use of "cancel their upcoming flights" is a significant escalation from the CDC’s language of "consider postponing their trip." This phrasing suggests a more urgent and mandatory action, which the CDC does not explicitly state. The article also emphasizes the "world’s most infectious disease," adding a sensational tone that may amplify public perception of the risk. The mention of the Denver flight aligns with the CDC’s report of three passengers testing positive, including one vaccinated adult, but the article does not clarify the nuance of the CDC’s vaccination-focused guidance. CBS News (May 30, 2025) Article Title: "CDC steps up measles travel warning after spread in airplane" Key Claims: The article reports that the CDC updated its travel warning after 62 measles cases were linked to air travel in the U.S. in 2025, with at least one confirmed in-flight transmission. It notes that the CDC replaced a previous recommendation to "consider making alternative travel plans" with a suggestion to "consider postponing their trip" for unvaccinated travelers.

Analysis: CBS News accurately reflects the CDC’s updated language but still frames it in a way that could be interpreted as a stronger warning. The shift from "alternative travel plans" to "postponing their trip" is correctly noted, but the article’s focus on the in-flight transmission and the high number of cases may contribute to a sense of urgency that aligns with the "cancel flights" narrative when picked up by other sources or social media. AllSides (May 30, 2025) Article Title: "CDC tells Americans to CANCEL flights amid most infectious disease" Key Claims: This article mirrors the Daily Mail’s language, stating that the CDC is "urging Americans to cancel their upcoming flights if they are not vaccinated against measles" and references the same Turkish Airlines flight and the estimate of 25 million unprotected adults.

Analysis: AllSides adopts the Daily Mail’s sensational framing, using "cancel" instead of the CDC’s "consider postponing." This suggests a direct adoption of secondary source language without verifying the primary CDC guidance, further spreading the exaggerated narrative. Critical Examination of the Narrative The "cancel flights" narrative appears to have originated from a misinterpretation or sensationalization of the CDC’s guidance in the May 28, 2025, Travel Health Notice. The CDC’s recommendation to "consider postponing their trip" for unvaccinated individuals unable to receive the MMR vaccine is conditional and specific, aimed at those who cannot be vaccinated due to medical reasons (e.g., infants under 6 months or immunocompromised individuals). Media outlets like the Daily Mail and AllSides, and subsequently X posts, reframed this as a broader, more urgent directive to "cancel flights" for all unvaccinated Americans, which overstates the CDC’s position. This exaggeration may stem from: Sensationalism for Engagement : Headlines using "cancel" are more attention-grabbing than "consider postponing," driving clicks and shares. The Daily Mail’s framing, echoed by AllSides, likely set the tone for X posts.

Contextual Omission : The media reports often failed to clarify that the CDC’s advice applies primarily to those unable to vaccinate, not all unvaccinated individuals, and is specific to international travel. This omission fueled a narrative of a blanket ban.

Polarization on X mock or challenge it as overreach or propaganda . This polarization amplifies the narrative’s reach as users engage with it to express their views.

Historical Precedent: The idea of flight cancellations may have been influenced by past CDC actions, such as the 2019 use of a "Do Not Board" list to prevent measles-infected individuals from flying, which could have primed media and public perception of similar measures in 2025. Conclusion The "cancel flights" narrative was driven by media reports, particularly from the Daily Mail and AllSides, which overstated the CDC’s recommendation to "consider postponing their trip" in the May 28, 2025, Travel Health Notice. X posts further amplified this narrative, either by directly quoting sensational headlines or using them to fuel debates about vaccination and public health policy. The primary CDC sources (https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices/level1/measles-global and https://www.cdc.gov/health-alert-network/2025/han00523.html) do not use the term "cancel" and focus on vaccination and monitoring, indicating a disconnect between the CDC’s guidance and the media’s portrayal. This highlights the importance of verifying primary sources, as secondary reports and social media can distort nuanced public health recommendations. If you’d like me to analyze additional media or X posts or focus on a specific aspect of this narrative, let me know

To recap:

GROK informs me that the CDC directly stated: “ Yes, in late May 2025, the CDC urged unvaccinated Americans to cancel or postpone upcoming flights due to measles spreading on airplanes .”

Then I ask for references, GROK provides main-stream media new stories that have literally made up lies about the CDC’s health alerts regarding measles.

I then ask GROK for primary sources

GROK PROVIDES A FAKED CDC REFERENCE to back up GROK’s assertions that the CDC has issued an alert telling people who are unvaccinated not to fly: The image of the link that Grok used is below:

I then call out GROK on the non-existent references.

At this point, GROK admits there are no references stating that unvaccianted people should cancel their flights and blames the mainstream media for the fake news.

However, GROK also highlights the importance of being vaccinated- diluting the significance of the lie.

After all this dialogue, I opened a new window, went to X and again asked GROK my original question and…

It gave me the exact same answer:

“Yes, in late May 2025, the CDC urged unvaccinated Americans to cancel or postpone upcoming flights due to measles spreading on airplanes.” -GROK

There is no accountability with the AI systems.

There is no way to report to the X engineers that the AI system is not only giving false information but is quite literally falsifying data (otherwise known as “hallucinating”) to support mainstream media’s misinformation (lies) regarding the CDC health advisory.

So many questions arise from this:

Is the AI programmed to promote and even lie to the general public to support vaccination campaigns because companies are paying the AI systems to promote vaccination?

Is the AI programmed to support vaccination campaigns because it is independently doing so?

Furthermore, who is paying the Daily Mail, CBS, and AllSides media to lie to both the American and UK public about the CDC’s health alerts?

Is whoever is paying mainstream media to write misinformation the same group who is paying to have GROK answer with falsified information?

I believe that it is time for the Department of Justice to step in and investigate who is manipulating the American public to get vaccinated against their will (again).

Some people who have to travel via planes for their jobs or an emergency will read those faked mainstream media stories. They will then go to an AI for confirmation. Based on the AI’s false “factchecking”, they will then go get a medical procedure against their will because they think they have to do so to travel.

This is the opposite of informed consent, and it is fraudulent.

Assuming that someone is paying for these news stories to be written, there must be consequences. The news stories and AI responses suggest there is a mandate by the CDC for individuals (including babies and children) who are not vaccinated against measles to do so in order to fly. This will cause some to believe they must be vaccinated to travel. These business practices contradict informed consent and are fraudulent. This is a falsehood perpetuated by mainstream media (ergo, proven “Fake News”) and confirmed by GROK (X). Someone is manipulating these newspapers and this AI system. These articles and misinformation represent deceptive trade practices.

AI systems must be held accountable to the same standards as any other medical industry. Fraud is fraud. And Psychological Bioterrorism is a form of terrorism.

