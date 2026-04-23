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Micheal Nash, Ph. D.'s avatar
Micheal Nash, Ph. D.
3h

Well.....when it rains, it pours.

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beccar1954's avatar
beccar1954
3h

Concerning schizophrenia, the psychiatrists Abram Hoffer and Carl Pfeiffer successfully treated schizophrenia with nutrition. There are some doctors who follow their protocols. So yes, schizophrenia is modifiable. Even if there is a strong genetic component, biochemical individuality, which can be genetic and affect nutritional needs, can be addressed.

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