Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Fernandes's avatar
John Fernandes
11h

What a great piece of investigation! I use AI routinely in my medical,practice, I have learned to preface my inquiries with some very strict instructions that mostly work to keep it from “making shit up”. I find myself in an interesting position to guide medical students in AI stewardship. An AI is like a screwdriver that can gaslight you into thinking it is a Robertson when in Fact it is a Philips. It is up to the person holding the handle to determine whether or not it is the right tool for the job - especially when that tool is the ultimate informational chameleon. Personalized AI seems to be the way forward through this muck - but it still isn’t perfect. You really have to be on your toes with AI regarding medical matters.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Deanna L Holmes's avatar
Deanna L Holmes
11h

This is why I am hesitant to use any AI features. Where does the spin originate?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
181 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert W Malone, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture